Lincoln, NE

Panhandle Post

Mutual of Omaha kicks off construction of skyline-changer

OMAHA — With Wednesday’s ceremonial groundbreaking, Mutual of Omaha kicked off construction of its $600 million new headquarters poised to outstretch all buildings in Nebraska and five other surrounding states. At 677 feet tall, the glassy tower slated to open in 2026 is to include 800,000 square feet...
OMAHA, NE
Panhandle Post

Amid gains, railroad workers seek quality-of-life improvements

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The contract imposed on railroad workers last fall didn't resolve their quality-of-life issues, but already this year there are indications the major freight railroads are starting to address some of their concerns about demanding schedules that keep many of them on call 24-7 without paid sick time.
OMAHA, NE
Panhandle Post

Neb. bill proposes students be part of school advisory groups

LINCOLN — High school students would become more civically engaged if they worked at polling places or helped decide school policy, State Sen. George Dungan said Monday. Dungan, a freshman senator from Lincoln, introduced a bill that would add a student member to the subcommittees that advise local school boards on proper social studies curriculum.
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Union Pacific 4Q profit slips 4% on weather, hiring problems

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Union Pacific's fourth-quarter profit slipped 4% as severe winter weather snarled shipments in late December and the railroad continued to struggle to improve its operations enough to handle all the cargo businesses want to ship. The Omaha, Nebraska-based railroad said it earned $1.6 billion, or...
OMAHA, NE

