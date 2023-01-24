My girlfriend and I have been together for three years, but have split up a number of times, usually when she says something like, she wants to travel and not be tied down, or doesn’t see it lasting long-term with us. Every time I reassure her, and encourage her to get therapy, and every time we get back together, and it’s great – usually better than before. She says she loves me, and I believe her. I love her, too – once she slept with someone else, and I took her back. But I feel like I’m doing all the work to keep us together. This week I’m getting indications that she’s wobbling again, and I don’t know if I have it in me to keep trying. It doesn’t seem fair. Should I keep fighting for it? Surely relationships aren’t meant to be this hard?

2 DAYS AGO