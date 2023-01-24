Read full article on original website
Related
brides.com
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Announced Their Pregnancy News at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s Wedding
When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they were expecting their first child together (who would later be named Archie) on October 15, 2018, the public couldn’t contain their excitement. But before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared the news with the world, they revealed the information to the royal family. In his new memoir, Spare, Harry opens up about the first time the couple broached the subject with their relatives. Harry writes in his novel that he and Meghan had planned on starting a family after they tied the knot in May of 2018. They learned they were expecting a few months later, so they decided to tell members of the royal family at Princess Eugenie’s wedding on October 12, 2018.
‘Home Improvement’s Patricia Richardson Breaks Silence on Resurfaced Clip of Tim Allen Flashing Her on Set
In Pamela Anderson’s upcoming memoir, Love, Pamela, she claims that Tim Allen flashed her on the set of Home Improvement. Allen says that the incident never happened. However, that didn’t stop some from looking back on the hit 90s sitcom with a critical eye. Before long, a clip resurfaced in which Allen appeared to flash his on-screen wife played by Patricia Richardson.
JLO places a condition on Marc Anthony to be able to marry 23-year-old Nadia Ferreira
Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony have maintained a good friendship since they separated, and they do this for the well-being of the children they have in common. In addition, the ex-partner has always decided to support each other in any circumstance.
Marc Anthony Marries Nadia Ferreira In Romantic Miami Ceremony: Photos
Marc Anthony, 53, and Miss Universe Paraguay Nadia Ferreira, 23, are married! The couple wed in a stunningly lavish ceremony on January 28, 2023 at the Pérez Art Museum Miami in a ceremony officiated by Francis X. Suarez, per Hola magazine. The bride wore a dress by Galia Lahav and the groom sported a suit by in Christian Dior. The star-studded affair was attended by David Beckham — also the Best Man — along with his wife Victoria Beckham.
Heather Gay Is “Seeing It Through The End” With Jen Shah; Whitney Rose And Lisa Barlow Shade Jen For Her Behavior At BravoCon And On Social Media
The future of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City has never been more uncertain. Jen Shah has been sentenced to 6.5 years in federal prison for fraud without a final word to Bravo fans. In the grand scheme of things, Jen got off kind of light. I’m not a criminal justice expert by any means, […] The post Heather Gay Is “Seeing It Through The End” With Jen Shah; Whitney Rose And Lisa Barlow Shade Jen For Her Behavior At BravoCon And On Social Media appeared first on Reality Tea.
Vogue
5 Things To Know About Fendi’s Lightness-Focused SS23 Couture Show
Kim Jones’s spring/summer 2023 haute couture collection for Fendi kicked off the countdown to his predecessor Karl Lagerfeld’s Met Gala. Anders Christian Madsen was there.
Vogue
Does Taylor Swift’s “Lavender Haze” Video Have A Deeper Meaning?
With her new video for “Lavender Haze” – the second single off her record-breaking tenth album, Midnights – Taylor Swift is showing her sensual side. The visual, directed by Swift herself, sees the singer continue the aesthetic thread of Midnights by waking up in a dimly lit room at the witching hour, drawing a hand across her lover’s back (played by model Laith Ashley) to reveal glittering star constellations, and crossing the room as plumes of lavender-hued smoke billow from underneath their bed. An ensuing party scene sees Swift lounge in Ashley’s arms before pushing down the walls of her apartment to find herself floating in space.
Vogue
Animal Heads, Timothée Chalamet & Upside-Down Gowns: All Of The Viral Moments From Couture Fashion Week
This season, the haute couture runways delivered a slew of meme-able moments – from the contentious man-made “animal heads” at Schiaparelli to Timothée Chalamet driving fans wild at his BFF Haider Ackermann’s Jean Paul Gaultier spectacle. And let’s not forget the debut collections from brilliant emerging designers including Robert Wun, Sohee Park and Imane Ayissi, either. Here, the moments that made couture spring/summer 2023 fashion week one to remember.
Vogue
Sabato De Sarno Is Gucci’s Next Creative Director
Kering has announced that Sabato De Sarno will be moving into the role vacated by Alessandro Michele at Gucci last November. Much like Michele when he stepped up at the Italian house seven years ago, De Sarno’s career has taken place largely behind-the-scenes up until this point, albeit at various different fashion houses. The newly minted creative director cut his teeth at Prada in 2005 before moving on to Dolce & Gabbana and finally joining Valentino in 2009. During his tenure at the latter, he rose up through the ranks to become fashion director, overseeing both men’s and women’s RTW collections and working closely with Pierpaolo Piccioli. He is due to present his first Gucci collection in September during Milan Fashion Week.
Vogue
How To Buy Art That Will Hang In Your Home Forever
Buying art can be one of the most difficult parts of decorating a home. It’s an object of permanence that’s difficult to switch up should your tastes change, and often a pricey object at that: original works often require a financial investment. Then, there’s the assumption that you must possess a prerequisite knowledge to choose the “right” piece, compounded by the potentially intimidating settings of galleries or art fairs. All in all – it’s hard not to feel daunted by the process. “Sometimes you can feel a bit excluded from art,” Kate Bryan, head of collections for Soho House, admits.
Vogue
Fendi Couture’s Pearlescent Eyes Are A “Simple And Pure” Touch
Today inside Paris’s Palais Brongniart, guests including Kerry Washington, Milly Alcock, and Rita Ora filed into a futuristic oval room for Fendi’s spring 2023 couture show. Their first glimpse of the collection featured glistening gazes that mirrored the pearl drops and pavé jewels swinging from the ears of models like Lineisy Montero and América González.
Vogue
Sarah Paulson And Holland Taylor Are Couture Week’s Best-Dressed Couple
There were a handful of twinning fashion moments at the Fendi Couture show in Paris on 26 January. For starters, Courtney Love and Rita Ora showed up in similar powder-blue ensembles – even wearing the same patent wedge knee boots. (The jury’s out on whether this was planned or not.) A coordinated fashion moment that was preconceived, however? That would be the stellar complementary suits from Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor.
Vogue
“When Do You Know You Have To Call Time On A Relationship?”
My girlfriend and I have been together for three years, but have split up a number of times, usually when she says something like, she wants to travel and not be tied down, or doesn’t see it lasting long-term with us. Every time I reassure her, and encourage her to get therapy, and every time we get back together, and it’s great – usually better than before. She says she loves me, and I believe her. I love her, too – once she slept with someone else, and I took her back. But I feel like I’m doing all the work to keep us together. This week I’m getting indications that she’s wobbling again, and I don’t know if I have it in me to keep trying. It doesn’t seem fair. Should I keep fighting for it? Surely relationships aren’t meant to be this hard?
Comments / 0