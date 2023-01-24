Read full article on original website
House Dem. Whip Katherine Clark Deleted a Defund the Police Post Just Weeks Before Her Child Attacked Cops in BostonWild Orchid MediaBoston, MA
Lindsay Clancy: Mother charged with murdering her two kids, attempted murder of her infant before suicide attemptLavinia ThompsonDuxbury, MA
Former All Star Designated for AssignmentOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Fast-growing discount grocery store opens another new location in MassachusettsKristen WaltersDanvers, MA
IT’SUGAR announces the expansion of it’s Marketstreet Lynnfield locationJudith MastersLynnfield, MA
wgbh.org
Massachusetts Latinos worry about high cost of living, significant housing expenses
Massachusetts' sizable Latino population is feeling a disproportionate impact from racial and economic disparities, particularly when it comes to housing. Almost three in four Latino residents in Greater Boston are renters, according to The Boston Foundation’s research center Boston Indicators, and they're feeling the burden of ever-increasing rents. Latino home owners are also struggling with high costs of living.
wgbh.org
A lawsuit could force the state to help thousands of people with disabilities find housing
After being hospitalized from several medical challenges, John Simmons arrived at a nursing home in Everett for what he expected to be a short stay. Three years later, he’s still there. Simmons, who uses a wheelchair and relies on portable oxygen to help him breathe, could live on his own. But like many people with disabilities in Massachusetts, he’s stuck in a nursing home because he can’t find an affordable place where he can live.
nbcboston.com
Boston Bakery Wholesaler, Staffing Agencies Cited for Wage Violations
This story first appeared on MassLive.com. A wholesale producer of baked goods in Boston and the staffing agencies that provide its workforce are facing hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of penalties and restitutions after failing to fairly compensate its employees.
northeastern.edu
Safety protocols for Northeastern’s Oakland campus
The following message was sent to all students at Northeastern’s Oakland campus on Friday, January 27, 2023. Dear Students – As you know, earlier this week, a shooting took place in close proximity to Northeastern’s Oakland campus. Those involved in the shooting had no affiliation with the university.
Keller: Mayor Wu shows Boston attitude in first State of City address
BOSTON - Love Boston Mayor Michelle Wu or not, you've got to give her credit.Fourteen months after taking office in the middle of a pandemic without the usual transition time, her young administration is still a work in progress. But in her first State of the City speech Wednesday night, Wu demonstrated a solid grasp of her policy challenges, formidable political skill, and a splash of that uniquely Bostonian attitude that we'll charitably call self-confidence. Remember the fuss Wu supporters made over campaign opponent Annissa Essaibi George's emphasis on her Bostonian roots? "It's a message of belonging," one Wu partisan...
Boston Dynamics’ Robot Makes Scary Progress to Becoming a Human in Boston, Massachusetts
Whether you are ready for it or not, the future of robotics is here. I feel like I blinked, and, BOOM, robots are just around the corner. Have you seen any?. A few months ago, I encountered my first robot on the streets of Manchester, New Hampshire. I think it was Amazon? Or some kind of package delivery...
commonwealthmagazine.org
Advocates blocked from having lawyers at police meeting about missing East Boston woman
A FURTHER EXAMPLE of the disparate treatment by law enforcement of cases involving victims of color and White people, or an innocent misunderstanding in the heat of the moment? Those are the dueling accounts of an encounter this week between Boston police and advocates for an East Boston woman who has been missing since late November.
Beloved Local Pizza Joint in Boston Named Top 7 in the Entire USA
Working in Boston for most of my career, I got to know the great local food places most tourists wish they knew about. There was always one place to get pizza everyone talked about. I thought, there's no way this place has the best pizza. It's a pain to get to and there's no place to park. How do people even park to pick up a "to-go" order?
WCVB
5 Investigates: New drug contributing to overdose epidemic in Massachusetts
BROCKTON, Mass. — In Boston and across the state, an animal tranquilizer called xylazine is being mixed with opioids and is intensifying concerns surrounding the overdose epidemic in Massachusetts. “It’s all over Massachusetts,” said Julie Burns, the president and CEO of RIZE Massachusetts, a public-private partnership dedicated to funding...
newbedfordguide.com
Guatemalan man living in Massachusetts, convicted of strangulation, pleads guilty to illegal reentry
“Defendant previously convicted of strangulation/suffocation and assault and battery. A Guatemalan man residing in Framingham pleaded guilty yesterday in federal court in Boston to illegally reentering the United States after deportation. Carmen Jimenez-Cruz, 42, pleaded guilty to illegal reentry before U.S. District Court Judge Angel Kelley, who scheduled sentencing for...
These 12 Mass. restaurants and chefs are James Beard Awards semifinalists
"An exhilarating moment." It’s a celebratory time for the Massachusetts restaurant scene. The James Beard Foundation announced its 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards semifinalists today. Twelve Massachusetts restaurants and chefs were included in the list, which recognizes “exceptional talent in the culinary and food media industries,” according to a press release. While nominees will be shared on March 29, the final winners will be honored at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards Ceremony in Chicago on June 5.
WBUR
Housing Check: Gov. Maura Healey and affordable housing
We've got more on housing, folks! Today, we're taking a look at what Gov. Maura Healey's has planned to address housing insecurity at the state level. WBUR's Simón Rios joins The Common to discuss what we know about Gov. Healey's housing policy, including plans to hire a cabinet-level housing secretary.
What infectious disease doctors want you to know as the COVID-19 pandemic enters its 4th year
“We don’t really want to encourage additional infections.”. The trends for COVID-19 are looking more promising as January comes to a close, after a spike in cases and hospitalizations earlier this month prompted officials in the area to urge the use of masks in indoor public spaces to help prevent transmission.
baystatebanner.com
Andrea Campbell sworn in as Mass. attorney general
Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. Accompanied by her husband and sworn in by her aunt, Andrea Campbell took the oath of office as Massachusetts attorney general Wednesday at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center in a ceremony attended by hundreds. Campbell, the first Black woman...
Why Massachusetts Residents Might Never Need Chronically Delayed REAL ID
You may have heard the deadline to get your REAL ID has been delayed yet again and now I'm wondering if technology will beat it. Yes, the deadline for REAL ID (which will be a requirement for domestic flights) was postponed to May 7, 2025. This delay follows the delay implemented early last year that would have required REAL IDs, well, now.
Would you pay a higher toll fee if it eased the traffic?
BOSTON — Lawmakers are revisiting the idea of congestion tolling on the roads. Drivers would pay higher tolls during the busiest times of day with the goal of getting people to adjust their driving times to help ease traffic. Sometimes traffic moves, but on many days it seems like...
vineyardgazette.com
Mass General Brigham Centralizes Management Structure
After reporting a $432 million operating loss for the last fiscal year, Boston-based Mass General Brigham is taking steps to centralize management of its six community hospitals, including Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, in what it describes as an effort to improve efficiency and streamline costs. Denise Schepici, who was hired...
Former Mass. police officer indicted in multi-million dollar Mass Save scam
A former Massachusetts police officer and his brother were indicted on several additional charges in connection with an alleged Mass Save bribery and kickback that’s netted an estimated tens of millions of dollars for the pair. In federal court Thursday, former Stoneham Police Officer, Joseph Ponzo, 49, and his...
WBUR
Mattapan will be a case study in how to balance economic growth and racial equity
When Mayor Michelle Wu was running for office, she pledged to overhaul the way development is done in Boston to give neighbors a bigger voice and bring the benefits of economic growth to more residents of color. To do that, Wu's administration is focusing on building wealth in communities of...
WCVB
Local burger expert shares his top burgers in Boston
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Waltham’sRichard Chudy is better known online as Boston Burger Boy. He’s been to almost every burger joint in the Boston area and knows where to find the perfect patty. Looking to make your own? He has a book for that. In Dorchester, Tambo Barrow...
