Connecticut HS Hockey – Highlights: Sutfin’s Trick Sinks Staples; Notre Dame Downs NJ’s Bergen Catholic

Read full article on original website
Related
hnibnews.com
Maine HS Hockey – Class A Top 7: #1 Falmouth Has Impressive Week
No. 1 Falmouth had a easy week, earning a 10-0 win over Lake Region/Fryeburg/Oxford Hills and defeating Bangor 6-0. The Navigators visit Lewiston Wednesday and Marshwood/Traip/Sanford/Noble on Saturday. No. 2 Edward Little defeated St. Dom’s 3-2 in overtime on Wednesday. The Red Eddies travel to face South Portland/Freeport/Waynflete this coming...
hnibnews.com
Mass. Boys HS Hockey – Pairings Announced For Ed Burns “Coffee Pot” Tournament
Pairings have been announced for the second annual Ed Burns “Coffee Pot” Classic, which will be held the next three Sundays and feature 16 of the top public school programs in Massachusetts. Eight games will be played each Sunday, and the teams will be broken down into two...
Comments / 0