Nathaniel Hackett Named Jets Offensive Coordinator
The worst kept secret in NFL circles is now official, former Denver Broncos head Coach Nathaniel Hackett is now the offensive coordinator of the New York Jets. Formal announcement of his hiring came from beat reporters on Thursday afternoon. Hackett, who went 4-11 as head coach of the Broncos before getting fired in his maiden voyage, comes to the Jets with an extensive background as an offensive coordinator, and of course he has strong ties to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
New York Giants Head Coach Brian Daboll Named PFWA Coach of the Year
After leading the New York Giants back to the playoffs, head coach Brian Daboll has been named the PFWA Coach of the Year. Under Daboll, the Giants went from 4-13 to 9-7-1 with a win in the Wild Card round of the playoffs over the Minnesota Vikings. The Giants saw Daniel Jones turn around his career, cutting down on turnovers and becoming both a force with his arm and his legs under Daboll’s watch. The Giants also played with a renewed sense of passion for the game that was missing under prior head coaching regimes.
