ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key West, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
East Coast Traveler

Key West Florida's | Mile Zero Fest 2023

Key West, FL - If you love Red Dirt and Americana music, you'll want to check out the 2023 Mile Zero Fest in Key West, Florida. This four-day event will feature a diverse lineup of performers. You'll be treated to a fantastic assortment of genres, from folk to rock to blues.
KEY WEST, FL
keysweekly.com

MEET SUSIE PUSKEDRA: ESTATE-SALE MAVEN SEES IT ALL

Over the past 11 years, Susie Puskedra has given treasure-hunting a whole new meaning for Lower Keys islanders. When a house is sold and the owners need help disposing of the goods inside, Susie’s Key West Estate Sales makes it happen, ultimately recycling everything from fine antique furniture and high-end linens to “a half bottle of Windex.”
KEY WEST, FL
keysweekly.com

IN PICTURES: CORAL SHORES & KEY WEST WRESTLERS SQUARE OFF WITH FLORIDA CHRISTIAN

Coral Shores High School hosted a wrestling meet versus Key West, Florida Christian and Keys Gate schools on Jan. 18. With a mat laid out in the school’s courtyard, wrestlers vied for pins and submissions. ’Canes wrestler Finn McDonough went 3-0 with two pins and a technical fall. The ’Canes prevailed over Florida Christian, 50-14 and Keys Gate, 36-24, but fell to Key West, 36-6. Hurricanes wrestling coach Dante Jionvetta said the Coral Shores wrestling team gave up six weight classes and 30 points each dual as they didn’t have wrestlers in the weight classes for 120, 126, 170, 182, 195, and 285 pounds. Visit keysweekly.com for a full gallery.
KEY WEST, FL
keysweekly.com

KEY WEST OFFICIALS ADD 2 MORE FINALISTS TO CITY MANAGER SHORTLIST

Now there are five — finalists, that is, for the Key West city manager job. The city commission on Jan. 18 added two names to the list of three finalists recommended by the appointed search committee. At the Jan. 18 city commission meeting, officials added applicants Lisa Hendrickson and...
KEY WEST, FL
keysweekly.com

MARATHON CITY COUNCIL’S VACATION RENTALS WORKSHOP PACKS THE HOUSE

Any questions about community interest in a second, more interactive monthly meeting of the Marathon City Council were swiftly answered on Tuesday night: even those arriving on time found every available seat already filled. With the highly charged topic of vacation rentals on the agenda for the Jan. 24 workshop,...
MARATHON, FL
cw34.com

Man found covered in blood after being robbed by 3 people on the way to Miami

ROCKLAND KEY, Fla. (CBS12) — Three people are accused of robbing a mentally disabled homeless man after he paid them to take him to Miami. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to U.S. 1 and Rockland Drive on Saturday, Ja. 21, at around 2:13 a.m. A motorist stopped to assist a 62-year-old man who was covered in blood, and trying to flag down anyone for help. The sheriff's office said the man was mentally disabled and homeless. He was taken to the Lower Keys Medical Center where he required stitches to his head.
MIAMI, FL
keysweekly.com

TRAFFIC CONCERNS SWIRL AROUND KEY LARGO 7-ELEVEN DEVELOPMENT

A project to transform a Key Largo clothing store into a gas station and convenience store largely meets Monroe County development code, according to county staff at a Jan. 24 meeting of the Development Review Committee. However, county staff recommended the county Planning Commission deny a variance request by the...
KEY LARGO, FL
keysweekly.com

SUPERINTENDENT DECISION LOOMS FOR SCHOOL BOARD

The school district has 18 months to find its next superintendent. Theresa Axford retires in July 2024, and school board members face a decision: National search, internal promotion or national search then internal promotion. Four public speakers at the Jan. 24 school board meeting — some representing conservative political organizations...
MARATHON, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy