Read full article on original website
Related
KGET
Team Hometown Heroes educate local youth on the value of the police
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A group of local high school students dubbed “Team Hometown Heroes” partnered with the Bakersfield Police Department to teach students at Highland Elementary School about the important role first responders play in the community. The assembly featured a presentation by officers where they explained what their job entails and how those […]
Comments / 0