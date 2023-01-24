LAHSA Shares Early Results Of Point In Time Homeless Count. Over the last three nights, volunteers with the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority have fanned out across L.A. County for the annual point-in-time count of unhoused people. Full results won’t be available until later this spring, but today on AirTalk, LAHSA deputy chief information officer Emily Vaughn Henry stops by to share an update on what we know so far about the last three nights of the count, what numbers still have to be crunched, and early takeaways.

