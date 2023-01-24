Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest woman in Seattle is giving away millionsAsh JurbergSeattle, WA
10 Seattle Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbySeattle, WA
Exploring Pike Place Market in SeattleEast Coast TravelerSeattle, WA
Freshwater fishing in SeattleOscarSeattle, WA
This City in Washington Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensSeattle, WA
Related
q13fox.com
Man shot, killed in Puyallup, no suspects identified
PUYALLUP, Wash. - Pierce County deputies are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Puyallup on Saturday. Authorities say they received a call from a woman at 6:47 p.m. reporting her boyfriend had been shot. Officers were called to the location of the victim's car—near Rogers High School...
Seattle woman returns home to find smashed window, burglary suspect taking bath fully clothed: police
Police in Seattle responded to a report of a burglary at a woman's home Friday evening and found a suspect in the bathroom taking a bath with his clothes on, authorities said.
Man arrested after breaking into house, taking bath with clothes on in Washington
SEATTLE — A man was arrested for allegedly breaking into a house and taking a bath with his clothes on in Seattle, officials say. In a news release, the Seattle Police Department said officers arrested a man Friday evening after he allegedly broke into a house, filled up the bathtub, and started to take a bath while still clothed.
Do you recognize this Tacoma burglary suspect?
TACOMA, Wash. — Detectives with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department are hoping someone might recognize a burglary suspect who was caught on camera inside a Tacoma home. On Jan. 11, a man entered a home in the 4700 block of Waller Road East. Surveillance video shows him rummaging through the home for a few minutes.
Snohomish County deputies chase man who nearly collides with apartment building
A man was arrested early Friday morning after a brief chase where he nearly hit a pedestrian and an apartment building, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office. Just before 3 a.m. Friday, a Snohomish County deputy spotted a Ford F-150 driving erratically and crossing all lanes of traffic, nearly hitting a pedestrian.
Family Breaks Silence After Woman Is Killed By Seattle Police Car
Seattle Police has also addressed the lack of information surrounding the fatal collision.
Investigation into large string of burglaries nets $100K of property stolen in Kitsap County
POULSBO, Wash. — Kitsap County deputies have recovered thousands of dollars’ worth of stolen property as part of an investigation into a large series of burglaries and thefts in the north part of the county. Residential and commercial burglaries have occurred throughout Silverdale, Poulsbo, Bainbridge Island and Kingston,...
q13fox.com
Tacoma Police looking for info, suspects in deadly shooting of 16-year-old
TACOMA, Wash. - Detectives with Tacoma Police are looking for information on a suspect or suspects involved in the deadly shooting of a 16-year-old boy last week. On Jan. 15 around 5:15 p.m., 911 dispatchers received a call that a vehicle had crashed into a yard on N. Pearl Street, and that the caller believed the driver had been shot.
Man had gun held to head during robbery at Silverdale ATM
Kitsap County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man after he allegedly robbed someone at gunpoint Wednesday. According to the sheriff’s office, the victim had withdrawn money from an ATM in Silverdale when the man held a gun to his head and demanded the money. The man was arrested a...
Tip from community member leads to arrest of Tacoma arson suspect
Olympia police have arrested an arson suspect who allegedly started a car fire while stealing gas in Tacoma after a tip from a community member helped police identify the man. According to police, on Jan. 11, the suspect arrived in Tacoma on South 61st Street in a stolen red Ford F-150 and tried to steal gas from another car. He was smoking a cigarette while funneling the gas.
Woman Was On Crosswalk When Seattle Police Car Struck, Killed Her
Jaahnavi Kandula was remembered as 'a stellar student and a delightful and effervescent human being.'
Road rage may have lead to the death of a Tacoma teenager
Tacoma — Tacoma Police need help identifying the people responsible for the murder of a 16-year-old boy. On Jan. 15 at 5:15 p.m., a person reported that a car had crashed in the 4300 block of North Pearl Street. Officers arrived and determined that the driver had been shot and killed, according to Tacoma police.
seattlemedium.com
Seattle Hammer Attacker Awaiting Trial
Christopher E. Martin, 34, has been arrested for the battery of hitting a victim on the back of the head with a hammer and stealing his backpack at a King County Metro bus shelter on Pike Street. Martin was seen standing by a King County Metro bus shelter with a hammer in his hand. Martin’s actions was observed by an undercover officer. The officer took a photograph of Martin and sent it to other officers for safety purposes.
Police searching for suspect in Auburn shooting
AUBURN, Wash. — Auburn police are investigating a shooting that happened late Wednesday. Shortly before 11:15 p.m., police were called to Eighth Street Northeast near Auburn Way North, not far from the Fred Meyer store. When officers arrived, they found a woman with at least one gunshot wound. Medics...
Woman Identified After Getting Struck, Killed By Seattle Police Car
The victim was 23 years old.
'Haven't seen anything like it': Tuesday crime spree spreads from Milton to Renton, Kent
RENTON, Wash. — Milton Mayor Shanna Sherrell still can’t believe what she saw on Tuesday night while coming out of the Safeway on 900 Meridian Avenue East: a woman getting her car stolen, right in the parking lot. “I approached her with some caution, because I don’t know...
q13fox.com
Police searching for suspect who stole 'romantic pleasure accessories' from Silverdale Lovers store
SILVERDALE, Wash. - Deputies in Kitsap County are searching for a suspect who burglarized an adult store and stole "romantic pleasure accessories." According to the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called around 1:00 a.m. to the Lovers Store in Silverdale. The suspect forced open a door and stole goods.
Do you recognize these shoes? Suspects sought in Bainbridge Island burglary
BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, Wash. — The Bainbridge Island Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects in a recent burglary, but they don’t have much to go on. Surveillance video posted by police shows two people entering the building. One person is seen putting...
lynnwoodtoday.com
WSU hosts free repair café in Lynnwood Jan. 28
Washington State University’s Sustainable Community Stewards are hosting a repair café Saturday, Jan. 28 in Lynnwood. Items they may be able to help community members with include vacuums, lamps, bikes, jewelry and some electronics. If additional parts are needed, volunteers can teach owners how to order the part...
Peaceful protests in Seattle after release of Tyre Nichols arrest video
With the Memphis Police Department releasing bodycam footage of the arrest of of Tyre Nichols on Friday afternoon, peaceful protests took place around Seattle in the evening. The Seattle Police Department said on Friday that it was “planning, preparing, and staffing to provide public safety throughout the city should police resources be needed.”
Comments / 0