OilPrice.com

Halliburton Hikes Dividend By 33% After Earnings Beat

Halliburton will return to shareholders half of its annual free cash flow after beating Q4 estimates. Halliburton will raise its dividend by 33%, the company said on Tuesday, as the world’s largest fracking services provider beat analyst estimates for fourth-quarter performance. Halliburton bought back $250 million in shares during Q4 2022, and saw quarterly earnings of $0.72 per share—this compares to $0.36 per share in Q4 a year ago.
Zacks.com

PulteGroup (PHM) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

PHM - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 31, before the opening bell. In the last-reported quarter, the company’s earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.5% and 2.5%, respectively. Earnings and revenues increased 47.8% and 13.4% on a year-over-year basis, respectively.
FLORIDA STATE
Zacks.com

Stryker (SYK) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

SYK - Free Report) is scheduled to release its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 31, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 5.36%. Q4 Estimates. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings per share is pegged at $2.83 per share,...
NASDAQ

BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in Halliburton Company (HAL)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 81.71MM shares of Halliburton Company (HAL). This represents 9.0% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 67.46MM shares and 7.50% of the company, an increase in shares of...
US News and World Report

GE Profit Forecast Disappoints Amid Troubles at Renewable Energy Business

CHICAGO (Reuters) - General Electric Co on Tuesday exceeded expectations for quarterly earnings on robust demand for jet engines and power equipment, but gave a disappointing full-year outlook as problems persisted at its renewable energy business. The Boston-based conglomerate is grappling with inflationary headwinds, which were also flagged Tuesday by...
Motley Fool

Investing $100,000 in These Stocks in 2023 Could Get You $1 Million by 2033

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Obviously, if we knew with certainty which stocks...
NASDAQ

Union Pacific Corp. Q4 Profit misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) released earnings for fourth quarter that missed the Street estimates. The company's earnings came in at $1.64 billion, or $2.67 per share. This compares with $1.71 billion, or $2.66 per share, in last year's fourth quarter. Analysts on average had expected the company to...
Benzinga

JetBlue Airways Q4 Earnings Top Estimates; Maintains Focus On Cost Control

JetBlue Airways Corporation JBLU reported fourth-quarter FY22 operating revenue growth of 31.7% year-on-year to $2.42 billion, beating the consensus of $2.41 billion. Adjusted EPS of $0.22 beat the consensus of $0.20. Operating expenses increased 21.5% year-over-year to $2.37 billion. Operating income for the quarter was $43 million compared to a...
NASDAQ

Daily Dividend Report: ROL,MRK,WFC,CR,HAL

Rollins, a premier global consumer and commercial services company announced that the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.13 per share payable March 10, 2023 to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 10, 2023. This represents an increase of 30 percent from the same quarter a year ago.
NASDAQ

ConnectOne Bancorp (CNOB) Misses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

ConnectOne Bancorp (CNOB) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.79 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.83 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.79 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -4.82%. A quarter...
NASDAQ

Amphenol (APH) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Amphenol (APH) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.78 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.75 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.70 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 4%. A quarter ago,...
NASDAQ

Sysco Corporation (SYY) Readies for Q2 Earnings: Things to Note

Sysco Corporation SYY is likely to register top and bottom-line growth when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings on Jan 31. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $18,733 million, suggesting a jump of 14.8% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the...
kalkinemedia.com

Cimpress PLC reports results for the quarter ended in December - Earnings Summary

* Cimpress PLC reported a quarterly adjusted loss of $5.34​​ per share for the quarter ended in December. The mean expectation of two analysts for the quarter was for earnings of $1.33 per share. * Revenue fell 0.5% to $845.20 million from a year ago; analysts expected $901.00 million. * Cimpress PLC's reported EPS for the quarter was a loss of $5.34​. * The mean earnings estimate of analysts had fallen by about 16.4% in the last three months.​ * In the last 30 days there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. * Cimpress PLC shares had risen by 18.7% this quarter. * The company reported a quarterly loss of $140 million. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Cimpress PLC is $71.00 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "strong buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 2 "strong buy" or "buy," no "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data January 25 at 10:06 p.m. ​All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated. QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Dec. 31 2022 1.33 -5.34 Missed Sep. 30 2022 -0.89 -0.97 Missed Jun. 30 2022 -1.23 -1.17 Beat Mar. 31 2022 -0.82 -2.75 Missed.

