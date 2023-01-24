(Omaha, NE) -- Two men are in custody in connection with an Omaha bank robbery. Police say 26-year-old Taliaferro Thompson and 28-year-old Andrew Kincaid are both charged with robbery and use of a weapon to commit a felony. The two are accused of using guns to rob the First National Bank at West Center Road and South 175th Street in West Omaha just before 11:30 a.m. Thursday. Police say they assaulted several people and left the scene in a white minivan. Police later found the van but they haven't said how the suspects were caught.

OMAHA, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO