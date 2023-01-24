ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
uwgb.edu

Register now for Institute for Women’s Leadership ‘Stories from Experience’ with Jenene Calloway, Schreiber Foods

In-person session delivers insight and supports professional women across the region. Green Bay, WI — There’s still room at the leadership table. Register now for UW-Green Bay’s Institute for Women’s Leadership (IWL) leadership development program, “Women Rising: Stories from Experience.” Designed to deliver the three things women need to advance in their careers – networking/connections, education and inspiration, Tuesday’s session features Jenene Calloway, Vice President, Talent Development & Chief Diversity Officer with Schreiber Foods.
GREEN BAY, WI
uwgb.edu

Notable Leaders in Higher Education: Mathew Dornbush | Biz Times

Notable Leaders in Higher Education: Mathew Dornbush, Class of 2023. Undergrad degree/university: Augustana College (B.A.) Graduate degree/university: Iowa State (M.S., Ph.D) In his role as dean of the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay’s Cofrin School of Business, Mathew Dornbush has established himself as a leader in higher education and the business community across the northeastern Wisconsin region, according to Sachin Shivaram, CEO of Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry and a member of the UW-Green Bay Council of Trustees. The school’s outreach and business engagements focus on a 16-county footprint that runs along the lakeshore from Sheboygan to Marinette.
GREEN BAY, WI
uwgb.edu

UW-Green Bay Men’s Basketball Program announces coaching change

Green Bay, WI — UW-Green Bay Director of Athletics Josh Moon announced today that Phoenix Men’s Basketball Coach Will Ryan has been relieved of his coaching duties, effective immediately. Assistant Coach Freddie Owens has been named interim head coach and will lead the team through the remainder of the 2022-2023 season.
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy