After leading the New York Giants back to the playoffs, head coach Brian Daboll has been named the PFWA Coach of the Year. Under Daboll, the Giants went from 4-13 to 9-7-1 with a win in the Wild Card round of the playoffs over the Minnesota Vikings. The Giants saw Daniel Jones turn around his career, cutting down on turnovers and becoming both a force with his arm and his legs under Daboll’s watch. The Giants also played with a renewed sense of passion for the game that was missing under prior head coaching regimes.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO