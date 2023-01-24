ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmonds, WA

lynnwoodtoday.com

Looking Back: Memories of the Great Depression and World War II

When the U.S. stock market collapsed on what is known as Black Tuesday, Oct. 29, 1929, it ushered in almost 10 years of the most severe and long-lasting depression ever experienced by the industrialized world, and as one bank after another closed its doors, our government found it necessary to make fundamental changes in economic institutions.
SEATTLE, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

WSU hosts free repair café in Lynnwood Jan. 28

Washington State University’s Sustainable Community Stewards are hosting a repair café Saturday, Jan. 28 in Lynnwood. Items they may be able to help community members with include vacuums, lamps, bikes, jewelry and some electronics. If additional parts are needed, volunteers can teach owners how to order the part...
LYNNWOOD, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Learn about Edmonds School District’s comprehensive safety plan at meetings Feb. 1, 9

Join Interim Edmonds School District Superintendent Rebecca Miner and Assistant Superintendent Greg Schwab to learn about the district’s Comprehensive Safety Plan during meetings Feb. 1 and 9. Presentations include:. Review of comprehensive approach to school safety. Preventive and protective measures. Mitigation measures. Response to emergency situations. Post-emergency recovery measures.
lynnwoodtoday.com

Sponsor spotlight: Apply for Lynnwood Public Facilities District Board of Directors position

Become part of Lynnwood’s future by joining the Lynnwood Public Facilities District Board of Directors. The Lynnwood PFD oversees the operation of the Lynnwood Event Center and the surrounding 13 acres. With revitalization efforts underway, the PFD is poised to become the ideal gathering space for residents, visitors, and events. Become part of the team that is leading the transformation of the property including an expansion of the Event Center, local dining and retail destinations, housing, an on-site hotel, and public outdoor spaces.
LYNNWOOD, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

City council approves plan for five new Lynnwood police officers

The Lynnwood City Council approved a plan during its Jan. 23 business meeitng to hire five police officers and finished edits on the city’s 2023 legislative priorities. The council also continued to hear from the public regarding an outpatient methadone clinic planned for 2322 196th St. S.W. Public testimony...
LYNNWOOD, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Four men sentenced after racially motivated assault at Lynnwood-area bar

Four men involved in the racially-motivated assault of a Black DJ at the Rec Room Bar & Grill in unincorporated Lynnwood in December 2018 were sentenced Friday in the U.S. District Court in Seattle. Jason DeSimas, 45, Jason Stanley, 46, Randy Smith, 42, and Daniel Dorson, 27, had each pleaded...
LYNNWOOD, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Sno-King School Retirees Association offering scholarships

Sno-King School Retirees (SKSR) scholarships are now available for any senior graduating in June 2023 from a public high school in the Edmonds, Northshore or Shoreline School Districts. Scholarship applicants must be planning a career in a school-related field (teacher, counselor, school psychologist, speech and hearing specialist, physical therapist). SKSR...
EDMONDS, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Prep girls basketball: Royals edge Hawks in spirited rivalry game

Now in her third season playing for the Lynnwood Royals, Aniya Hooker knows all about rivalry games. Clashes between teams within the Edmonds School District can bring bigger crowds and more intensity and, for Hooker, a deeper desire to excel. Feeding off the atmosphere inside the Mountlake Terrace High School...
lynnwoodtoday.com

High school sports roundup for Jan. 26, 2023

Wesco 3A South Dual Meet Championships at Edmonds-Woodway High School. The Edmonds-Woodway Warriors girls wrestling team defeated the Shorewood Stormrays 36-30 in the final round to win the first-ever Wesco 3A South Dual Meet Championship at Edmonds-Woodway High School. The Warriors advanced to the championship round by defeating a combined team of wrestlers from Lynnwood/Meadowdale and Mountlake Terrace, 33-27.
EDMONDS, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

High school football player scores big for local veterans

Readers may remember our story last summer about Edmonds-Woodway High School defensive linebacker Moses “Mojo” Martin and his innovative plan to turn his football accomplishments into much-needed support for the Heroes’ Café program for local veterans. The idea — hatched by Mojo and his dad Earl...

