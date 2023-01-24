ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Islamorada, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
keysweekly.com

MARATHON CITY COUNCIL’S VACATION RENTALS WORKSHOP PACKS THE HOUSE

Any questions about community interest in a second, more interactive monthly meeting of the Marathon City Council were swiftly answered on Tuesday night: even those arriving on time found every available seat already filled. With the highly charged topic of vacation rentals on the agenda for the Jan. 24 workshop,...
MARATHON, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Cape Coral man arrested for squatting in Key Largo home

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. — Two men were arrested Thursday after they were found staying in a Key Largo home without the owner’s permission. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), 63-year-old John Wehrle of Cape Coral and 60-year-old Charles Huston of Colorado assumed they were ‘welcome’ at the island home on Jolly Roger Drive and strolled right through the unlocked front door.
CAPE CORAL, FL
Click10.com

Woman jumps into Miami-Dade victim’s car during attack, police say

MIAMI – A woman told police officers that Philomene Dume jumped into her car to attack her on Tuesday in Miami-Dade County, police said. After appearing in court on Wednesday, Dume, 33, remained at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center with stitches on her face, records show. Police officers...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Roaches invade South Florida diner, leading to temporary closure

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Below is a list of places that were ordered shut last week by inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. According to state records, no establishments were ordered shut in Miami-Dade and the Florida Keys last week. All the places mentioned were...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
islandernews.com

No more voting by mail in Florida

Due to recent changes in Florida law, all requests for vote-by-mail ballots expired at the end of 2022. That means as of January 1, those voters who were registered to vote by mail and were accustomed to receiving their ballots automatically will not get them and cannot vote by mail in Florida – unless they re-enroll with their respective Department of Election.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy