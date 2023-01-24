ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynnwood, WA

q13fox.com

Man shot, killed in Puyallup, no suspects identified

PUYALLUP, Wash. - Pierce County deputies are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Puyallup on Saturday. Authorities say they received a call from a woman at 6:47 p.m. reporting her boyfriend had been shot. Officers were called to the location of the victim's car—near Rogers High School...
PUYALLUP, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Do you recognize this Tacoma burglary suspect?

TACOMA, Wash. — Detectives with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department are hoping someone might recognize a burglary suspect who was caught on camera inside a Tacoma home. On Jan. 11, a man entered a home in the 4700 block of Waller Road East. Surveillance video shows him rummaging through the home for a few minutes.
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Tacoma Police looking for info, suspects in deadly shooting of 16-year-old

TACOMA, Wash. - Detectives with Tacoma Police are looking for information on a suspect or suspects involved in the deadly shooting of a 16-year-old boy last week. On Jan. 15 around 5:15 p.m., 911 dispatchers received a call that a vehicle had crashed into a yard on N. Pearl Street, and that the caller believed the driver had been shot.
TACOMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Tip from community member leads to arrest of Tacoma arson suspect

Olympia police have arrested an arson suspect who allegedly started a car fire while stealing gas in Tacoma after a tip from a community member helped police identify the man. According to police, on Jan. 11, the suspect arrived in Tacoma on South 61st Street in a stolen red Ford F-150 and tried to steal gas from another car. He was smoking a cigarette while funneling the gas.
TACOMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Road rage may have lead to the death of a Tacoma teenager

Tacoma — Tacoma Police need help identifying the people responsible for the murder of a 16-year-old boy. On Jan. 15 at 5:15 p.m., a person reported that a car had crashed in the 4300 block of North Pearl Street. Officers arrived and determined that the driver had been shot and killed, according to Tacoma police.
TACOMA, WA
seattlemedium.com

Seattle Hammer Attacker Awaiting Trial

Christopher E. Martin, 34, has been arrested for the battery of hitting a victim on the back of the head with a hammer and stealing his backpack at a King County Metro bus shelter on Pike Street. Martin was seen standing by a King County Metro bus shelter with a hammer in his hand. Martin’s actions was observed by an undercover officer. The officer took a photograph of Martin and sent it to other officers for safety purposes.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Police searching for suspect in Auburn shooting

AUBURN, Wash. — Auburn police are investigating a shooting that happened late Wednesday. Shortly before 11:15 p.m., police were called to Eighth Street Northeast near Auburn Way North, not far from the Fred Meyer store. When officers arrived, they found a woman with at least one gunshot wound. Medics...
AUBURN, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

WSU hosts free repair café in Lynnwood Jan. 28

Washington State University’s Sustainable Community Stewards are hosting a repair café Saturday, Jan. 28 in Lynnwood. Items they may be able to help community members with include vacuums, lamps, bikes, jewelry and some electronics. If additional parts are needed, volunteers can teach owners how to order the part...
LYNNWOOD, WA

