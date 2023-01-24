Read full article on original website
Related
Sophomore's big bucket helps Northview top GR Christian 57-50
Northview knocked Grand Rapids Christian Friday night 57-50 in front of more than 1600 fans at Wildcats Gymnasium
WMBB
NBH mercy rules Freeport to advance to district championship
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The North Bay Haven girls soccer team beat Freeport in mercy rule 8-0 to advance to the Class 3A District 1 Championship game. The Buccaneers improved to 12-6-1 and will play Pensacola Catholic in the district championship. The Bulldogs fell to 13-5.
Comments / 0