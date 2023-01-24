ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fellsmere, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wqcs.org

PSLPD: Three Arrested; Cocaine, Gun, and Cash Seized During Search

Port St. Lucie - Friday January 27, 2023: Port St. Lucie Police arrested three people after executing a search warrant during which cocaine, was found floating in a toilet. PSLPD Detectives responded to a complaint of drugs being sold. They obtained a search warrant and Special Investigations Division Detectives along with the SWAT and K9 units went to a house in the 200-BLK of SW Molloy St.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
treasurecoast.com

PSLPD: Detectives find Cocaine Floating in Toilet during Search Warrant

PSLPD: Detectives find Cocaine Floating in Toilet during Search Warrant. Port St. Lucie, Fl (treasurecoast.com) – The Port St. Lucie Police have reported that detectives found Cocaine floating in a toilet during a search warrant. After receiving a complaint of drugs being sold in our community, Special Investigations Division...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
cbs12.com

Three arrested for aggravated assault in Indian River County

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Three people are behind bars, including a juvenile, after threatening to shoot up a residence in Indian River County. According to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office, a resident in the Bradford Place subdivision called 9-1-1 after three suspects in a black Dodge Charger threatened to shoot them and their home.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
wqcs.org

Vero Beach Store Clerk Arrested for Selling to Minors

Indian River County - Thursday January 26, 2023: The Indian River County Sheriff's School Safety Division arrested a store clerk Wednesday for selling to minors after conducting what they called "an underage alcohol and tobacco buy bust" in Vero Beach. According to an IRCSO release, the Sheriff and the School...
VERO BEACH, FL
veronews.com

Orchid woman arrested in fatal island crash

More than eight months after the death of 89-year-old John’s Island resident Christopher Clark Ingraham from injuries sustained in the two-car crash on A1A in May, a 60-year-old Orchid woman has been arrested and charged with three serious felonies for striking the Ingrahams’ car from behind at 87 miles per hour in a 45-mile-per-hour zone and operating a vehicle with an estimated blood alcohol level of three times the legal limit.
ORCHID, FL
wqcs.org

IRC Sheriff Deputies Seize a Pound of Meth and Arrest Davon Taylor on Drug Charges

Indian River County - Friday January 27, 2023: Indian River County Sheriff Detectives seized a pound of methamphetamines' and arrested Devon Taylor on drug charges. According to a release from the IRC Sheriff's Office, Detectives learned that the 25-year-old Taylor, of Oxford Florida, was scheduled to make a meth delivery on Monday January 23 "to an unknown source in the Whispering Palms neighborhood" of Sebastian. When Taylor arrived Monday evening, detectives closed in.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Student in Port St. Lucie involved in hit-and-run

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A 16-year-old student was hit by a vehicle while walking to the bus stop on Thursday morning. According to Port St. Lucie police, a vehicle struck the student with its side mirror around 6:46 a.m. on SW Lakehurst Drive. The driver did not...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
sebastiandaily.com

1 injured after tow truck crashes into concrete pole in Sebastian

On Monday, at approximately 12:12 p.m., a tow truck carrying a vehicle crashed into a concrete utility pole near Reel ‘Em In Bait & Tackle on US-1 in Sebastian, Florida. The crash caused approximately $43,000 in damage after striking a road sign and a concrete utility pole. The tow...
SEBASTIAN, FL
wqcs.org

3 Handguns Recovered, Two Teens Charged

Indian River County - Wednesday January 25, 2023: Indian River County Sheriff Deputies have recovered three handguns, two of which were stolen, and arrested two teens on felony firearm charges. According to a release from the Sheriff's office, the incident began last Friday when the Sheriff's office got a call...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
mynews13.com

Two arrests made in Brevard County elder abuse case

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla — Two employees at a Rockledge area senior living facility have been arrested. Detectives said an employee is accused of the abuse, and his boss is accused of trying to cover it up. What You Need To Know. Two senior living facility employees have been charged.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Missing man with dementia found safe

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: Peterson has been located safely, according to police. Police in Port St. Lucie are searching for a missing 78-year-old man with dementia. Police say Nathaniel Peterson walked away from his home on SE Royal Green Cir. around 11:15 a.m. on Friday and...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy