There was a grim moment towards the end at the Amex Stadium as Fabinho propelled his right foot through the back of Evan Ferguson’s leg, crunching his achilles. Ferguson stayed down in genuine pain, before eventually limping off. Fabinho knew instantly it was a horrible tackle and looked genuinely ashamed. Jordan Henderson knew it was a horrible tackle, apologising to the Brighton players and shaking his head. And yet the referee David Coote, somehow, didn’t. Neil Swarbrick, the VAR, also thought it was, you know, probably fine. Presumably this is an extension of the diktat about not re-reffing the game, allowing the initial view to stand if the on-field referee saw it clearly. But it is also the kind of mistake that discredits the entire fussicky, delay-ridden video system. Fabinho got a yellow that should have been a red, and a good red, the kind of red that discourages dangerous play. Don’t blame the robots. Humans are, as ever, the problem here. It is to be hoped Ferguson is not badly injured. Barney Ronay.

16 MINUTES AGO