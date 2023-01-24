It only took two episodes — the finale is set for March 12 — for HBO to know it didn’t want the latest post-apocalyptic drama to go anywhere. The Last of Us, from co-creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, has been renewed for a second season. This shouldn’t be too surprising, given that it marks HBO’s second largest debut, behind only House of the Dragon. The first episode — which is now available for free on HBOMax.com — has surpassed 22 million viewers domestically, which is up nearly five times from its premiere night audience. For Episode 2, 5.7 million tuned in across HBO Max and linear telecasts, adding more than 1 million new viewers from the premiere. That 22 percent jump marks the largest week two audience growth for any HBO Original drama series in the network’s history.

2 DAYS AGO