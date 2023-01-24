Our editors’ weekly take on humanitarian news, trends, and developments from around the globe. INGOs restart health efforts as some Afghan women aid workers return. At least three international NGOs have resumed some services in Afghanistan after suspending operations following the Taliban’s 24 December announcement barring Afghan women from working for NGOs. This week, Save the Children, CARE International, and the International Rescue Committee announced that they would restart some health-related efforts after assurances from the ministry of public health that Afghan women would be able to safely return to their aid jobs. Sources within the aid groups told The New Humanitarian that the resumption applies to only a small number of projects and stressed that negotiations with the Taliban's Islamic Emirate government will continue until all female Afghan workers can return to local and international NGOs. With women barred from working in the field and in administrative roles, aside from health-related activities, NGOs have warned that it will be nearly impossible to properly reach half the nation's population. UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed, the highest ranking woman in the UN, led a delegation to Afghanistan this week to press the government to restore women and girls’ access to education and work.

7 DAYS AGO