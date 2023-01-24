Read full article on original website
Related
FA Cup fourth round: 10 talking points from the weekend’s action
There was a grim moment towards the end at the Amex Stadium as Fabinho propelled his right foot through the back of Evan Ferguson’s leg, crunching his achilles. Ferguson stayed down in genuine pain, before eventually limping off. Fabinho knew instantly it was a horrible tackle and looked genuinely ashamed. Jordan Henderson knew it was a horrible tackle, apologising to the Brighton players and shaking his head. And yet the referee David Coote, somehow, didn’t. Neil Swarbrick, the VAR, also thought it was, you know, probably fine. Presumably this is an extension of the diktat about not re-reffing the game, allowing the initial view to stand if the on-field referee saw it clearly. But it is also the kind of mistake that discredits the entire fussicky, delay-ridden video system. Fabinho got a yellow that should have been a red, and a good red, the kind of red that discourages dangerous play. Don’t blame the robots. Humans are, as ever, the problem here. It is to be hoped Ferguson is not badly injured. Barney Ronay.
Look: Tennis Star Asked To Remove Her Shirt Before Australian Open Match
Earlier this week, Victoria Azarenka fell in the semifinals of the Australian Open - but not before a bizarre incident happened. Azarenka fell to reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina by a final score of 7-6, 6-3. Before the match, though, she walked onto Rod Laver Arena wearing a Paris Saint ...
BBC
Formula 1 pre-season testing schedule & 2023 car launches
The winter break is over and the 2023 Formula 1 season is edging closer. All 10 teams have announced launch dates in preparation for the new season. Pre-season testing will take place in Bahrain from 23-25 February - which you can follow live via text commentaries on the BBC Sport website - before the season gets under way on the same track on 3 March.
Jason Roy rediscovers magician’s touch and reverses career trajectory | Simon Burnton
England’s long-time white-ball opener was hanging on to his place in the team before a spellbinding 113 in Bloemfontein
Comments / 0