Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Tottenham 1-3 Chelsea: Blues reach Continental League Cup semi-finals with routine win
Sam Kerr scored twice as Chelsea overcame Tottenham to book a place in the Continental League Cup semi-finals. Last year's runners-up took the lead seven minutes before half-time when Erin Cuthbert's shot was turned in by Kerr from close range. Substitute Fran Kirby coolly flicked in Chelsea's second after the...
Manchester United vs Reading live stream: How to watch FA Cup fixture online and on TV tonight
Paul Ince returns to Old Trafford as Reading travel to face Manchester United in the fourth round of the FA Cup.Twice the winner of this competition while a Manchester United player, Ince is nearing the end of his first 12 months in charge in Berkshire and will be hopeful of causing a cup shock.He may be able to call upon a fit-again Andy Carroll as he bids to disrupt a promising period for the hosts under Erik ten Hag.Ten Hag’s side bounced back quickly from a disappointing defeat against Arsenal last Sunday with a Carabao Cup win against Nottingham Forest,...
nbcsportsedge.com
NBC Sports Soccer Pub: Chelsea Top 5? Everton Saved? FA Cup Bets
No games on the schedule this weekend in the Premier League but it certainly is not quiet in the Premiership. From Sean Dyche joining Everton in hopes of avoiding relegation to Liverpool and Chelsea battling to stay relevant for European competitions to FA Cup matchup predictions and bets this weekend, Jay Croucher (@croucherJD) and Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) sat and discussed all with talkSPORT's Tom Rennie (@thomasjrennie) at the NBC Sports Soccer Pub.
BBC
Sabri Lamouchi: 'Excited' Cardiff City boss needs to 'change' Championship strugglers
New manager Sabri Lamouchi is "excited" by the challenge he faces at Cardiff City and says "change" is needed to help steer them away from the Championship relegation zone. Cardiff have named Lamouchi, 51, as their third manager of 2022-23, with ex-Bluebirds defender Sol Bamba rejoining the club as his assistant.
BBC
Joe Gelhardt: Sunderland sign Leeds United striker on loan for rest of season
Championship side Sunderland have confirmed the loan signing of Leeds United striker Joe Gelhardt. The 20-year-old will remain with the Black Cats until the end of the season after making 15 Premier League appearances so far this campaign. Gelhardt becomes the Wearside club's third signing of the January window after...
BBC
Esther Morgan: Wales defender joins Sunderland on loan from Tottenham
Wales defender Esther Morgan has joined FA Women's Championship side Sunderland on loan from Tottenham Hotspur for the rest of the season. Tottenham academy product Morgan has had previous loan spells at Leicester City and Coventry United. The 20-year-old full-back was sidelined for much of 2022 by a quad injury.
BBC
Cameron Jerome: Bolton Wanderers sign striker on 18-month deal after Luton departure
Bolton Wanderers have signed veteran striker Cameron Jerome on an 18-month deal after he was released by Luton. The 36-year-old had his contract with the Hatters terminated by mutual agreement earlier on Friday. Jerome, who has scored 137 goals in 614 league appearances, could make his Trotters debut at Charlton...
Tony Mowbray explains why Pierre Ekwah can't replace the injured Corry Evans
Sunderland struggling to solve Corry Evans absence within current squad, admits Mowbray.
SB Nation
Frank Lampard sends farewell message to Everton fans
Frank Lampard was sacked as Everton manager on Monday this week after a run of poor results that have seen the Toffees sink into the relegation zone. The Blues have been quite miserable this season after a somewhat tepid start, but a succession of defeats from self-enforced errors and a failure to score on the other end combined to end the 44-year-old’s tenure after less than a year in the job.
SB Nation
Everton close to appointing next manager
With the days left in the January transfer window ticking down rapidly, Everton are close to appointing a new manager to replace Frank Lampard who was sacked early in the week. After talks yesterday with both Marcelo Bielsa and Sean Dyche, multiple media sources are now reporting that it’s the...
BBC
Sutton's predictions: Man Utd v Reading
For this weekend's FA Cup predictions, Chris Sutton is up against Krept, from rap duo Krept & Konan. Reading boss Paul Ince won the FA Cup twice with Manchester United but I don't think his return to Old Trafford will have a happy ending. United boss Erik ten Hag is...
Isaac Lihadji: 'Sunderland inspire young players to improve their level'
New Sunderland signing Isaac Lihadji has explained why he chose to join the Black Cats.
BBC
Manchester City 1-0 Arsenal: Nathan Ake scores decisive goal as hosts edge into FA Cup fifth round
Manager Pep Guardiola called Nathan Ake an "exceptional guy" after he sent Manchester City into the FA Cup fifth round with the winning goal in a narrow victory over Premier League title rivals Arsenal. The Gunners have established an impressive lead in the league but it was City who shaded...
BBC
Brereton Diaz future 'sums up where Everton have gone wrong'
Blackburn Rovers forward Ben Brereton Diaz potentially heading to Villarreal on a free in the summer is another "moment to bite Everton on their already sore backsides", according to Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards. The 23-year-old Chile international is out of contract in the summer and looks set to swap east...
BBC
Michael Morrison: Cambridge United re-sign centre-back from Portsmouth on free transfer
Cambridge United have re-signed centre-back Michael Morrison on a free transfer from Portsmouth. The 34-year-old began his career at the Abbey Stadium, making more than 100 appearances before moving to Leicester City in 2008. He has agreed an 18-month deal, having also played for Sheffield Wednesday, Charlton, Birmingham and Reading.
FIFA 23 TOTY Honourable Mentions reveal: full squad released
Check out who’s now available in FUT packs.
Grace Scrivens promises fearless approach as England brace for Under-19 semi-final
England captain leads unbeaten side into crunch contest against Australia in Potchefstroom
BBC
Nations League: Uefa reveals 'more compelling' expanded format for tournament from 2024
Uefa says the introduction of quarter-finals and promotion play-offs to a revised Nations League will make it a "more compelling" competition. The new expanded format will begin in September 2024. There will still be groups of four but, for the 16 highest-ranked League A teams, the top two will qualify...
BBC
Ex-Celtic Boys Club manager Cairney assaulted three players
A former Celtic Boys Club manager indecently assaulted three players in the 1970s and 80s, a court has found. Frank Cairney, who denied the charges, was due to go on trial at Glasgow Sheriff Court, but was deemed unable to participate because of health issues. An examination of facts was...
Comments / 0