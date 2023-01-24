Read full article on original website
Iconic Florida Landmark Mentioned on List of 25 American Landmarks Everyone Should SeeL. CaneFlorida State
Key West Florida's | Mile Zero Fest 2023East Coast TravelerKey West, FL
Sagemont Prep Basketball Coach Reaches 100 Career VictoriesKevin LawWeston, FL
3 Florida Agencies Combining Resources, Frantically Searching for a Man Who fell off a Sailboat in the Florida KeysThe Veracity Report - Florida EditionKey West, FL
Romanian Vacationer Bitten by What Police Assume to be a Large Shark, While Swimming at a Key West BeachThe Veracity Report - Florida EditionKey West, FL
Key West, FL - If you love Red Dirt and Americana music, you'll want to check out the 2023 Mile Zero Fest in Key West, Florida. This four-day event will feature a diverse lineup of performers. You'll be treated to a fantastic assortment of genres, from folk to rock to blues.
Key West calling: Lexington couple preserves island's history on a floating museum
From the main deck of the U-S Coast Guard Cutter Ingham, the view takes you across the Naval Harbor in Key West, and out to the Gulf of Mexico. The wind blows the American flag on the rear of the 327-foot ship anchored in this tropical paradise.
keysweekly.com
MEET SUSIE PUSKEDRA: ESTATE-SALE MAVEN SEES IT ALL
Over the past 11 years, Susie Puskedra has given treasure-hunting a whole new meaning for Lower Keys islanders. When a house is sold and the owners need help disposing of the goods inside, Susie’s Key West Estate Sales makes it happen, ultimately recycling everything from fine antique furniture and high-end linens to “a half bottle of Windex.”
keysweekly.com
IN PICTURES: CORAL SHORES & KEY WEST WRESTLERS SQUARE OFF WITH FLORIDA CHRISTIAN
Coral Shores High School hosted a wrestling meet versus Key West, Florida Christian and Keys Gate schools on Jan. 18. With a mat laid out in the school’s courtyard, wrestlers vied for pins and submissions. ’Canes wrestler Finn McDonough went 3-0 with two pins and a technical fall. The ’Canes prevailed over Florida Christian, 50-14 and Keys Gate, 36-24, but fell to Key West, 36-6. Hurricanes wrestling coach Dante Jionvetta said the Coral Shores wrestling team gave up six weight classes and 30 points each dual as they didn’t have wrestlers in the weight classes for 120, 126, 170, 182, 195, and 285 pounds. Visit keysweekly.com for a full gallery.
keysweekly.com
KEY WEST OFFICIALS ADD 2 MORE FINALISTS TO CITY MANAGER SHORTLIST
Now there are five — finalists, that is, for the Key West city manager job. The city commission on Jan. 18 added two names to the list of three finalists recommended by the appointed search committee. At the Jan. 18 city commission meeting, officials added applicants Lisa Hendrickson and...
WSVN-TV
Dolphin Research Rescue staff rescue dozens of turkey vultures off Marathon
MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - Dozens of waterlogged vultures were saved at sea off the Florida Keys. Staff from the Dolphin Research Center rescued the birds on Monday. They used a net to scoop them out of the Gulf of Mexico off of Marathon. Turkey vultures can’t swim, and when they...
keysweekly.com
MARATHON CITY COUNCIL’S VACATION RENTALS WORKSHOP PACKS THE HOUSE
Any questions about community interest in a second, more interactive monthly meeting of the Marathon City Council were swiftly answered on Tuesday night: even those arriving on time found every available seat already filled. With the highly charged topic of vacation rentals on the agenda for the Jan. 24 workshop,...
cw34.com
Man found covered in blood after being robbed by 3 people on the way to Miami
ROCKLAND KEY, Fla. (CBS12) — Three people are accused of robbing a mentally disabled homeless man after he paid them to take him to Miami. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to U.S. 1 and Rockland Drive on Saturday, Ja. 21, at around 2:13 a.m. A motorist stopped to assist a 62-year-old man who was covered in blood, and trying to flag down anyone for help. The sheriff's office said the man was mentally disabled and homeless. He was taken to the Lower Keys Medical Center where he required stitches to his head.
Coast guard member arrested for biting girls during sleepover
A United States Coast Guard member has been arrested after biting three girls near their buttocks during a sleepover at his home on a naval installation
keysweekly.com
TRAFFIC CONCERNS SWIRL AROUND KEY LARGO 7-ELEVEN DEVELOPMENT
A project to transform a Key Largo clothing store into a gas station and convenience store largely meets Monroe County development code, according to county staff at a Jan. 24 meeting of the Development Review Committee. However, county staff recommended the county Planning Commission deny a variance request by the...
keysweekly.com
SUPERINTENDENT DECISION LOOMS FOR SCHOOL BOARD
The school district has 18 months to find its next superintendent. Theresa Axford retires in July 2024, and school board members face a decision: National search, internal promotion or national search then internal promotion. Four public speakers at the Jan. 24 school board meeting — some representing conservative political organizations...
