4 Amazing Burger Places in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
Bacon-Wrapped Burrito Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Arizona Deputies Pile On Schizophrenic Man, Leaving Him To Die. What Makes It Justified?Chibuzo NwachukuPhoenix, AZ
Dallas Restaurant Chain Opening New Location in TownGreyson FDallas, TX
Nebraska Football putting full-court press on five-star QB Dylan RaiolaThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Supermarket News
Sprouts gets into the ‘imperfect’ organic produce game
Natural and organic retailer Sprouts Farmers Market has launched a program to funnel sales towards imperfect organic produce that would typically be discarded at a reduced price. The program, Rescued Organic, which will be active in all 130 Sprouts locations in California, is intended to reduce food waste and support...
progressivegrocer.com
Sprouts Farmers Market Brings Imperfect Produce to California Stores
Sprouts Farmers Market is on a rescue mission when it comes to produce. The specialty retailer announced the introduction of a Rescued Organics program at its California stores, aimed at preventing edible food loss on farms. Through this effort, imperfect produce that would otherwise be left on fields or thrown...
Over one billion dollars is available to California homeowners through new programs
Are you struggling with the high cost of housing in California? Maybe you're even behind on your payments? If so, well, here is some good news for some individuals that meet a few simple requirements. As part of the 2021 American Rescue Act, the Homeowner Assistance Fund has $1 billion in mortgage relief funds is now available to California homeowners who have fallen behind on housing payments or property taxes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
KTAR.com
Here’s what Valley economists say about possible Phoenix housing market plunge
PHOENIX – Local economists are saying a recent report projecting a 2008-like plunge in the Phoenix housing market is no reason to panic. The New York Post reported Tuesday that Goldman Sachs warned clients that the Phoenix; Austin, Texas; San Jose, California; and San Diego markets “will likely grapple with peak-to-trough declines of over 25%” in 2023.
California warehouse boom comes with health, environmental costs for Inland Empire residents
In 1980, the Inland Empire was home to 234 warehouses. There are now more than 4,000, providing significant economic benefits for the region. But this growth also has consequences: more unhealthy air days in predominantly Latino communities. Following the release of a new report, a coalition is asking state leaders to intervene.
foxla.com
Will there be a super bloom in California 2023?
In 2017, California experienced its first super bloom in nearly a decade. Wildflowers canvassed the mountaintops and valleys in California again in 2019 after steady rains followed by warm temperatures caused seeds dormant for decades under the desert floor to burst open and produce a spectacular display dubbed the "super bloom."
This Is The Best Chocolate Cake In Arizona
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of places to get the best chocolate cake in each state.
California Restaurant Named 'Best In America'
Yelp put together a list of the top 100 restaurants of 2023.
Millions of Californians Are About to Lose COVID Food Benefits; OC Braces for ‘Food Cliff’
Officials at food banks and pantries throughout California are worried about what they say is an incoming wave of residents in desperate need of food when additional federal benefits dry up in a couple months. It comes after the COVID-19 pandemic highlighted what many community advocates and groups already knew:...
AZFamily
Grabbing lettuce with bare hands, unsafe food temps among Phoenix-area eatery health violations
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
theshelbyreport.com
H-E-B’s Own Brands Portfolio Continues To Expand
H-E-B is proud to be a Texas company and its family of brands reflects that pride. In addition to its branded products, other Own Brands include H-E-B Select Ingredients, H-E-B Organics, H-E-B Meal Simple, Field and Future by H-E-B, Mi Tienda, Hill Country Fare, Central Market, H-E-B Kitchen & Table, H-E-B Responsibly Raised and H-E-B Texas Roots to name a few.
KTLA.com
Climate credits may be issued early to help offset soaring California natural gas bills
Some early relief could be on the way for Californians who are struggling to pay their exorbitantly high natural gas bills this winter. The California Public Utilities Commission is considering applying California Climate Credits to utility bills “as soon as possible” to PG&E, SDG&E, SCE, and SoCalGas customers rather than wait until spring, a CPUC spokesperson confirmed Thursday.
California natural gas bills continue to soar; state might issue credits early
Some early relief could be on the way for Californians who are struggling to afford exorbitantly high natural gas bills this winter.
What you need to pack in your go-bag in case of an emergency
When the ground shakes in Southern California it's a reminder to prepare for an emergency. One of the easiest things to do is to prepare a go-bag."You may lose a lot of stuff in an earthquake," said Deputy Director of Emergency Management Lee Kaser. "To have that go-bag ready to go whether it's in your car or at your bedside could be a matter of life and death for your family."The idea is to have it stocked with supplies to get your family through the first 72 hours and readily available in case of an earthquake. "Batteries, and multiple batteries, different...
theshelbyreport.com
Harris Teeter Hosts Health Partner Round Up Campaign
Matthews, North Carolina-based Harris Teeter has launched its Health Partner Round Up Campaign to benefit health nonprofits. Through April 4, shoppers can round up their transaction to the nearest whole dollar at all stores, excluding the Outer Banks and Hampton Roads locations, to benefit the American Cancer Society, American Heart Association, JDRF, Muscular Dystrophy Association.
ABC 15 News
Homeowners say issues with Lennar new build linger months after closing
PHOENIX — Buying a home is a big investment, and it's one many people were making in 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic saw more people working from home and needing more space. Jon and Jocelyn Engel were among many Arizonans looking for a home. Not wanting to deal with remodeling projects, they opted for a new build.
Phoenix robotics firm delivers first 3D printed homes in less than 60 days
Diamond Age, which moved its California headquarters to Phoenix last year, has begun selling its first community of 3D-printed homes starting in the upper $200,000s.
ABC 15 News
Phoenix could see 2008-like plummet in housing prices, Goldman Sachs report says
PHOENIX — Is a 2008-like housing plummet headed for the Valley? It could happen, according to a recent Goldman Sachs forecast sent to clients. The New York Post cited the Goldman Sachs note, saying four markets — San Jose, California; Austin, Texas; San Diego, California; and Phoenix — will likely see housing price declines of around 25%.
kjzz.org
How to check if any of Arizona's $2 billion in unclaimed property belongs to you
Arizona’s Department of Revenue says it has more than $2 billion in unclaimed property belonging to people who live — or have lived — in the state. Some of the items are on the auction block. Items on sale come from abandoned safe deposit boxes. They include...
AOL Corp
10 Most Affordable Places To Retire in California
Retirement does not mean the end of an adventure - it could be the best opportunity to start a new one. While many choose popular retirement hubs like Florida and Maine to settle down in, you could consider moving out West for an entirely different adventure. Find: GOBankingRates' Best Regional...
