makeuseof.com
7 Ancient Windows Features You Can Still Find in Windows 11
Windows 11 is touted as a modern, user-friendly operating system. But if you dig just under the nicely designed skin, you can find features that have remained the same for decades.
makeuseof.com
5 Websites to Help You Create Android Apps Without Any Coding
Creating a mobile app takes plenty of time and effort. To build something worthwhile, you'll need mobile-specific programming skills. Unfortunately, not everyone has the necessary skills...
makeuseof.com
What Is the Adapter Design Pattern and How Can You Use It?
With the rise of service-oriented architecture (SOA), more and more organizations are using third-party services for their enterprise systems. These companies need to keep up with a rapidly changing business environment, which can mean abandoning the services of one service provider for another.
makeuseof.com
How to Fix the Network Adapter Error Code 31 on Windows
Are you encountering an error message on Windows that reads "network adapter error code 31: this device is not working properly"? This error often occurs due to a corrupted or incorrect version of the network adapter driver installed on your PC.
makeuseof.com
How to Enable the Hidden Taskbar Search in Windows 11
Microsoft has added a search option to the taskbar that lets you customize the search box's appearance. At the time of writing, the feature is hidden by default, but ViveTool can enable it for you.
makeuseof.com
6 Ways to Check Your Windows Computer's Model Name
Whether you want to find the correct hardware upgrade for your computer or want to fix an issue, knowing about your computer model name can come in handy in various situations. Here are 6 quick ways to check your computer model name on Windows.
makeuseof.com
How to Edit Videos on a Steam Deck
The Steam Deck is a great gaming device, but it's also a full-fledged personal computer. For many of us, it may be the most powerful PC in our house. With a powerful APU meant for pushing intense graphics, the machine is also capable of rendering video at speeds that can best what many of us experience on devices with Intel-integrated graphics.
makeuseof.com
How to Use Regular Expressions in JavaScript
Regular expressions, popularly known as "regex" or "regexp," are strings that describe a search pattern. You can use regular expressions to check if a string contains a specific pattern, extract information from a string, and replace parts of a string with new text.
makeuseof.com
How to Use Lightburn for Laser Engraving and Cutting
Lightburn is a software package that allows you to prepare your projects for laser engraving and cutting. You can create projects from scratch or import them in various file formats like AI, DXF, PNG, JPG, BMP, and SVG. The software is compatible with Windows, macOS, and Linux operating systems.
makeuseof.com
An Introduction to Lodash and Its Benefits for JavaScript Developers
Lodash is a JavaScript library that offers utility functions for typical programming tasks using the functional programming model. The library, which works with web browsers and...
makeuseof.com
Is OBS Studio Unable to Record Audio on Windows 11? Try These Fixes
OBS Studio is a free-to-use app that allows you to record gameplay and stream online. However, like any other application, it has its own share of flaws. Many users have reported that OBS Studio fails to record audio on their Windows 11 PC.
makeuseof.com
Can You Trust Online File Converters? Are They Safe to Use?
What is the first thing you would do if you need to convert a file from one format to another? You'd probably conduct a quick Google search, which would show that there are dozens of file converters out there that can get the job done quickly.
makeuseof.com
How to Fix the OneDrive "Cloud Operation Was Unsuccessful" Error in Windows 10 & 11
OneDrive is Microsoft's cloud storage app included with Windows, and many users save their files to the cloud with it. However, some users have had issues accessing shared OneDrive files because of error 0x80070185. When users try to copy or download shared OneDrive files, they see this message: "Error 0x80070185: The cloud operation was unsuccessful."
makeuseof.com
5 Ways to Type Special Characters on a Mac
If you bought your MacBook in the United States, it almost certainly came with the standard English keyboard layout. While your keyboard will work effectively for English text, you'll need other solutions if you want to type foreign characters like ł, é, and æ in your documents.
makeuseof.com
How to Fix Media Creation Tool Error 0x8007043C - 0x90017 on Windows
The Media Creation Tool lets you upgrade your PC to a new Windows version or create a bootable Windows USB drive. At times, when you try to run the tool, you may encounter the error code 0x8007043C - 0x90017.
makeuseof.com
How to Play Steam Games on an External Drive Using the Steam Storage Manager
Did you know that you could play Steam games from an external drive without needing to transfer them to your local drives? If you haven't, this feature could save you hours of transfer time that you could've spent playing instead.
makeuseof.com
How to Fix the “The Exception Breakpoint Has Been Reached” Error on Windows
When you try to shut down or restart your PC, you may encounter an error that reads "the exception breakpoint has been reached." This error can also occur when you try to open specific apps on your PC.
makeuseof.com
The 6 Best Websites to Sell Your Used Mac
As you know, Macs don't last forever, just like any other computer, and you'd eventually have to replace them. Macs are also relatively expensive compared to most Windows PCs on the market. One way to lower the cost is to sell your old Mac.
makeuseof.com
How to Group (and Ungroup) Elements on Canva
Grouping elements in Canva saves time and helps keep precise spacing when moving elements around your canvas. In order to group and ungroup elements effectively you also need to select the elements—there are multiple ways to do both.
makeuseof.com
Batch Printing and 6 Other Linux Printing Tips and Tricks
You open your document, you click print, you wait. You close the document, open a new one, click print, and wait… and so on. But printing really shouldn't be that dull. We can send bulk emails with little effort; why can't we bulk print with the same ease?
