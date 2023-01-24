Read full article on original website
Woman Loses Her Life After Threatening To Blackmail Married Lover. Should You Put Your Life On The Line For Love?Chibuzo NwachukuDallas, TX
H-E-B's Expansion Continues in North Texas with Second Frisco Store Opening SoonAsh JurbergFrisco, TX
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Feast on a Budget: The 5 Best Buffets in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Texas man is accused of killing his girlfriend because she was about to confront him about being married.Northville HeraldGrand Prairie, TX
dallasexpress.com
Greyhound Bus Kills Homeless Woman
A homeless woman in Dallas was killed after being run over by a Greyhound bus. The Dallas Police Department told The Dallas Express the incident occurred at about 11:53 p.m. Thursday. DPD public information officer Michael Dennis shared a statement with The Dallas Express, which said the bus was traveling...
Dallas bakery has the best chocolate cake in Texas, among best in US: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Chocolate cake is one of those desserts that can be consumed on any occasion and, usually, always bring a smile to someone’s face. It’s time to celebrate the greatness and tastiness that is chocolate cake because Friday, January 27 is National Chocolate Cake Day! “Chocolate triggers the release of serotonin and endorphins, which are neurotransmitters for happiness and pleasure.
Get zapped in Dallas: What is a forever bracelet?
DALLAS (KDAF) — Getting zapped sounds alarming right? Well, no worries, nobody’s getting hurt. We checked out a new jewelry concept that takes away the worry of losing your jewelry. Forever bracelets have been circulating on social media for some time now and a Texan decided to make...
Baby gorilla stands up for first time with helping hand from mom
FORT WORTH, TX – Bruno, a nearly three-month-old gorilla at Fort Worth Zoo in Texas, stood up for the first time with some support from his mom, Gracie, the zoo announced on Wednesday, January 25. Video posted by the Fort Worth Zoo shows Bruno holding hands with Gracie as he pushes himself up off the ground and stays upright […]
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Boars Going Hog Wild in McKinney Neighborhood
Some homeowners in a McKinney neighborhood say wild hogs are leaving a trail of destruction and getting too close for comfort. “I've never seen bacon run in front of me,” said Mike Danielson, who spotted a trio of feral hogs while driving his daughter to school Thursday morning. “The...
Critical Missing Alert canceled for 2 Dallas children
Dallas Police have canceled an alert for two missing kids that they issued Thursday afternoon. Authorities say the children have been found safe.
Dallas' Coyote Problem
Two-year-old Landon Thomas was playing on the front porch when his mother briefly stepped inside. That's all the time it took. Moments later, the toddler was dragged down the porch steps in the teeth of a brazen, lone coyote.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Protest Held in Dallas Amid Release of Tyre Nichols Assault Video
A protest was underway in Dallas Friday night in response to the death of Tyre Nichols, a man who died three days after being beaten by police officers in Memphis, Tennessee during a traffic stop. Dallas-based advocacy group the Next Generation Action Network announced Friday they planned to gather with...
Kiss 103.1 FM
Spooky! Is This The Most Haunted Park In Texas?
Texas definitely has some of the most beautiful parks that you’ll ever see in your whole life, and they're perfect for hiking and camping. You'll enjoy beautiful lakes and scenery, and just the outdoors in general, better than you ever could elsewhere, in my opinion. That said, Texas is...
A New Universal Theme Park Is Coming to Texas—Here’s What We Know
Universal Parks & Resorts is no stranger to immersing its fans in fantastic new worlds. Whether it be the beloved Harry Potter World—where you really feel like you’re in a Harry Potter movie—or Springfield, home of The Simpsons, millions of fans flock to Universal parks around the world every year for unmatched theme park experiences.
Dallas Waiving Misdemeanor Warrant Fees For Individuals That Make Sock Donations
The City of Dallas recently announced that any individuals with outstanding low-level misdemeanor warrants can take care of them without having to pay warrant fees if they make a sock donation. As a part of the Dallas Municipal Court’s annual Ticket Track Down, the two-week initiative — between Jan. 23,...
dallasexpress.com
7-Eleven Closes in Face of Crime, Vagrancy
The 7-Eleven at 2008 Commerce Street in downtown Dallas stands boarded up with graffiti drawn on the side of the building, sticking out conspicuously on a street with heavy foot traffic. But while the reasons for its closure are not clear at this time, The Dallas Morning News reported that...
fox4news.com
Comedian Marlon Wayans visits Fort Worth
Marlon Wayans challenges his celebrity friends to face their biggest fears in a virtual reality world. The online series is just one of the many projects keeping him busy. Another is his comedy show coming to the Hyena's Comedy Club in Fort Worth Thursday and Friday.
Conjoined twins successfully separated at Texas hospital
A pair of conjoined twins were successfully separated during a complex procedure that marked a surgical first for the Fort Worth, Texas, pediatric hospital where it took place on Monday. The infants, AmieLynn Rose and JamieLynn Rae Finley, "are recovering well," officials at the hospital, Cook Children's Medical Center, wrote in a news release describing what they called a "historic surgery." AmieLynn and JamieLynn were born prematurely to parents and Fort Worth residents Amanda Arciniega and James Finley, at the nearby Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital on Oct. 3. At the time of their birth, the twins were joined along their abdomens...
dallasexaminer.com
City of Dallas offers chance to Be Citation Free in 2023
Court and Detention Services is helping people become citation free in 2023. From Jan. 23 to Feb. 5, the department will host Ticket Track Down, an initiative that encourages people to track down their tickets and respond to them. During this initiative period, socks will be collected when the respondent...
North Texas city leaders react after video release in fatal beating of Tyre Nichols
DALLAS — Following the release of bodycam footage showing five Memphis police officers savagely beating 29-year-old Tyre Nichols to death, North Texas city leaders are sharing their reactions. All five officers involved have since been fired and charged with murder. In North Texas, the Dallas Police Department spent Friday...
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Texas is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you have a large appetite and are in the mood for great food, this All-You-Can-Eat buffet in Texas should be on your list of places to eat.
These Texas pizza places ranked among best in North America: report
Pizza, there's truly no better gameday or cheat meal that exists on this earth other than a beautiful doughy, saucy, cheesy pizza with toppings galore (or no toppings for you plain pizza lovers).
dallasposttrib.com
OPEN MODEL AND TALENT CALL FOR AGES 16-50 THIS SATURDAY (JAN. 28) AT MARK CUBAN HEROES BASKETBALL CENTER
For the fifth year, the Center will host auditions for models, actors, singers and dancers ages 16-50; registration is free and will be held from 10:30-11 a.m. with auditions from 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. DALLAS (Jan. 24, 2023) – Most people assume the Mark Cuban Heroes Basketball Center might focus on...
