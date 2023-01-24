ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wgbh.org

Massachusetts Latinos worry about high cost of living, significant housing expenses

Massachusetts' sizable Latino population is feeling a disproportionate impact from racial and economic disparities, particularly when it comes to housing. Almost three in four Latino residents in Greater Boston are renters, according to The Boston Foundation’s research center Boston Indicators, and they're feeling the burden of ever-increasing rents. Latino home owners are also struggling with high costs of living.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
wgbh.org

A lawsuit could force the state to help thousands of people with disabilities find housing

After being hospitalized from several medical challenges, John Simmons arrived at a nursing home in Everett for what he expected to be a short stay. Three years later, he’s still there. Simmons, who uses a wheelchair and relies on portable oxygen to help him breathe, could live on his own. But like many people with disabilities in Massachusetts, he’s stuck in a nursing home because he can’t find an affordable place where he can live.
EVERETT, MA
northeastern.edu

Safety protocols for Northeastern’s Oakland campus

The following message was sent to all students at Northeastern’s Oakland campus on Friday, January 27, 2023. Dear Students – As you know, earlier this week, a shooting took place in close proximity to Northeastern’s Oakland campus. Those involved in the shooting had no affiliation with the university.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Boston

Keller: Mayor Wu shows Boston attitude in first State of City address

BOSTON - Love Boston Mayor Michelle Wu or not, you've got to give her credit.Fourteen months after taking office in the middle of a pandemic without the usual transition time, her young administration is still a work in progress. But in her first State of the City speech Wednesday night, Wu demonstrated a solid grasp of her policy challenges, formidable political skill, and a splash of that uniquely Bostonian attitude that we'll charitably call self-confidence. Remember the fuss Wu supporters made over campaign opponent Annissa Essaibi George's emphasis on her Bostonian roots? "It's a message of belonging," one Wu partisan...
BOSTON, MA
97.5 WOKQ

Beloved Local Pizza Joint in Boston Named Top 7 in the Entire USA

Working in Boston for most of my career, I got to know the great local food places most tourists wish they knew about. There was always one place to get pizza everyone talked about. I thought, there's no way this place has the best pizza. It's a pain to get to and there's no place to park. How do people even park to pick up a "to-go" order?
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

5 Investigates: New drug contributing to overdose epidemic in Massachusetts

BROCKTON, Mass. — In Boston and across the state, an animal tranquilizer called xylazine is being mixed with opioids and is intensifying concerns surrounding the overdose epidemic in Massachusetts. “It’s all over Massachusetts,” said Julie Burns, the president and CEO of RIZE Massachusetts, a public-private partnership dedicated to funding...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
newbedfordguide.com

Guatemalan man living in Massachusetts, convicted of strangulation, pleads guilty to illegal reentry

“Defendant previously convicted of strangulation/suffocation and assault and battery. A Guatemalan man residing in Framingham pleaded guilty yesterday in federal court in Boston to illegally reentering the United States after deportation. Carmen Jimenez-Cruz, 42, pleaded guilty to illegal reentry before U.S. District Court Judge Angel Kelley, who scheduled sentencing for...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Boston

These 12 Mass. restaurants and chefs are James Beard Awards semifinalists

"An exhilarating moment." It’s a celebratory time for the Massachusetts restaurant scene. The James Beard Foundation announced its 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards semifinalists today. Twelve Massachusetts restaurants and chefs were included in the list, which recognizes “exceptional talent in the culinary and food media industries,” according to a press release. While nominees will be shared on March 29, the final winners will be honored at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards Ceremony in Chicago on June 5.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBUR

Housing Check: Gov. Maura Healey and affordable housing

We've got more on housing, folks! Today, we're taking a look at what Gov. Maura Healey's has planned to address housing insecurity at the state level. WBUR's Simón Rios joins The Common to discuss what we know about Gov. Healey's housing policy, including plans to hire a cabinet-level housing secretary.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
baystatebanner.com

Andrea Campbell sworn in as Mass. attorney general

Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. Accompanied by her husband and sworn in by her aunt, Andrea Campbell took the oath of office as Massachusetts attorney general Wednesday at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center in a ceremony attended by hundreds. Campbell, the first Black woman...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
vineyardgazette.com

Mass General Brigham Centralizes Management Structure

After reporting a $432 million operating loss for the last fiscal year, Boston-based Mass General Brigham is taking steps to centralize management of its six community hospitals, including Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, in what it describes as an effort to improve efficiency and streamline costs. Denise Schepici, who was hired...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Local burger expert shares his top burgers in Boston

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Waltham’sRichard Chudy is better known online as Boston Burger Boy. He’s been to almost every burger joint in the Boston area and knows where to find the perfect patty. Looking to make your own? He has a book for that. In Dorchester, Tambo Barrow...
BOSTON, MA

