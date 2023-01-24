ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patriots fans celebrating Bill O'Brien replacing Matt Patricia as offensive coordinator

By Jordy McElroy
 5 days ago
It was pouring confetti and streamers for New England Patriots fans early Tuesday morning, when it was reported the team had hired Bill O’Brien as the new offensive coordinator.

The stench trail from the 2022 offense still lingers for the team, following a season where Matt Patricia struggled as the offensive play-caller. Make no mistake, the onus lies on Patriots coach Bill Belichick for making the decision to put a former defensive coordinator as the head of the offense. It was a train wreck that could be seen coming a mile away.

And the inevitable disaster didn’t disappoint.

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones looked like a shell of himself after making the Pro Bowl under Josh McDaniels in his rookie season, and the offense was dead last with a 42.2 red zone scoring percentage. The word nightmare doesn’t even begin to describe how bad things were for the unit this season.

But all of that is in the past with O’Brien stepping into the fold. Hopefully, he’s the experienced offensive play-caller the team desperately needed to stop embarrassing stuff like this from happening.

Here’s how Patriots fans reacted to the news of O’Brien replacing Patricia as the new offensive coordinator.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

