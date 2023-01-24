Read full article on original website
'Avatar 2' tops box office for 7th weekend
“Avatar: The Way of Water” claimed the No. 1 spot on the domestic box office charts for the seventh weekend in a row with an additional $15.7 million, according to studio estimates on Sunday. It was a quiet weekend overall, notable mostly for the Hindi language blockbuster "Pathaan" that...
‘Party Down’ Trailer: The Team Reunites for More Star-Studded Bashes (VIDEO)
The Party Down gang is reuniting to cater even more star-studded parties in the long-awaited third season of the Starz cult classic comedy. Now fans can get their first look at a fresh trailer. Set to debut Friday, February 24 at midnight on the Starz app, Starz streaming, and On...
Nicole Kidman & Maya Erskine to Lead ‘The Perfect Nanny’ at HBO
Nicole Kidman is gearing up for her next HBO series as she will join Maya Erskine to lead the limited series The Perfect Nanny. The project based on Leïla Slimani’s thriller novel, and according to The Hollywood Reporter, Erskine, who is best known for her work on Hulu‘s Pen-15 will write and executive produce. HBO beat out several other outlets in a bidding war for the title, which will be co-produced by Legendary Entertainment with HBO.
‘Succession’ Sets Season 4 Premiere — Watch Roy Civil War Continue in First Trailer (VIDEO)
Succession is back, baby. The divide within the Roy family digs deeper in HBO‘s first Succession Season 4 trailer, released Thursday, January 26. Along with the first full teaser from the Emmy-winning drama’s anticipated new season is the Succession Season 4 release date, new cast announcements, and first-look photos from the season. Let’s dive in.
Roush Review: Pamela Anderson Takes Control of Her Narrative in ‘Pamela, A Love Story’
Turns out Pamela Anderson has plenty more tapes in her archive. Hers is a treasure trove of VHS and DVD memories: some profane with notorious rocker ex Tommy Lee, but most are playful and joy-filled, especially when they involve her two grown sons, with whom she watches parts of home movies from her Vancouver Island retreat. This is where we first find her in Netflix’s Pamela, a love story, an intimate in-her-own-words biographical portrait, timed to coincide with the publication this week of her memoir, Love, Pamela.
‘Freeridge’ Stars Dazzle at Netflix Premiere (PHOTOS)
It’s almost time to return to the block as Netflix‘s Freeridge makes its premiere on Thursday, February 2, and the cast and crew celebrated the occasion on Thursday (Jan 26) night at the premiere event at Netflix Tudum Theater in Los Angeles. The new young stars of the...
‘1923’: Brandon Sklenar Teases Spencer & Alexandra’s Perilous Return to Montana
Consider Spencer Dutton and Alexandra’s love bubble popped. After weeks of an uninterrupted whirlwind romance in Africa (save for a tense night with some lions), it’s Montana or bust for the engaged pair in 1923 Episode 5 (premiering February 5 on Paramount+). By the looks of the trailer, it won’t be an easy trek across the globe. Brandon Sklenar spoke with TV Insider to preview the danger ahead for him and co-star Julia Schlaepfer, as well as help us get to know his brooding Dutton a little bit better.
‘The Last of Us’ Renewed for Season 2 at HBO
It only took two episodes — the finale is set for March 12 — for HBO to know it didn’t want the latest post-apocalyptic drama to go anywhere. The Last of Us, from co-creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, has been renewed for a second season. This shouldn’t be too surprising, given that it marks HBO’s second largest debut, behind only House of the Dragon. The first episode — which is now available for free on HBOMax.com — has surpassed 22 million viewers domestically, which is up nearly five times from its premiere night audience. For Episode 2, 5.7 million tuned in across HBO Max and linear telecasts, adding more than 1 million new viewers from the premiere. That 22 percent jump marks the largest week two audience growth for any HBO Original drama series in the network’s history.
‘Rabbit Hole’ Trailer: Kiefer Sutherland Struggles With What’s Real & What’s Not (VIDEO)
“I need help.” Rabbit Hole‘s John Weir (Kiefer Sutherland) really does, based on the teaser trailer Paramount+ has released. “I haven’t slept for a few days. I just got a bad feeling,” he admits. “There may have been too many possibilities. I can’t tell the difference between what’s real and what’s not. In my line of work, it’s best not to trust anyone.” And it certainly looks like he has a very good reason to think that with what’s going on.
Natasha Lyonne Enters Her ‘Night Moves’ Gene Hackman Era in ‘Poker Face’ (VIDEO)
You’ll love riding shotgun with accidental detective Charlie Cole (raspy-voiced Russian Doll star Natasha Lyonne) as she crosses the U.S. in her muscle car, solving murders while running from a hitman, Cliff Legrand (Benjamin Bratt) in Peacock’s new series, Poker Face. Legrand’s reason for chasing Charlie is revealed...
