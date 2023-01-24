Notable Leaders in Higher Education: Mathew Dornbush, Class of 2023. Undergrad degree/university: Augustana College (B.A.) Graduate degree/university: Iowa State (M.S., Ph.D) In his role as dean of the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay’s Cofrin School of Business, Mathew Dornbush has established himself as a leader in higher education and the business community across the northeastern Wisconsin region, according to Sachin Shivaram, CEO of Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry and a member of the UW-Green Bay Council of Trustees. The school’s outreach and business engagements focus on a 16-county footprint that runs along the lakeshore from Sheboygan to Marinette.

