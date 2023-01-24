ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
amadorvalleytoday.org

Clubs and Leadership begin Donversity preparations

Although Donversity still feels a long way off, Amador’s clubs and leadership class have already begun planning for it. The rally, club fair, and spirit week may remain unchanged, but there are always subtle improvements every year. “We do a lot of the planning based off of precedent. We...
amadorvalleytoday.org

Michael Doyle fosters young artists in visual arts classes

Since he was young, AV Visual Arts Teacher Michael Doyle loved art and illustration. As he got older, his passion for art led him to his home here at Amador, where he now gets to teach what he loves. “I think my favorite part about teaching is the creativity involved....

Comments / 0

Community Policy