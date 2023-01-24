A pair of conjoined twins were successfully separated during a complex procedure that marked a surgical first for the Fort Worth, Texas, pediatric hospital where it took place on Monday. The infants, AmieLynn Rose and JamieLynn Rae Finley, "are recovering well," officials at the hospital, Cook Children's Medical Center, wrote in a news release describing what they called a "historic surgery." AmieLynn and JamieLynn were born prematurely to parents and Fort Worth residents Amanda Arciniega and James Finley, at the nearby Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital on Oct. 3. At the time of their birth, the twins were joined along their abdomens...

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO