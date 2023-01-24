Read full article on original website
Related
3 Trillion Shiba Inu Transferred To Mysterious Wallet After Kusama Confirms Massive Burn Ahead Of Shibarium Launch
Over 3 trillion of Shiba Inu SHIB/USD worth $34.2 million was moved to an unknown wallet late on Thursday. What Happened: This comes just hours later SHIB developer Shytoshi Kusama confirmed in a discord channel that one goal of Shibairum is to burn trillions of SHIB. Shibarium is a layer-...
Benzinga
KaJ Labs Confirms 200m LITHO Token Burn Schedule, Supports Listing Terra Luna Classic on Cryptocurrency Exchange Coinbase
Seattle, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - January 30, 2023) - KaJ Labs has confirmed the upcoming 200M token burn schedule for Lithosphere network's native token, LITHO. LITHO allocated for the burn events will come from KaJ Labs and founder Joel Kasr's allocation contingent on approval from KaJ Labs' board of directors. The burn events will lead to the reduction of Litho's max supply to 800 million from 1 billion once the main network goes live in 2023. The burn events are apart of Lithosphere's updated roadmap for continued, long-term network sustainability.
Dogecoin Founder Mocks Analyst Who Predicted Bitcoin To Reach $1.3M By December: 'He Did The Math'
A pseudonymous crypto analyst is bullish on Bitcoin BTC/USD, predicting it should reach a stark target of $1.3 million by December. What Happened: Pentoshi told his 670,000 followers on Twitter, “I got to this number by using the January gain average of 42% monthly.”. The analyst added: “will be...
Crypto Named After Musk's Pet Soars 19%, Beating Bitcoin, Ethereum Gains As Holders Vote To Burn $55M Tokens
FLOKI FLOKI/USD is surging over 19% in the last 24 hours, beating Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD gains. What Happened: The rally in FLOKI price came as holders voted for a proposal for burning millions of FLOKI tokens. The proposal has been approved, with over 4.97 trillion FLOKI tokens, worth over $55 million removed permanently from circulation.
Benzinga
Cryptocurrency Internet Computer Up More Than 4% In 24 hours
Over the past 24 hours, Internet Computer's ICP/USD price rose 4.59% to $6.11. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 17.0% gain, moving from $5.27 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $700.65. The chart below...
These 3 Energy Stocks With Over 5% Dividend Yields Are Recommended By Benzinga's Most Accurate Analysts
During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout. Benzinga readers can review the latest analyst takes on their favorite stocks by visiting our Analyst Stock...
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Is Apple Stock Headed To $250? Why Gene Munster Says 'One Of The World's Greatest Companies' Is Poised To Double
Apple Inc AAPL was the last to feel the effects of the tech wreck. The stock fell out of the $2 trillion club to start the year, but one analyst saw a resurgence on the horizon. "This should be a $250 stock," Loup Funds' Gene Munster said Wednesday (Jan. 4)...
Edward Snowden Says A Gallon Of Milk Will Cost $2.6 Trillion
Edward Snowden quipped Wednesday (July 13) that “we’re all going to be billionaires,” while commenting on record inflation numbers made public the same day. The former intelligence consultant said in a tweet that while people would turn into billionaires, a gallon of milk would cost $2.6 trillion as a result of steep price increases.
Fed Must Do 2 Things To Maintain S&P 500 Rally Or 'No Way That Stocks Are Going to Make It': Jeremy Siegel
Going by the S&P 500’s rally thus far in January, it appears that Wharton Professor Jeremy Siegel’s prediction that the first half of the year might be a lot better than many people thought could prove accurate. Siegel explained the premise behind his prediction in his appearance on...
US Stocks Higher; Dow Rises 150 Points
U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining over 50 points on Friday. Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded up 0.47% to 34,107.87 while the NASDAQ rose 0.55% to 11,575.86. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.43% to 4,077.76. Check This Out: Top 5 Health...
Meta Dumped, Nvidia Boosted — Here's How Baillie Gifford Adjusted Its Tesla Holdings Amid EV Stock's 53.6% Plunge In Q4
Independently-run global asset manager Baillie Gifford trimmed its Tesla Inc. TSLA stake in the fourth quarter amid the pullback in the stock, according to a recent 13-F filing by the company. What Happened: U.K.-headquartered Baillie Gifford held 26.81 million shares of Tesla at the end of the fourth quarter, down...
Lowes pioneers system to solve organized retail crime
Lowe's Innovation Labs has developed a proof-of-concept system called Project Unlock, which is geared towards tackling the ongoing issue of organized retail crime.
Benzinga
Here's How Much $100 Invested In Broadcom 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Broadcom AVGO has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 21.89% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 32.38%. Currently, Broadcom has a market capitalization of $246.97 billion. Buying $100 In AVGO: If an investor had bought $100 of AVGO stock 10 years ago, it...
Amid S&P 500's Rebound, Analyst Recommends Paring Back Positions: 'Breakout Is Going To Fool Most People'
The stock market has gotten off to a strong start in 2023, a welcome development following the dismal showing the previous year. The S&P 500 Index, a broader market gauge, fell about 19.5% in 2022 but has gained over 6% since then. What Happened: The S&P 500 Index is approaching...
Benzinga
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Consumer Defensive Sector
A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. Below is a list of notable value...
Can Market Sustain Upward Momentum In Tech-Heavy Earnings Week? Apple, Amazon, AMD, Alphabet, Ford Among Key Quarterly Reports To Watch
With a full week of earnings behind us, it’s time to take stock of the fourth-quarter reporting season so far. Overall, the news flow has been mixed, although tech earnings have grossly disappointed. Some of the big tech names that fell short are Intel Corp. INTC and Texas Instruments,...
Why Amazon Stock Is Arguably The Holy Grail, Although Cloud Buyers Are Becoming 'More Surgical'
Although Evercore ISI Group lowered its price target on Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN shares last month, the analyst firm still expected the stock to nearly double over the next year. Here's why Evercore was telling clients with longer-term investing horizons to buy Amazon with both hands, calling it a "buffet buy."
Why Tesla Stock Is Popping Off Today
Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading higher by 10.59% to $177.24 during Friday on continued upward momentum after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and sales results. Tesla reported fourth-quarter total vehicle production of 439,701, up some 44% year-over-year. Fourth-quarter deliveries came in at 405,278, up 31% year-over-year. Following Wednesday's...
Polygon Whale Gains Eye-Popping 6,090% In 3 Years As Token Soars Ahead Of zkEVM Upgrade
A pseudonymous Twitter account has revealed that a single-wallet address has seen significant gains with Polygon MATIC/USD. What Happened: A Polygon whale earned 6,090% gains over a 3-year period with its MATIC holdings. According to on-chain data, the whale received 4 million MATIC tokens from crypto exchange Binance for around $84,000 or just over 2 cents per token. Just two days ago, the wallet sold its MATIC holdings for a whopping $5.2 million worth of stablecoins.
Comments / 0