Theo Gooch Crane
Theo Gooch Crane passed from this life into the Glory of her Lord on January 25th, 2023, at Northshore Care and Rehab in Loveland, Colorado. Theo Alma Gooch was born on November 19, 1931, to Theodore Roosevelt and Olive Virginia Cash Gooch in Osawatomie, Kansas. She graduated from Hugoton High...
Karl F. Holston
Karl F. Holston, age 74, passed away from this life on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at his home in Hugoton, Kansas. Karl was the son of James Edmond and Ellen Elizabeth (Garlinghouse) Holston, and he was born on December 8, 1948, in Cortez, Colorado. He grew up in Mancos, CO roaming the mountains hunting and fishing with his Grandma Garlinghouse.
Thomas Gene Brown
Thomas Gene Brown was born May 24, 1930, in Hooker, Oklahoma, the son of William Ellis and Mary Elizabeth (Cox) Brown. After attending various schools, including Rocky Bluff grade school and Cactus High School, he graduated from Adams, Oklahoma with 2 of his brothers, Joe & Charlie. On July 30,...
Hugoton Man Injured in Texas County Accident
An injury accident occurred on Friday, January 27th at approximately at 4:23 pm approximately 6 ½ miles north of Guymon, OK, in Texas County. . A 2006 Cadillac CTS 4dr, being driven by Kevin Clifft, 59...
Keyona Hall is Hay Rice and Associates Athlete of the Week
Liberal junior forward Keyona Hall is the Hay Rice and Associates Athlete of the Week. Hall was named to the Salina Invitational Tournament All Tournament Team. She scored 22 against Junction City, 17 against Salina Central, and 13 against Andover in the three day event. She is second on the Lady Red team in scoring at 11 points per game. She is a multi sport athlete participating in volleyball, basketball, and track. Hall and the Lady Redskins are 9-2 and play at Guymon on Friday night at 6pm with Redskin Pre-game on 1270 and 92.3.
Friday’s Games and Thursday’ Scores
Liberal at Guymon (5:45 Redskin Pre-game on 1270 and 92.3)
Accident Sends One to the Hospital
On Thursday, January 26th,at about 1:54pm hours, officers of the Liberal Police Department responded to 160 E. Pancake Blvd in reference to an injury accident. Upon arrival, the officer observed a black 2006 GMC Denali, driven by a 38-year-old male, that had struck the rear axle of a white 2022 Kenworth W990 semi-truck, driven by a 62-year-old male. Officers determined that the GMC was attempting to turn left when it struck the semi-truck. EMS arrived on scene and the driver of the GMC Denali was transported to SWMC.
Hall’s Buzzer Beater Lifts Liberal Girls Past Guymon
There was one escape route. A right corner buzzer beating three pointer by Keyona Hall gave the Liberal girls a 43-42 overtime win at Guymon Friday night. The win extended Liberal’s winning streak against the Lady Tigers to 14 games and gave LHS a win on a night when Liberal struggled with turnovers, shooting, and rebounding.
Liberal Police Department Honors It’s Officers
On Thursday, January 26th, the Liberal Police Department took time to recognize officers for their dedication to the badge and service to the community. The following awards were presented:. 𝙊𝙛𝙛𝙞𝙘𝙚𝙧 𝙤𝙛 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙔𝙚𝙖𝙧: Bill Prater...
Seward County Sheriff’s Office Recognizes Employees
On Friday, January 27th, the Seward County Sheriff’s Office held its first-ever Employee Recognition Banquet. those in attendance enjoyed some wonderful food before the awards were handed out. Sheriff Gene Ward and Undersheriff Ryan Roehr recognized Kami Morris as the Records Staff of the Year, Melissa Campos as Detention Officer of the Year, and Jacob Pewthers as Deputy of the Year. Each recipient received a certificate and gifts as tokens of appreciation.
