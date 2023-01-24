Drew Barrymore Pokes Fun At Leonardo DiCaprio For 'Still Clubbing'

Photo: Getty Images

Drew Barrymore is impressed that Leonardo DiCaprio is still partying on yachts. During a recent episode of The Drew Barrymore Show , the host played a game of "Pop Quiz" with guest Sam Smith in which they revealed their first celebrity crush was DiCaprio in Titanic .

"I love that he's like still clubbing," Barrymore said of DiCaprio's "Bad Boy" reputation. "Yeah. 100%. He goes on yachts." While Smith was ready to move on to the next question, Barrymore couldn't help but add, "He goes to the body shop, I bet," r eferencing Smith's Grammy-nominated song with Kim Petras , "Unholy." Smith laughed and added, "We love a naughty boy, don't we sometimes."

Last year, DiCaprio caused lots of buzz on social media after he ended his four-year relationship with model Camila Morrone . The split caused fans to dig up his past dating history and allege that he doesn't date anyone over the age of 25. In fact, someone on Reddit even made an elaborate chart that covered his eight relationships over the past 20 years.

Following the split with Morrone, a source close to the actor revealed that he had been on several dates with another famous model, Gigi Hadid . "Leo has been asking mutual friends about Gigi and wants to get to know her," the insider told E News at the time . "They have hung out several times and he is interested." DiCaprio has also sparked romance rumors with 23-year-old Victoria Lamas after they were seen in Los Angeles together in December. Her father, actor Lorenzo Lamas later clarified , "They're just friends, but she is smitten, of course. "And that was my cautionary tale to her: Just take one step at a time. But as of now, they're not an item. They're not exclusive to each other."