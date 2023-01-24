Read full article on original website
Pat Hansen
5d ago
This is wrong and I hope everyone who’s child that is in a public school and all those who’s child is denied services in the non public schools votes you and your cronies out!!!
Janice Vrbsky
5d ago
Now you will see what indoctination really is. That's the agenda of private schools. Republicans used this about public schools when actually it is private schools that do this.
Genevieve Rafferty
5d ago
Insipid voice playing to her fans. What?! No People of Color in Iowa......a picture speaks a thousand words.
Iowa House Education Committee passes Student Right to Know bill
(Griswold) The Iowa House Education Committee last week passed House File 11 with an amendment. House File 11 is the “Student Right to Know” bill that requires the Board of Regents to publish a report that includes information on income, debt and post-graduate decree completion that is searchable by major, institution, and class. It also provides that students at the Regent Institution must take part in career planning.
Online pharmacy fined, barred from filling prescriptions for Iowa patients
The Iowa Board of Pharmacy has fined an online pharmacy $10,000 and temporarily barred it from filling prescriptions for Iowa patients.
Iowa State Police Chiefs Association release a statement on the death of Tyre Nichols
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State Police Chiefs Association has released a statement on the death of Tyre Nichols. The statement can be read below. On behalf of law enforcement officers and executives who honorably serve their local communities across the State of Iowa, we offer our profound sympathies to the family and loved ones of Tyre Nichols. The footage released of his tragic death is deeply disturbing to our membership and all who have viewed it. The death of Mr. Nichols at the hands of police officers, who are employed to serve and protect their community, was appalling and entirely preventable.
Linn County Democrats say newly-elected party chair could bring much-needed change
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After 2 hours of counting votes Saturday, the Iowa Democratic Central Committee announced former Senator Rita Hart was the new chair of the Democratic Party. This comes after significant party losses during the 2022 election. “It’s going to help us win more seats,” Rep. Sami...
Hart captures Iowa Democratic Party chair
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Democratic Party has selected a new leader in a vote on Saturday, looking to move forward in a state where the party has seen a widely-diminished presence in the last several years. Rita Hart, a former Iowa state senator from District 49, was...
Gov. Reynolds Statement in Response to American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten
Today, the American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten gave the following statement to Fox Business:. “Parents and families, no matter where they live, want safe, well-funded public schools, not schemes to funnel taxpayers’ money to the wealthy few. The Governor of Iowa is risking real political damage by doing the bidding of Betsy DeVos. After her midterms failure in Michigan, DeVos has leaned on the Iowa legislature to ram through a reckless spending spree opposed by conservatives and liberals alike.
Iowa students design cities of the future
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa students of today imagined the cities of tomorrow at the Future City Regional Competition, held at Prairie Point Middle School in Cedar Rapids on Saturday. Jade Davis and Henry Garcia were part of a team from Evans Middle School in Ottumwa, Iowa. They made...
Iowa Heartlanders host fundraiser for 'Flight with Flash Foundation'
Iowa law enforcement react to new video that shows beating of Tyre Nichols
DES MOINES, Iowa — Newly released video that shows the beating of Tyre Nichols was made public Friday night. He died three days after the Jan. 7 police beating in Memphis, Tennessee. Law enforcement in Iowa are reacting to the newly released video. Des Moines police chief Dana Wingert...
Iowa legislature pushes to make ‘Don’t Tread on Me’ flag design an option on license plates
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - A new bill in the Iowa Senate is looking to make the Gadsden Flag available on Iowa license plates. Senate File 47 would give make the controversial design available as a vanity plate design for $35. It’s known for its bright yellow background with an image of a rattlesnake and the words, “Don’t Tread on Me.”
Three kids, one adult killed in Iowa crash that also hurt 9
WELLSBURG, Iowa (AP) — Authorities have identified the three young children and one adult who died in a rollover crash in northern Iowa that also injured the nine other passengers Friday morning. The Iowa State Patrol said 1-year-old Marlin Borntreger, 2-year-old Rebecca Borntreger, 4-year-old Emma Borntreger and 22-year-old Ervin Borntreger all died. None of the occupants of the van were using seatbelts or child car seats. Iowa State Patrol spokesman Alex Dinkla said the driver lost control of the van on a snow-covered stretch of U.S. Highway 20 near Wellsburg. Four passengers were ejected when the van entered the median and rolled over. Dinkla said he didn’t have updated conditions on the six adults and three young children who were injured.
A bill reducing what people could purchase when using SNAP benefits passed the Iowa House's Health and Human Services Subcommittee Thursday.
RAGBRAI announces overnight stops along 500-mile-path across state
Iowa sets record for healthcare marketplace enrollment
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa set a record for a third straight year for enrollments in the Healthcare Marketplace under the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare. Federal data shows more than 82,000 Iowans are enrolled with health care plans for 2023 through the insurance exchange. That’s up from more than 72,000 in 2022 and 59,228 in 2021 - both of which set records at the time. Iowa added a fourth carrier to the marketplace this year with CareSource joining Medica, Oscar and Wellmark in offering health insurance plans under the enrollment period that ended January 15th.
Iowa lawmakers back off SNAP food restrictions
Iowa Republicans say they plan on amending a bill that would have severely restricted what food SNAP recipients could buy at the store.After a debate yesterday morning, the bill will just restrict candy and non-zero calorie pop purchases, pending USDA approval.Driving the news: The first draft of House File 3 prompted national outrage due to a section limiting the foods SNAP recipients could purchase to a state-approved WIC list.WIC, which is meant to be a supplemental aid for women, infants and children, doesn't allow for the purchase of a wide range of basic groceries, such as fresh meat and...
DES MOINES, Iowa — The days of needing to be 18 to serve alcohol may be coming to an end in Iowa. A bill in the state legislature would eliminate the age requirement to serve in restaurants and bars as well as sell alcohol in stores. Right now, anyone can take an alcohol order but an […]
Former Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad takes over new leadership role
DES MOINES, Iowa — Former Iowa Governor and U.S. Ambassador Terry Branstad is taking a new leadership role. The World Food Prize Foundation announced Tuesday that Branstad will be its President. The World Food Prize, which is based in Des Moines, is an award to recognize "individuals who have...
