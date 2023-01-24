Paul Ince returns to Old Trafford as Reading travel to face Manchester United in the fourth round of the FA Cup.Twice the winner of this competition while a Manchester United player, Ince is nearing the end of his first 12 months in charge in Berkshire and will be hopeful of causing a cup shock.He may be able to call upon a fit-again Andy Carroll as he bids to disrupt a promising period for the hosts under Erik ten Hag.Ten Hag’s side bounced back quickly from a disappointing defeat against Arsenal last Sunday with a Carabao Cup win against Nottingham Forest,...

