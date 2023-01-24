ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greyhound Bus Kills Homeless Woman

A homeless woman in Dallas was killed after being run over by a Greyhound bus. The Dallas Police Department told The Dallas Express the incident occurred at about 11:53 p.m. Thursday. DPD public information officer Michael Dennis shared a statement with The Dallas Express, which said the bus was traveling...
DALLAS, TX
CW33

Dallas bakery has the best chocolate cake in Texas, among best in US: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — Chocolate cake is one of those desserts that can be consumed on any occasion and, usually, always bring a smile to someone’s face. It’s time to celebrate the greatness and tastiness that is chocolate cake because Friday, January 27 is National Chocolate Cake Day! “Chocolate triggers the release of serotonin and endorphins, which are neurotransmitters for happiness and pleasure.
DALLAS, TX
CW33

Get zapped in Dallas: What is a forever bracelet?

DALLAS (KDAF) — Getting zapped sounds alarming right? Well, no worries, nobody’s getting hurt. We checked out a new jewelry concept that takes away the worry of losing your jewelry. Forever bracelets have been circulating on social media for some time now and a Texan decided to make...
DALLAS, TX
KSNT News

Baby gorilla stands up for first time with helping hand from mom

FORT WORTH, TX – Bruno, a nearly three-month-old gorilla at Fort Worth Zoo in Texas, stood up for the first time with some support from his mom, Gracie, the zoo announced on Wednesday, January 25. Video posted by the Fort Worth Zoo shows Bruno holding hands with Gracie as he pushes himself up off the ground and stays upright […]
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Boars Going Hog Wild in McKinney Neighborhood

Some homeowners in a McKinney neighborhood say wild hogs are leaving a trail of destruction and getting too close for comfort. “I've never seen bacon run in front of me,” said Mike Danielson, who spotted a trio of feral hogs while driving his daughter to school Thursday morning. “The...
MCKINNEY, TX
Nick Reynolds

Dallas' Coyote Problem

Two-year-old Landon Thomas was playing on the front porch when his mother briefly stepped inside. That's all the time it took. Moments later, the toddler was dragged down the porch steps in the teeth of a brazen, lone coyote.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Protest Held in Dallas Amid Release of Tyre Nichols Assault Video

A protest was underway in Dallas Friday night in response to the death of Tyre Nichols, a man who died three days after being beaten by police officers in Memphis, Tennessee during a traffic stop. Dallas-based advocacy group the Next Generation Action Network announced Friday they planned to gather with...
DALLAS, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Spooky! Is This The Most Haunted Park In Texas?

Texas definitely has some of the most beautiful parks that you’ll ever see in your whole life, and they're perfect for hiking and camping. You'll enjoy beautiful lakes and scenery, and just the outdoors in general, better than you ever could elsewhere, in my opinion. That said, Texas is...
TEXAS STATE
dallasexpress.com

7-Eleven Closes in Face of Crime, Vagrancy

The 7-Eleven at 2008 Commerce Street in downtown Dallas stands boarded up with graffiti drawn on the side of the building, sticking out conspicuously on a street with heavy foot traffic. But while the reasons for its closure are not clear at this time, The Dallas Morning News reported that...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Comedian Marlon Wayans visits Fort Worth

Marlon Wayans challenges his celebrity friends to face their biggest fears in a virtual reality world. The online series is just one of the many projects keeping him busy. Another is his comedy show coming to the Hyena's Comedy Club in Fort Worth Thursday and Friday.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS News

Conjoined twins successfully separated at Texas hospital

A pair of conjoined twins were successfully separated during a complex procedure that marked a surgical first for the Fort Worth, Texas, pediatric hospital where it took place on Monday. The infants, AmieLynn Rose and JamieLynn Rae Finley, "are recovering well," officials at the hospital, Cook Children's Medical Center, wrote in a news release describing what they called a "historic surgery." AmieLynn and JamieLynn were born prematurely to parents and Fort Worth residents Amanda Arciniega and James Finley, at the nearby Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital on Oct. 3. At the time of their birth, the twins were joined along their abdomens...
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexaminer.com

City of Dallas offers chance to Be Citation Free in 2023

Court and Detention Services is helping people become citation free in 2023. From Jan. 23 to Feb. 5, the department will host Ticket Track Down, an initiative that encourages people to track down their tickets and respond to them. During this initiative period, socks will be collected when the respondent...
DALLAS, TX
