PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The North Bay Haven girls soccer team beat Freeport in mercy rule 8-0 to advance to the Class 3A District 1 Championship game. The Buccaneers improved to 12-6-1 and will play Pensacola Catholic in the district championship. The Bulldogs fell to 13-5.

FREEPORT, FL ・ 21 MINUTES AGO