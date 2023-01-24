ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Connecticut HS Hockey – Highlights: Sutfin’s Trick Sinks Staples; Notre Dame Downs NJ’s Bergen Catholic

By Doug Bonjour
hnibnews.com
 4 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
hnibnews.com

Maine HS Hockey – Class A Top 7: #1 Falmouth Has Impressive Week

No. 1 Falmouth had a easy week, earning a 10-0 win over Lake Region/Fryeburg/Oxford Hills and defeating Bangor 6-0. The Navigators visit Lewiston Wednesday and Marshwood/Traip/Sanford/Noble on Saturday. No. 2 Edward Little defeated St. Dom’s 3-2 in overtime on Wednesday. The Red Eddies travel to face South Portland/Freeport/Waynflete this coming...
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy