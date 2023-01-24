Read full article on original website
Tears of Themis Bright Pavilion Challenge mode guide – Blizzardous Threads of Red event
The Tears of Themis Blizzardous Threads of Red event runs from January 12, 2023, to February 2, 2023, and is open to all attorneys who have completed the X-Note Main Story 2-28. After completing the event tutorial, you'll be able to explore the Villa Courtyard, which houses a building called the Bright Pavilion.
Fire Emblem Engage Mods for PC – Are there any?
Fire Emblem Engage is a high-stakes strategic JRPG on the Nintendo Switch. Fans of the series will be familiar with building their army and commanding them across various battlefields. However, players may want to enhance the gameplay with mods, which may leave you wondering if Fire Emblem Engage has mods.
All map Icons and what they mean in Forspoken
In Forspoken, players can explore the massive open world of Athia. The continent has four different provinces with varying landscapes and a variety of creatures to fight. Different legends denoting different locations can be seen while analyzing the map. Here's a guide on all the map icons in Forspoken and what they represent.
Genshin Impact Paper Theater Adeptus Ex guide – The Exquisite Night Chimes event
Genshin Impact's Version 3.4 Lantern Rite event, The Exquisite Night Chimes, runs from January 19, 2023, to February 6, 2023, bringing a new wave of attractions and memories beneath Liyue's festive skies. During the event, you can participate in a plethora of activities to get amazing rewards, including a new mini-game called Paper Theater.
How to get the Savior badge in Slap Battles – Roblox
Slap Battles is a chaotic, player vs. player experience that involves using a variety of gloves, all with their own unique abilities, to take down, and slap the mess out of, everyone in your way! The more slaps you give and players you defeat, the more gloves you'll be able to unlock in the future. Along the way, you may even earn a few badges, some of which are rare! Continue reading below for a brief look at how to unlock one of these rare badges, the Savior badge.
What does CD mean in Survivor.io?
Survivor.io is a fast-paced, hectic fight for survival, similar to Vampire Survivors. You gather weapons and items to stay alive as you fend off hordes of undead. As you collect and upgrade weapons, you will notice that each has a CD. This may leave you wondering what CD means in Survivor.io.
Sylvie added to February Fortnite Crew Pack
Epic Games has revealed the new Fortnite Crew Pack coming in February, and Sylvie, an all-new skin, is headlining it. Current subscribers will automatically unlock her, and players will have the entire month of February to subscribe and unlock her if they aren't current members. What's in the February Fortnite...
Shindo Life Shindai Valley Private Server Codes (January 2023)
Shindo Life Shindai Valley Private Server is a way to get to a particular area of the popular ARPG Shino Life. If you’ve ever wanted to relive the popular anime title Naruto, this is the Roblox game for you! You can customize and level up your character, exploring areas you’ll remember while honing your battle bloodlines and Abilities while leveling up to become the best!
Minecraft Legends PvP is multi-layered and chaotic
Minecraft: Legends takes the popular peaceful building and makes it a tactical warzone. While it features a single-player campaign, it has multiplayer that looks to be deep, chaotic, and a blast. Minecraft: Legends PvP received further detail during Xbox's Developer Direct on January 25, 2023, showcasing how it works and...
