What Is VMware ESXi and Which Operating Systems Does It Support?
Virtual machines are really useful for people who often work with two operating systems. For example, if you do all your development work on Linux but still need Windows for gaming. In such cases, running a Linux virtual machine on your PC saves you from buying a second computer.
How to See What Is Taking Up Too Much Disk Space on Your Windows PC
Does your device run out of memory frequently? Do you often scratch your head, wondering what is taking up all that space on your drive but can't figure out what it is? It's nothing out of the ordinary; every Windows user faces the issue of insufficient disk space sooner or later.
How to Find and Delete Empty Folders on Windows
Despite not consuming any disk space, empty folders can still impede our file management efforts. For this reason, clearing out unnecessary clutter is essential to keep your drives and folders organized. The problem is, having hundreds of folders on various drives makes manually finding and deleting empty ones nearly impossible. This raises the question: is there an efficient way to delete empty folders from your computer?
5 Websites to Help You Create Android Apps Without Any Coding
Creating a mobile app takes plenty of time and effort. To build something worthwhile, you'll need mobile-specific programming skills. Unfortunately, not everyone has the necessary skills...
Microservices Explained: How Do They Work and What’s So Good About Them?
A microservice architecture is a system in which a large application consists of small services that work and communicate with each other using APIs. These services...
What Is a Disk Image File and What Formats Can Be Used in Storing Optical Media?
Ever since people started using floppy disks, disk image files have become popular ways of storing and distributing all types of files. Whether you've tried installing a new operating system on your PC, setting up a virtual machine, making a bootable flash drive, or installing games from a CD, you've certainly used disk images before. You may even be familiar with some of the most popular image file formats, such as ISO, DMG, and IMG.
How to Use Lightburn for Laser Engraving and Cutting
Lightburn is a software package that allows you to prepare your projects for laser engraving and cutting. You can create projects from scratch or import them in various file formats like AI, DXF, PNG, JPG, BMP, and SVG. The software is compatible with Windows, macOS, and Linux operating systems.
An Introduction to Lodash and Its Benefits for JavaScript Developers
Lodash is a JavaScript library that offers utility functions for typical programming tasks using the functional programming model. The library, which works with web browsers and...
How to Run, Configure, and Troubleshoot npm Scripts
npm scripts bundle a set of terminal commands that you can use to automate tasks in a JavaScript project. They also provide a consistent way of running commands in different environments.
How to Fix the 0x8007045d Error on Windows 10 or 11
Are you facing the 0x8007045d error on your Windows computer? Don't worry; we've got the solution for you. The 0x8007045d error on Windows occurs whenever your...
Is Your Touchpad Driver Not Working on Windows? Try These Fixes!
Drivers allow your operating system to talk with and understand your peripherals and other hardware components. If a device driver fails to function properly, you will experience issues with the affected hardware, such as your mouse, keyboard, or touchpad.
How to Use Home Assistant as a Network Video Recorder
If you have wireless IP cameras installed on your premises, or you plan to deploy Wi-Fi cameras to avoid the wiring hassle, you can go for a Network Video Recorder or NVR. Except NVRs, especially wireless ones, come with a hefty price tag.
How to Hide the Search Bar From the Taskbar on Windows 11
The search bar at the Taskbar lets you quickly search for and open apps installed on your computer. But for some users, it can be quite intrusive, as it takes up a lot of the Taskbar space.
How to Start the Quick Assist Tool in Windows 11
Quick Assist is a system feature in Windows that allows you to get help from a friend or family member remotely. For this tool to work on your device, you first need to learn how to open it.
How to Fix the Network Error in ChatGPT
With millions of users worldwide exploring ChatGPT, the AI chatbot is struggling to keep up with the demand. Now more often than ever, users encounter countless errors when accessing and using the chatbot.
Microsoft Is Halting Windows 10 Sales: Here's Where to Get It Instead
Despite Windows 10 being one of the most appreciated operating systems, its lifetime is slowly, but surely, coming to an end. Microsoft has set January 31, 2023, as the last day Windows 10 license keys are offered for sale. After that, you cannot purchase Windows 10 Home, Pro, and Workstation through the Microsoft website.
4 Ways to Flush the DNS Cache on Windows 11
Facing internet connectivity issues on your Windows PC? DNS cache corruption is among the most common reasons for connectivity problems. The quickest fix for this problem is to flush the DNS cache and force the computer to recreate it.
How to Format Go Source for Cleaner Consistent Code
Formatting your code is an important way of enhancing its readability, consistency, and reusability. Properly formatted code is easier to understand, modify, and maintain. One of...
Batch Printing and 6 Other Linux Printing Tips and Tricks
You open your document, you click print, you wait. You close the document, open a new one, click print, and wait… and so on. But printing really shouldn't be that dull. We can send bulk emails with little effort; why can't we bulk print with the same ease?
How to Enable God Mode on Windows 11
Since Windows 8 over a decade ago, Microsoft has pushed for the Settings app to replace the ever-reliable Control Panel. Windows 11, in addition to its sleek UI upgrade, also brought us the best version of the Settings app in terms of usability and function.
