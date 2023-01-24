Read full article on original website
uwgb.edu
Register now for Institute for Women’s Leadership ‘Stories from Experience’ with Jenene Calloway, Schreiber Foods
In-person session delivers insight and supports professional women across the region. Green Bay, WI — There’s still room at the leadership table. Register now for UW-Green Bay’s Institute for Women’s Leadership (IWL) leadership development program, “Women Rising: Stories from Experience.” Designed to deliver the three things women need to advance in their careers – networking/connections, education and inspiration, Tuesday’s session features Jenene Calloway, Vice President, Talent Development & Chief Diversity Officer with Schreiber Foods.
uwgb.edu
Notable Leaders in Higher Education: Mathew Dornbush | Biz Times
Notable Leaders in Higher Education: Mathew Dornbush, Class of 2023. Undergrad degree/university: Augustana College (B.A.) Graduate degree/university: Iowa State (M.S., Ph.D) In his role as dean of the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay’s Cofrin School of Business, Mathew Dornbush has established himself as a leader in higher education and the business community across the northeastern Wisconsin region, according to Sachin Shivaram, CEO of Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry and a member of the UW-Green Bay Council of Trustees. The school’s outreach and business engagements focus on a 16-county footprint that runs along the lakeshore from Sheboygan to Marinette.
uwgb.edu
Mai J Lo Lee to lead discussion on Asian American women in advocacy at Women’s Leadership Summit | Madison365
Mai J Lo Lee, director of the Multi-ethnic Student Affairs Office at UW-Green Bay, will moderate a panel discussion titled “Asian American Women in Advocacy Panel” at the Women’s Leadership Summit on Monday, February 6. The event is virtual and free, though registration is required. Registration is...
uwgb.edu
Student Accessibility Services (SAS) hosting spring open house January 31
Stop in at Student Accessibility Services for their Spring Open House. On Tuesday, January 31 from 9:30 – 11:30 a.m., SAS staff will be available to answer your questions about student accommodations, alternative testing, using GB Access, and more! SAS is located in Student Services Room 1700.
uwgb.edu
UW-Green Bay Men’s Basketball Program announces coaching change
Green Bay, WI — UW-Green Bay Director of Athletics Josh Moon announced today that Phoenix Men’s Basketball Coach Will Ryan has been relieved of his coaching duties, effective immediately. Assistant Coach Freddie Owens has been named interim head coach and will lead the team through the remainder of the 2022-2023 season.
uwgb.edu
UW-Green Bay AD Moon: Men’s basketball program ‘isn’t where we want it to be’ | Green Bay Press-Gazette
GREEN BAY – Josh Moon believes the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay men’s basketball team can be relevant again both on the court and in the community despite years of declining attendance and somewhat lackluster play. The second-year athletic director emphatically pointed out he wouldn’t be here if he...
