UNLV recruiting: Looking at who’s in, who might be in for Rebels football on Feb. 1 (national signing day)
With lists provided by online recruiting sites 247sports.com and on3.com, here is a look at players signed by UNLV's football program, those who have made "hard commits" and transfers:
Nevada Appeal
Cattlemen’s Update crisscrosses Nevada
The annual Cattlemen’s Update, presented annually in January by the University of Nevada and sponsored by a number of businesses and agencies, crisscrossed Northern Nevada to present information to ranchers and other stakeholders that may affect their businesses and the Nevada cattle industry. The first day was presented virtually...
963kklz.com
Watch: UNLV Dance Team Wins National Title
Wow! Congratulations to the UNLV Dance Team for winning two titles at the College Cheerleading and Dance Team National Championship against some very tough competition, and many bigger schools. According to an article written by Kay McCabe on KTNV.com, the UNLV Rebel Girls and Company won a national championship back...
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada Democrats respond to Lombardo’s State of the State address
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada state Democrats are responding to new Governor Joe Lombardo’s State of the State address. In prepared remarks, Speaker-elect Steve Yeager said:. “Good evening, my fellow Nevadans. My name is Steve Yeager and I am the Speaker-elect for the Nevada State Assembly and the...
Heavy snow and rain fell across Nevada this month. Are we still in a drought?
This week’s Indy Environment newsletter looks at improving drought conditions after large storms brought considerable precipitation to much of Nevada and the Colorado River Basin. The post Heavy snow and rain fell across Nevada this month. Are we still in a drought? appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
pvtimes.com
Lombardo raises nearly $2M after winning election
Out of $3.7 million Gov. Joe Lombardo raised in the last fundraising quarter between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31, almost $2 million was donated after he won the general election in November. Much of those donations came from companies that had never donated to his campaign before, hoping to curry...
8newsnow.com
Nevada's Cortez Masto proposes investigation into oil companies, potential price gouging
Nevada Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto reintroduced a bill Wednesday to investigate if large oil companies took advantage of consumers as gasoline prices skyrocketed last year. Nevada’s Cortez Masto proposes investigation into …. Nevada Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto reintroduced a bill Wednesday to investigate if large oil companies...
Washington Examiner
Nevada goes all in on lithium, creating thousands of new jobs
Nevada is betting big that its lithium mines will bring billions of dollars and thousands of manufacturing and mining jobs to the state within the next five years. “Whether you have a GED or Ph.D., we have a job for you in mining, and it is a high-paying job,” Nevada Mining Association President Tyre Gray told Fox 5. “Lithium is really going to be the way that we power the green future that we all want."
California winter storms boost water allocations for cities
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — Weeks of historic rainfall in California won't be enough to end a severe drought, but it will provide public water agencies serving 27 million people with much more water than the suppliers had been told to expect a month ago, state officials announced Thursday.
Water panel talked key issues in Colorado River basin states
Former general manager of Southern Nevada Water Authority asked hard-hitting questions to Colorado River basin state leaders
Lake Mead Water Shortage: Have Water Levels Risen?
The Colorado River reservoir is rapidly approaching deadpool level, which would stop electricity production at the Hoover Dam.
2news.com
Giga Nevada Battery and Semi Manufacturing Update
We will be investing $3.6 B more to continue growing Gigafactory Nevada. Includes 3,000 new team members and 2 new factories: a 100 GWh 4680 cell factory and our first high-volume Semi factory.
Tesla announces $3.6 billion investment in electric semi-truck manufacturing in Northern Nevada
Tesla intends to invest $3.6 billion in battery and electric semi-truck manufacturing in Sparks, expanding the company’s presence and the clean energy industry in Nevada, the White House said Tuesday. The post Tesla announces $3.6 billion investment in electric semi-truck manufacturing in Northern Nevada appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Nevada ranks surprisingly poor in new “Best Places to Retire” study
Nevada has long been considered a retirees’ paradise, but WalletHub’s study disputes that, ranking us 32nd. Nevada scores high in “Affordability” (11th), but gets hammered in categories like “Quality of Life” (42nd), and “Health Care” (41st).
Sierra Sun
Quick-hitting storm could drop a foot of snow; Frigid temps to follow
TRUCKEE, Calif. — A quick-hitting storm to cap the weekend at Lake Tahoe will bring gusty winds, up to a foot of snow and possible sub-zero temperatures. Ahead of the snow, southwest winds will increase Saturday night into Sunday morning. Winds will gust up to 30 mph and up to 80 mph on Sierra ridge tops which may result in some mountain recreational impacts, the National Weather Service said in a special statement.
rockninefourthree.com
1/23/23 Death at Nevada Gold Mines Goldstrike Underground
Please see the below statement from Nevada Gold Mines. On the afternoon of January 23, 2023, at approximately 12:50 PM an incident at Nevada Gold Mines (NGM) Goldstrike Underground operation resulted in the tragic fatality of an employee and an injury to one other who was subsequently treated and released. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families, friends and coworkers of the employees involved. Counseling and other support resources are being made available. The Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA) and other agencies have been notified and the area where the incident occurred has been secured. Our primary focus is supporting those involved and working to fully understand the circumstances that led to this event.
Locals react to Gov. Lombardo's State of the State Address
For those who didn't catch Governor Lombardo's State of the State address, KTNV Anchor Abel Garcia brought Lombardo's speech to them.
Lake Oroville Water Level Skyrockets After Rain
The water level in California's second-largest reservoir has risen by more than 90 feet in three weeks.
Newsom blasts McCarthy’s response to recent California mass shootings
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom called out House Speaker and Bakersfield Congressman Kevin McCarthy for his response to the mass shootings in Monterey Park and Half Moon Bay during a press conference Tuesday. Newsom did not shy away from his feelings during a visit to Half Moon Bay. “We’ve got to call […]
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Wind advisory, weekend snow on tap for Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Eastern winds will pick up Thursday creating rough conditions on Lake Tahoe and a snowstorm is materializing for this weekend. The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a lake wind advisory that goes into effect at 1 p.m. Wednesday and lasts through 10 a.m. Thursday for easterly winds ranging between 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Three-foot waves are possible which will create hazardous conditions for small boats, kayaks and paddle boards.
