CAJUNS GAMER: Louisiana roars back to beat Ga Southern
Louisiana put their seven-game win streak on the line against Georgia Southern inside the Cajundome. Down 49-30 at the half, Louisiana roared back to outscore the Eagles 64-38 to win 94-87. HOW IT HAPPENED:. Louisiana opened their scoring with back-to-back threes from Greg Williams Jr to continue his streak of...
Acadia Parish Approves Four-Day School Week
The Acadia parish school board has approved a four-day school/work week. Monday will be the new day off. The board sent out a survey in October. 80% of parents and faculty voted for the change. The 4 school days will be extended by an hour to avoid losing class time.
