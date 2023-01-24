Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Discover the Beauty and Adventure of Cayo Largo, Florida A Complete Guide to Hotels Activities and morehard and smartLargo, FL
Border Security Update: Rick Scott Visits Immigration Crisis Area in Marathon, FloridaMatt O'HernMarathon, FL
The Heat’s on at El Molcajete Mexican RestaurantJ.M. LesinskiKey Colony Beach, FL
Paradise Awaits in The Florida KeysLibby Shively McAvoyMarathon, FL
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Florida Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Eat in the StateJoe MertensIslamorada, FL
Related
keysweekly.com
MARATHON CITY COUNCIL’S VACATION RENTALS WORKSHOP PACKS THE HOUSE
Any questions about community interest in a second, more interactive monthly meeting of the Marathon City Council were swiftly answered on Tuesday night: even those arriving on time found every available seat already filled. With the highly charged topic of vacation rentals on the agenda for the Jan. 24 workshop,...
Cape Coral man arrested for squatting in Key Largo home
MONROE COUNTY, Fla. — Two men were arrested Thursday after they were found staying in a Key Largo home without the owner’s permission. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), 63-year-old John Wehrle of Cape Coral and 60-year-old Charles Huston of Colorado assumed they were ‘welcome’ at the island home on Jolly Roger Drive and strolled right through the unlocked front door.
145 Pounds, $2 Million Worth Of Cocaine Found Washed Up On Florida Shore
Nearly $2 million worth of packaged cocaine was found in Florida on Monday and turned over to federal law enforcement. The two separate incidents occurred on Big Pine Key between approximately 3:30 p.m. and 6 p.m., according to Monore County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say that
WSVN-TV
2 people hospitalized after being struck in drive-by shooting in Southwest Miami-Dade
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people are in the hospital after a drive-by shooting at a South Florida neighborhood. Gunfire erupted along Southwest 130th Avenue, Wednesday morning. One victim was airlifted to Jackson South, while the second victim drove to Baptist Health in Homestead. Police are investigating the shooting.
Click10.com
Woman jumps into Miami-Dade victim’s car during attack, police say
MIAMI – A woman told police officers that Philomene Dume jumped into her car to attack her on Tuesday in Miami-Dade County, police said. After appearing in court on Wednesday, Dume, 33, remained at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center with stitches on her face, records show. Police officers...
Click10.com
Roaches invade South Florida diner, leading to temporary closure
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Below is a list of places that were ordered shut last week by inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. According to state records, no establishments were ordered shut in Miami-Dade and the Florida Keys last week. All the places mentioned were...
islandernews.com
No more voting by mail in Florida
Due to recent changes in Florida law, all requests for vote-by-mail ballots expired at the end of 2022. That means as of January 1, those voters who were registered to vote by mail and were accustomed to receiving their ballots automatically will not get them and cannot vote by mail in Florida – unless they re-enroll with their respective Department of Election.
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Florida Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Eat in the State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you have a large appetite and are in the mood for some great food, this All-You-Can-Eat buffet in Florida should be put on your list of places to eat.
Comments / 0