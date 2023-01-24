ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, MO

KOMU

Westbound I-70 in Cooper County back open after accident

BOONVILLE - Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F responded to a rollover crash on westbound I-70 just past the Missouri River Bridge at the 112 mile marker in Cooper County around 4 p.m. The accident caused the driving lane to be blocked. MSHP Troop F reported the roadway opened back...
COOPER COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Families from across the state flock to learn about Eagle Day

JEFFERSON CITY- Families from all across Missouri gathered to the Runge Conservation Nature Center today for Eagle Day. Eagle Day is an event at the conservation center that focuses on educating people of all ages about how eagles operate in the wild and their history as a species surviving endangerment. It also gave people the opportunity for people to see eagles in person for possibly the first time.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

Over two dozen dogs dead after Hallsville kennel fire

About 30 dogs died in a fire early Sunday morning in Hallsville. The Boone County Fire Protection District received a call from a neighbor at about 1 a.m. that a detached building was on fire at the 10,000 block of East Van Court Road. When crews arrived, the building, which...
HALLSVILLE, MO
KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Saturday, Jan. 28

Local community leaders react to video release of Tyre Nichols' death. Memphis police released body cam footage of the beating of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols at the hands of five Memphis Police Department officers. Nichols' death is the latest instance of police brutality against Black people in the United States, and...
MEMPHIS, MO
KOMU

Over 6 pounds of methamphetamine seized in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY - A multi-year investigation evolved into three arrests last week when the North Missouri Drug Task Force executed search warrants in the Higbee area. Cap. Chris Brown, director of the task force, said in a press release the search warrants resulted in the seizure of over 6 pounds of methamphetamine, 22 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, six Diazepam pills, and five Alprazolam pills, all of which are controlled substances.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Frederick Douglass High School receives unique teaching distinction

COLUMBIA – Frederick Douglass High School in Columbia has become the only school in the state to become a “Level 2 Certified High Reliability School." It's a unique national recognition for effective teaching. Marzano Resources takes the applications and gives out the certifications. The program was created to...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Missouri rental assistance program ending on Jan. 31

COLUMBIA − The State Assistance for Housing Relief (SAFHR) program for renters and landlords will no longer accept applications after Jan. 31. Applications submitted prior to Jan. 31 will be processed and funds will be dispersed until all funds have been spent. According to a press release from the...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Arrest warrant issued for Mexico man in connection to deadly fires

MEXICO - A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a Mexico resident for allegedly setting fires on the morning of Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. Brandon Spears is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and two counts of arson. Ruth Ann Stuart, 60, died in the apartment fire...
MEXICO, MO
KOMU

Columbia dog rescue to offer free microchips Feb. 5

COLUMBIA - Dog owners can improve chances of reuniting with a lost pet by getting their dog microchipped for free next weekend. Unchained Melodies Dog Rescue is providing microchips for one dog per household at its training facility Sunday, Feb. 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., according its Facebook event page.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Competition aims to get kids excited about construction

ASHLAND - On Saturday, families filled the auditorium of Ashland's Optimist Club for some friendly competition. The Block Kids Competition hosted by the Central Missouri chapter of the National Association of Women in Construction (NAWIC) gives kids a chance to learn about construction while having a little fun. Sharon Niekamp...
ASHLAND, MO
KOMU

Missouri wins big in SEC/Big12 Challenge over 12th-ranked Iowa State

COLUMBIA - Missouri’s prolific offense out-dueled a stout Iowa State defense, defeating the Cyclones 78-61 in the final edition of the SEC/Big 12 challenge. This was Missouri’s fourth victory over a ranked team this season. Twelve years ago, an unranked Missouri hosted the ranked Iowa State. It resulted...
COLUMBIA, MO

