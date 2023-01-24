Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
Texas Eats: Jerk Chicken, Detroit Pizza and Cajun Gravy Steaks
You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder heads to the far West Side to sample some jerk chicken at The Jerk Shack with chef Nicola Blaque. Next,...
KSAT 12
Jefferson High School students compete in San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo Junior Pitmaster competition
SAN ANTONIO – High school students across the state competed in San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo’s Junior Pitmaster competition Saturday. San Antonio’s Jefferson High School’s Junior Pitmasters team spent the day putting their barbecue skills to the test by competing in three categories: chicken, pork spare ribs and brisket.
KSAT 12
Santikos New Braunfels to add arcades, bowling, and sport bar
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Santikos New Braunfels will soon have more entertainment options. The current theater is getting a remodel and will expand to add arcades, bowling and a sports bar. Santikos purchased the former Alamo Drafthouse theater in the New Braunfels Marketplace in August of 2021. According to...
KSAT 12
San Antonio community unites in silent protest for Tyre Nichols
SAN ANTONIO – Members of the Party of Socialism and Liberation organized a peaceful protest Saturday at the Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza in east San Antonio to stand in solidarity with Tyre Nichols and his community. Nichols died as a result of injuries he sustained days earlier during...
KSAT 12
Let the good times roll! Six Flags Fiesta Texas hosts annual Mardi Gras Festival ⚜️
San Antonio – Laissez les bons temps rouler! Get in the Mardi Gras spirit this season with the annual Mardi Gras Festival at Six Flags Fiesta Texas. Running each weekend through Feb. 26, the park will bring coveted cajun cuisines and New Orleans-style festivities right here to the Alamo City!
KSAT 12
Robb Elementary survivor Mayah Zamora reunited with lifesaving blood donors
SAN ANTONIO – Mayah Zamora spent over two months in the hospital following the Robb Elementary shooting in Uvalde on May 24, 2022. Now, 10-year-old Mayah is meeting with her lifesaving blood donors and using her voice to encourage others to donate. “Mayah is strong and resilient,” said Adrienne...
KSAT 12
COLD & DAMP SAN ANTONIO FORECAST: Temps in the 30s and 40s this week, some ice possible in Hill Country
MONDAY (1/30) Temperatures will fall from the upper 30s/low-40s in the morning to the mid/upper-30s by the afternoon. Winds will be gusty from the northeast up to 25 mph, making it feel like the low 30s. Monday will feature times of light rain, too. TUESDAY (1/31) A damp, cold day...
KSAT 12
Civil Rights era musical with songs from legendary Jazz singer Nina Simone premieres in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – A powerful musical set in the Civil Rights era is playing at the Public Theater of San Antonio. “Nina Simone: Four Women” is a story of activism and racism told through music and songs written by the legendary jazz singer. The musical gives a small glimpse into a key moment in the Civil Rights movement.
KSAT 12
One hospitalized after neighbors fire gunshots in backyards, San Antonio police says
SAN ANTONIO – One person was hospitalized in critical condition after two neighbors fired multiple gunshots in their backyards, according to San Antonio police. SAPD responded to the shooting at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the 6500 block of Buena Vista. Upon arrival, officers found a 20-year-old woman with a...
KSAT 12
Special needs students team up with their peers for “Annie Jr.”
San Antonio – Students at Southwest ISD have been working since September to put on the production of “Annie Jr.” at Southwest High School this weekend. It’s all part of the Penguin Project. The program provides an opportunity for children with special needs to participate in a unique theatrical experience and an outlet for revealing their creativity and talents.
KSAT 12
Man shot while unloading groceries from car on West Side, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A man was hospitalized in critical condition after being shot while unloading groceries from his car on the city’s West Side, according to San Antonio police. The shooting happened at 7:45 p.m. Saturday in the 3600 block of Callaghan Road. Police said a man and...
KSAT 12
SAPD: Underage duo steals alcoholic beverages, fires gunshot during chase
SAN ANTONIO – Two juveniles stole alcoholic beverages from a gas station and fired a gunshot while being chased on the city’s East Side, according to San Antonio Police. The robbery happened around 11:30 p.m. Friday at a First Stop gas station located in the 2300 block of East Houston Street.
KSAT 12
San Antonio police seek information on suspect who shot at business, trailer
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are asking the public for help in identifying a suspect who shot at a West Side building and trailer. The shooting happened on Jan. 1 in the 5500 block of Enrique M Barrera Pkwy. SAPD said approximately one hour after midnight, a shooter...
KSAT 12
Activist group puts SAPD suspension records at your fingertips
SAN ANTONIO – A local activist group has put out a searchable dashboard of San Antonio Police Department suspension and arbitration information dating back more than a decade. The information in ACT 4 SA’s dashboard is compiled from open record requests, SAPD’s own website, and media reports and dates...
KSAT 12
Soldiers’ Angels collecting Valentine’s Day cards to show love to service members, veterans
SAN ANTONIO – This Valentine’s Day you can spread the love by making cards for service members and veterans. “Our service members love to receive them, especially because they don’t expect them,” Amy Palmer, president and CEO of Soldiers’ Angels said. The annual campaign by...
KSAT 12
Southwest ISD students raise money for classmate recovering from severe burns
SAN ANTONIO – A school tradition was used to turn tragedy into hope. Marcus Rutledge, 14, was left with severe burns to over 85% of his body after an accident in the kitchen over the holidays. His parents say he was joking and playing around in the kitchen moments...
KSAT 12
Two shot at San Marcos apartment complex, police say
SAN MARCOS, Texas – Two people were shot at an apartment complex not far from Texas State University in San Marcos, according to police. San Marcos PD said the shooting happened just after midnight Sunday at the Retreat Apartments on Craddock Avenue near Moore Street. Police said the shooting...
KSAT 12
KSAT Sports Director Greg Simmons arrested for suspected DWI
SAN ANTONIO – Longtime KSAT Sports Director/Anchor Greg Simmons was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated early Friday morning. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Simmons, 67, was arrested by deputies in the 3900 block of Evans Road at about 3 a.m. According to a preliminary...
KSAT 12
San Antonio police search for missing 17-year-old girl
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit is searching for a 17-year-old girl. Kaleth Alejandra Reyna, also known as Kay, was last seen on January 29 in the 1400 block of Vance Jackson. She is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds...
KSAT 12
SAPD: Woman injured after fight outside dancehall ends in gunfire
SAN ANTONIO – A fight outside a Northeast dancehall ended in gunfire, leaving one woman injured, according to San Antonio police. The shooting happened at 2:40 a.m. Sunday in the 3000 block of NE Loop 410. Police said officers were first dispatched to the location for shots fired. Security...
