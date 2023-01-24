Read full article on original website
Validea Daily Guru Fundamental Report for STM - 1/26/2023
Below is Validea's daily guru fundamental report for STMICROELECTRONICS NV (ADR) (STM). Of the twelve guru strategies we follow, STM rates highest using our P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.
Morgan Stanley penalizes employees as much as $1 million for WhatsApp breaches - source
NEW YORK, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley (MS.N) has imposed financial penalties on employees who used messaging platforms such as WhatsApp for company business, according to two sources familiar with the situation.
Moat Advantages Could Lift These ETFs
Among the bright spots in the early part of 2023 is a rebound of 8.52% by the Nasdaq-100 Index (NDX), which was battered in 2022 as growth stocks slipped. How durable the recovery proves to be remains to be seen, but investors considering exchange traded funds such as the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) and the Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM), both of which track the Nasdaq-100, can take heart in knowing those ETFs are homes to plenty of companies that are considered wide moat firms.
Thursday 1/26 Insider Buying Report: EIGR, CCNE
Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.
5 Stocks to Watch on Dividend Hikes to Reward Investors
The bearish sentiment in U.S. stock markets prevails mostly due to multi-decade high inflation. Worried investors who have lost a massive amount of wealth since late 2021 continue to take refuge in safe investments that could preserve their capital and earn regular returns. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the...
Walmart confirms it’s closing iconic locations – see full list of stores under threat
WALMART has confirmed that its closing a number of locations -- see if your go-to store is on the list. Numerous popular retail chains like Walmart, Walgreens, and CVS are closing locations, as Americans rely more on online shopping, which could affect your shopping plans. WALMART. Walmart was forced to...
A Tesla buyer says she effectively lost $10,810 overnight after the carmaker slashed prices
Forty people contacted Insider to express dissatisfaction about missing out on Model 3 and Model Y price cuts. One said they felt "cheated."
geekwire.com
Tech Moves: Microsoft Teams exec lands at Google; LeoStella names CEO; and more
— Kristina Behr, a former exec at Microsoft, joined Google as vice president of product management for collaboration and apps at Google Workspace. Behr spent 17 years at Microsoft, most recently as a vice president of product for Microsoft Teams. She started at Microsoft as a global marketing analyst in 2005, and also worked on Bing and Xbox.
ChatGPT moves to cash in on its fame as OpenAI launches plan to charge monthly fee for premium subscribers
Users can get unrestricted access and fast response times when asking the AI-powered chatbot for help—this could help mitigate the estimated $3 million in monthly running costs.
Noteworthy ETF Inflows: IJR, UFPI, EXPO, HP
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (Symbol: IJR) where we have detected an approximate $227.6 million dollar inflow -- that's a 0.3% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 685,700,000 to 687,950,000). Among the largest underlying components of IJR, in trading today UFP Industries Inc (Symbol: UFPI) is down about 0.4%, Exponent Inc. (Symbol: EXPO) is up about 0.2%, and Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (Symbol: HP) is lower by about 2.1%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the IJR Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of IJR, versus its 200 day moving average:
BuzzFeed soars on reports of plans to use ChatGPT's OpenAI, Meta deal
Adds report on ChatGPT, retail trading; updates shares. Jan 26 (Reuters) - Shares of BuzzFeed Inc BZFD.O extended gains to more than double in value on Thursday on reports the digital media firm was planning to use artificial intelligence to personalize and enhance its online quizzes and content. "In 2023,...
Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Arhaus
Chicago, IL – January 26, 2023 – Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights Arhaus, Inc. ARHS. Retail Stocks Surge to 52-Week Highs: Time to Buy?. Stocks have enjoyed a nice start to the new year, with the more aggressive pockets of the market leading the charge. In the face of an economic slowdown and potential recession, a strong and resilient consumer (along with a January market rally) has sent individual retail stocks to heights not seen in over a year.
Wall Street Analysts Think Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (VTYX) Could Surge 38.99%: Read This Before Placing a Bet
Shares of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (VTYX) have gained 17.6% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $36.21, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $50.33 indicates a potential upside of 39%.
Anthony Scaramucci Sees Fed 'Declaring Victory' At 4%-5% Inflation: 'If I'm Right...There'll Be Lot Of Short Covering In Crypto'
Anthony Scaramucci, the founder of SkyBridge Capital, reportedly said he expects the Federal Reserve to pause its rate hike campaign before inflation hits the 2% goal, which would lead to a rally in risk assets. “I do believe that the Fed declares victory at 4% to 5% inflation,” Scaramucci told...
Northwest Bancshares (NWBI) Passes Through 6% Yield Mark
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Thursday, shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (Symbol: NWBI) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.8), with the stock changing hands as low as $13.30 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 6% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (Symbol: NWBI) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
Jpmorgan Chase & Co Cuts Stake in Rayonier, Inc. (REIT) (RYN)
Fintel reports that Jpmorgan Chase & Co has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9.28MM shares of Rayonier, Inc. (REIT) (RYN). This represents 6.3% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 18, 2022 they reported 10.05MM shares and 7.00% of the company, a decrease...
Thursday Sector Leaders: Energy, Technology & Communications
Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Thursday, shares of Energy companies are outperforming other sectors, up 1.2%. Within that group, Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) and Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 4.3% and 3.3%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 2.3% on the day, and up 9.40% year-to-date. Chevron Corporation, meanwhile, is up 7.31% year-to-date, and Exxon Mobil Corp is up 9.83% year-to-date. Combined, CVX and XOM make up approximately 43.6% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
Will Berry Global (BERY) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
Looking for a stock that has been consistently beating earnings estimates and might be well positioned to keep the streak alive in its next quarterly report? Berry Global (BERY), which belongs to the Zacks Containers - Paper and Packaging industry, could be a great candidate to consider. When looking at...
Motley Fool
2 Monster Growth Stocks That Could Be the Tech Giants of Tomorrow
Cloudflare achieved a strong market presence in several cloud verticals. The Trade Desk operates the leading independent adtech platform and is taking market share from rivals. Cloudflare and The Trade Desk benefit from large and growing market opportunities. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
QTEC Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Thursday, shares of the First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund ETF (Symbol: QTEC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $117.76, changing hands as high as $118.73 per share. First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund shares are currently trading up about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of QTEC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
