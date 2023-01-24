Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2023 Florida Craft Brew & WingfestKristin Leigh WilsonVero Beach, FL
Florida authorities suggest two charges against a man suspected of hammering a lemon shark to death: reportMoonFlorida State
Celebrate the Vero Beach 21st Annual Gardenfest in Riverside ParkKristin Leigh WilsonVero Beach, FL
The Florida sheriff's office said 8 individuals were shot during a Martin Luther King Jr. Day rally.Sherif SaadFort Pierce, FL
Vero Beach SAFIR Family Fun Festival (Free Admission)Kristin Leigh WilsonVero Beach, FL
Related
VIDEO: Charges recommended for man caught beating shark to death with hammer
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission has recommended charges for a man after he was filmed beating a shark with a hammer, according to reports.
Man sues Brevard County Sheriff for wrongful ‘Wheel of Fugitive’ appearance
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Brevard County man filed a lawsuit against Sheriff Wayne Ivey, saying he was wrongly featured on the sheriff’s eye-catching Facebook segment “Wheel of Fugitive,” costing him his job. David A. Gay said Ivey’s show featured his face and name four times...
2 charged in connection with beating of 82-year-old woman with dementia
ROCKLEDGE, Fla. — Two people are facing charges concerning the beating of an 82-year-old woman with dementia. Rockledge police said the man beat the woman while the other worker helped cover up the evidence. Rockledge Deputy Police Chief Donna Seyferth said what happened at Alura Senior Living on Christmas...
wqcs.org
PSLPD: Three Arrested; Cocaine, Gun, and Cash Seized During Search
Port St. Lucie - Friday January 27, 2023: Port St. Lucie Police arrested three people after executing a search warrant during which cocaine, was found floating in a toilet. PSLPD Detectives responded to a complaint of drugs being sold. They obtained a search warrant and Special Investigations Division Detectives along with the SWAT and K9 units went to a house in the 200-BLK of SW Molloy St.
treasurecoast.com
PSLPD: Detectives find Cocaine Floating in Toilet during Search Warrant
PSLPD: Detectives find Cocaine Floating in Toilet during Search Warrant. Port St. Lucie, Fl (treasurecoast.com) – The Port St. Lucie Police have reported that detectives found Cocaine floating in a toilet during a search warrant. After receiving a complaint of drugs being sold in our community, Special Investigations Division...
cbs12.com
Three arrested for aggravated assault in Indian River County
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Three people are behind bars, including a juvenile, after threatening to shoot up a residence in Indian River County. According to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office, a resident in the Bradford Place subdivision called 9-1-1 after three suspects in a black Dodge Charger threatened to shoot them and their home.
cw34.com
Student arrested after pretending a tea bottle was a gun at Osceola Middle School
OKEECHOBEE, Fla. (CBS12) — Osceola Middle School went on temporary lockdown on Friday after reports of a student with a firearm on campus. School Resource Deputies quickly identified the student and detained them, per the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said the student was not found with a weapon....
cw34.com
Letter carriers union says armed robberies of letter carriers on the rise
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Letter Carriers' Union in South Florida is sounding the alarm about armed holdups of letter carriers. The union says this has become a growing problem. When you think of armed robberies, you may think of banks or convenience stores. But some bandits...
Traveling Florida Drug Dealer Arrested During Scheduled Delivery Of 1 Pound Of Meth
A traveling Florida drug dealer was arrested after authorities learned of a scheduled drop of dope and intercepted the goods. According to investigators, on January 23, 2023, detectives with the Indian River County Sheriff’s Special Investigations Unit learned of a narcotics delivery scheduled to take
wqcs.org
Vero Beach Store Clerk Arrested for Selling to Minors
Indian River County - Thursday January 26, 2023: The Indian River County Sheriff's School Safety Division arrested a store clerk Wednesday for selling to minors after conducting what they called "an underage alcohol and tobacco buy bust" in Vero Beach. According to an IRCSO release, the Sheriff and the School...
Florida authorities suggest two charges against a man suspected of hammering a lemon shark to death: report
According to a story from Florida Today, state authorities in Florida have suggested criminal charges against a man who is suspected of killing a shark by beating it. A fisherman the age of 33 who was captured on video swinging a hammer at a lemon shark many times is shown in the sentence.
veronews.com
Orchid woman arrested in fatal island crash
More than eight months after the death of 89-year-old John’s Island resident Christopher Clark Ingraham from injuries sustained in the two-car crash on A1A in May, a 60-year-old Orchid woman has been arrested and charged with three serious felonies for striking the Ingrahams’ car from behind at 87 miles per hour in a 45-mile-per-hour zone and operating a vehicle with an estimated blood alcohol level of three times the legal limit.
wqcs.org
IRC Sheriff Deputies Seize a Pound of Meth and Arrest Davon Taylor on Drug Charges
Indian River County - Friday January 27, 2023: Indian River County Sheriff Detectives seized a pound of methamphetamines' and arrested Devon Taylor on drug charges. According to a release from the IRC Sheriff's Office, Detectives learned that the 25-year-old Taylor, of Oxford Florida, was scheduled to make a meth delivery on Monday January 23 "to an unknown source in the Whispering Palms neighborhood" of Sebastian. When Taylor arrived Monday evening, detectives closed in.
cbs12.com
Student in Port St. Lucie involved in hit-and-run
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A 16-year-old student was hit by a vehicle while walking to the bus stop on Thursday morning. According to Port St. Lucie police, a vehicle struck the student with its side mirror around 6:46 a.m. on SW Lakehurst Drive. The driver did not...
sebastiandaily.com
1 injured after tow truck crashes into concrete pole in Sebastian
On Monday, at approximately 12:12 p.m., a tow truck carrying a vehicle crashed into a concrete utility pole near Reel ‘Em In Bait & Tackle on US-1 in Sebastian, Florida. The crash caused approximately $43,000 in damage after striking a road sign and a concrete utility pole. The tow...
Police: Man arrested after being seen walking near West Melbourne school with rifle
WEST MELBOURNE, Fla. — Police in West Melbourne said they worked to secure a school after reports of a man walking around with a rifle. Officers were called to search for a man with a gun near Pineapple Cove Classical Academy on Tuesday. The incident caused great concern and...
wqcs.org
3 Handguns Recovered, Two Teens Charged
Indian River County - Wednesday January 25, 2023: Indian River County Sheriff Deputies have recovered three handguns, two of which were stolen, and arrested two teens on felony firearm charges. According to a release from the Sheriff's office, the incident began last Friday when the Sheriff's office got a call...
mynews13.com
Two arrests made in Brevard County elder abuse case
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla — Two employees at a Rockledge area senior living facility have been arrested. Detectives said an employee is accused of the abuse, and his boss is accused of trying to cover it up. What You Need To Know. Two senior living facility employees have been charged.
veronews.com
Woman jailed after driving intoxicated, crashing vehicle with kids inside
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A woman was jailed last week after deputies said she crashed her car into another vehicle while her two kids were inside. The woman – who deputies said was intoxicated – did not stop after the wreck, reports show. Deputies said they found...
cw34.com
Missing man with dementia found safe
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: Peterson has been located safely, according to police. Police in Port St. Lucie are searching for a missing 78-year-old man with dementia. Police say Nathaniel Peterson walked away from his home on SE Royal Green Cir. around 11:15 a.m. on Friday and...
Comments / 1