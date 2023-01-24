ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Santikos New Braunfels to add arcades, bowling, and sport bar

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Santikos New Braunfels will soon have more entertainment options. The current theater is getting a remodel and will expand to add arcades, bowling and a sports bar. Santikos purchased the former Alamo Drafthouse theater in the New Braunfels Marketplace in August of 2021. According to...
San Antonio community unites in silent protest for Tyre Nichols

SAN ANTONIO – Members of the Party of Socialism and Liberation organized a peaceful protest Saturday at the Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza in east San Antonio to stand in solidarity with Tyre Nichols and his community. Nichols died as a result of injuries he sustained days earlier during...
Special needs students team up with their peers for “Annie Jr.”

San Antonio – Students at Southwest ISD have been working since September to put on the production of “Annie Jr.” at Southwest High School this weekend. It’s all part of the Penguin Project. The program provides an opportunity for children with special needs to participate in a unique theatrical experience and an outlet for revealing their creativity and talents.
Activist group puts SAPD suspension records at your fingertips

SAN ANTONIO – A local activist group has put out a searchable dashboard of San Antonio Police Department suspension and arbitration information dating back more than a decade. The information in ACT 4 SA’s dashboard is compiled from open record requests, SAPD’s own website, and media reports and dates...
Two shot at San Marcos apartment complex, police say

SAN MARCOS, Texas – Two people were shot at an apartment complex not far from Texas State University in San Marcos, according to police. San Marcos PD said the shooting happened just after midnight Sunday at the Retreat Apartments on Craddock Avenue near Moore Street. Police said the shooting...
KSAT Sports Director Greg Simmons arrested for suspected DWI

SAN ANTONIO – Longtime KSAT Sports Director/Anchor Greg Simmons was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated early Friday morning. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Simmons, 67, was arrested by deputies in the 3900 block of Evans Road at about 3 a.m. According to a preliminary...
San Antonio police search for missing 17-year-old girl

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit is searching for a 17-year-old girl. Kaleth Alejandra Reyna, also known as Kay, was last seen on January 29 in the 1400 block of Vance Jackson. She is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds...
SAPD: Woman injured after fight outside dancehall ends in gunfire

SAN ANTONIO – A fight outside a Northeast dancehall ended in gunfire, leaving one woman injured, according to San Antonio police. The shooting happened at 2:40 a.m. Sunday in the 3000 block of NE Loop 410. Police said officers were first dispatched to the location for shots fired. Security...
