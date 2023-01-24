Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Omaha Police release statement in response to Tyre Nichols beating video
(Omaha, NE) -- Friday night the Memphis, Tennessee Police Department released body cam footage of the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols and the Omaha Police Department has responded. Shortly after the video was released, Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer released the following statement:. “As an agency we want to express...
iheart.com
Advisory issued for missing elderly western Iowa man
(Mondamin, IA) -- An advisory is issued for a missing elderly western Iowa man. Friday morning, the Harrison County Sheriff's Office says 84 year old Duane Splittgerber, of Mondamin, was reported missing. The sheriff's office says Splittgerber was last heard from around 8:30 Thursday night. Splittgerber is driving a 2014 gray Ford Fusion with Iowa plate CBM 689.
iheart.com
Two Men Arrested In West Omaha Bank Robbery
(Omaha, NE) -- Two men are in custody in connection with an Omaha bank robbery. Police say 26-year-old Taliaferro Thompson and 28-year-old Andrew Kincaid are both charged with robbery and use of a weapon to commit a felony. The two are accused of using guns to rob the First National Bank at West Center Road and South 175th Street in West Omaha just before 11:30 a.m. Thursday. Police say they assaulted several people and left the scene in a white minivan. Police later found the van but they haven't said how the suspects were caught.
iheart.com
Fourth grader brings loaded gun to Fremont elementary school
(Fremont, NE) -- An investigation is underway after a 4th grader brought a loaded gun to a Fremont school. Fremont Police say the gun was found in the student's backpack at Milliken Park Elementary Thursday morning. Associate Superintendent of Fremont Public Schools, Dr. Brad Dahl, released the following statement after the gun was found: “Thank you to the teacher that reported this incident. The protocol we have in place worked. A staff member noticed something out of the ordinary with several students gathered around and intervened immediately. The Fremont Police were called, responded and began their investigation.”
iheart.com
More details released in Lincoln homemade bomb arrest
(Lincoln, NE) -- More details are released, and another arrest is made, in connection with homemade explosives being found in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department says around 1:00 Wednesday morning, an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with no license plates near NW 7th and West Cornhusker Highway. LPD says officer contacted the driver, 23-year-old Dominick Fossberg of Lincoln, and spotted evidence of narcotics usage in plain view. Fossberg, who was not the owner of the vehicle, was arrested for two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance and one count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
iheart.com
Council Bluffs man killed in house fire identified
(Council Bluffs, IA) -- A man killed in a Council Bluffs house fire is identified. The Council Bluffs Fire Department says crews were dispatched to the fire at 114 Black Hawk Street, near Lake Manawa, just before 9:00 Wednesday night. The department says while responding, crews were told that there was possibly a person trapped inside the home. Fire crews arrived, finding smoke and fire coming from the house. Investigators say crews quickly made entry into the house to conduct search and rescue and to extinguish the fire.
