Liberal junior forward Keyona Hall is the Hay Rice and Associates Athlete of the Week. Hall was named to the Salina Invitational Tournament All Tournament Team. She scored 22 against Junction City, 17 against Salina Central, and 13 against Andover in the three day event. She is second on the Lady Red team in scoring at 11 points per game. She is a multi sport athlete participating in volleyball, basketball, and track. Hall and the Lady Redskins are 9-2 and play at Guymon on Friday night at 6pm with Redskin Pre-game on 1270 and 92.3.

LIBERAL, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO