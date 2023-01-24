Read full article on original website
Related
OilPrice.com
Halliburton Hikes Dividend By 33% After Earnings Beat
Halliburton will return to shareholders half of its annual free cash flow after beating Q4 estimates. Halliburton will raise its dividend by 33%, the company said on Tuesday, as the world’s largest fracking services provider beat analyst estimates for fourth-quarter performance. Halliburton bought back $250 million in shares during Q4 2022, and saw quarterly earnings of $0.72 per share—this compares to $0.36 per share in Q4 a year ago.
Zacks.com
PulteGroup (PHM) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
PHM - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 31, before the opening bell. In the last-reported quarter, the company’s earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.5% and 2.5%, respectively. Earnings and revenues increased 47.8% and 13.4% on a year-over-year basis, respectively.
Zacks.com
Stryker (SYK) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
SYK - Free Report) is scheduled to release its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 31, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 5.36%. Q4 Estimates. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings per share is pegged at $2.83 per share,...
NASDAQ
BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in Halliburton Company (HAL)
Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 81.71MM shares of Halliburton Company (HAL). This represents 9.0% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 67.46MM shares and 7.50% of the company, an increase in shares of...
AT&T Stock Leaps After Q4 Earnings Beat, Dividend Support
"We met or surpassed all of our profitability targets for the year all while investing at record levels," said CEO John Stankey.
U.S. homebuilder D.R. Horton beats quarterly profit estimates
Jan 24 (Reuters) - U.S. homebuilder D.R. Horton Inc (DHI.N) beat estimates for first-quarter profit on Tuesday, helped by higher home prices as demand outpaced supply due to raw material and labor shortages.
US News and World Report
GE Profit Forecast Disappoints Amid Troubles at Renewable Energy Business
CHICAGO (Reuters) - General Electric Co on Tuesday exceeded expectations for quarterly earnings on robust demand for jet engines and power equipment, but gave a disappointing full-year outlook as problems persisted at its renewable energy business. The Boston-based conglomerate is grappling with inflationary headwinds, which were also flagged Tuesday by...
Motley Fool
Investing $100,000 in These Stocks in 2023 Could Get You $1 Million by 2033
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Obviously, if we knew with certainty which stocks...
Verizon Stock Slides As Profit Outlook Clouds Mixed Q4 Earnings
"Wireless mobility and nationwide broadband will be two of the most significant contributors to our growth for the next several years," said CEO Hans Vestberg.
NASDAQ
Union Pacific Corp. Q4 Profit misses estimates
(RTTNews) - Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) released earnings for fourth quarter that missed the Street estimates. The company's earnings came in at $1.64 billion, or $2.67 per share. This compares with $1.71 billion, or $2.66 per share, in last year's fourth quarter. Analysts on average had expected the company to...
JetBlue Airways Q4 Earnings Top Estimates; Maintains Focus On Cost Control
JetBlue Airways Corporation JBLU reported fourth-quarter FY22 operating revenue growth of 31.7% year-on-year to $2.42 billion, beating the consensus of $2.41 billion. Adjusted EPS of $0.22 beat the consensus of $0.20. Operating expenses increased 21.5% year-over-year to $2.37 billion. Operating income for the quarter was $43 million compared to a...
NASDAQ
Daily Dividend Report: ROL,MRK,WFC,CR,HAL
Rollins, a premier global consumer and commercial services company announced that the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.13 per share payable March 10, 2023 to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 10, 2023. This represents an increase of 30 percent from the same quarter a year ago.
NASDAQ
ConnectOne Bancorp (CNOB) Misses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
ConnectOne Bancorp (CNOB) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.79 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.83 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.79 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -4.82%. A quarter...
Chevron Is Returning More of Its Oil-Fueled Windfall to Shareholders. Time to Buy This Oil Stock?
The oil giant is boosting its dividend and share repurchase program.
General Electric Stock Gains After Solid Q4 Earnings, Soft 2023 Forecast
"Looking ahead, GE is positioned to drive growth, profit, and cash, and our outlook reflects our confidence in our businesses," said CEO Larry Culp.
NASDAQ
Amphenol (APH) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Amphenol (APH) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.78 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.75 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.70 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 4%. A quarter ago,...
NASDAQ
Sysco Corporation (SYY) Readies for Q2 Earnings: Things to Note
Sysco Corporation SYY is likely to register top and bottom-line growth when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings on Jan 31. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $18,733 million, suggesting a jump of 14.8% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the...
NASDAQ
Zacks.com featured highlights include Navios Maritime Partners, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Aegon, Cowen and Sanofi
Chicago, IL – January 26, 2023 – Stocks in this week’s article are Navios Maritime Partners L.P. NMM, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. HPE, Aegon N.V. AEG, Cowen Inc. COWN and Sanofi SNY. 5 Value Stocks with Exciting EV-to-EBITDA Ratios to Own Now. Price-to-earnings (P/E), given its inherent...
Chevron pledges $75 billion for share buybacks as cash grows
Jan 25 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp (CVX.N) on Wednesday said it would triple its budget for share buybacks to $75 billion, the oil industry's most ambitious shareholder payouts to date, as high oil and gas prices pad profits.
kalkinemedia.com
Cimpress PLC reports results for the quarter ended in December - Earnings Summary
* Cimpress PLC reported a quarterly adjusted loss of $5.34 per share for the quarter ended in December. The mean expectation of two analysts for the quarter was for earnings of $1.33 per share. * Revenue fell 0.5% to $845.20 million from a year ago; analysts expected $901.00 million. * Cimpress PLC's reported EPS for the quarter was a loss of $5.34. * The mean earnings estimate of analysts had fallen by about 16.4% in the last three months. * In the last 30 days there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. * Cimpress PLC shares had risen by 18.7% this quarter. * The company reported a quarterly loss of $140 million. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Cimpress PLC is $71.00 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "strong buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 2 "strong buy" or "buy," no "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data January 25 at 10:06 p.m. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated. QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Dec. 31 2022 1.33 -5.34 Missed Sep. 30 2022 -0.89 -0.97 Missed Jun. 30 2022 -1.23 -1.17 Beat Mar. 31 2022 -0.82 -2.75 Missed.
Comments / 0