The New Humanitarian

Afghanistan’s female NGO workers, coping with climate shocks, and Tigray’s death toll: The Cheat Sheet

Our editors’ weekly take on humanitarian news, trends, and developments from around the globe. INGOs restart health efforts as some Afghan women aid workers return. At least three international NGOs have resumed some services in Afghanistan after suspending operations following the Taliban’s 24 December announcement barring Afghan women from working for NGOs. This week, Save the Children, CARE International, and the International Rescue Committee announced that they would restart some health-related efforts after assurances from the ministry of public health that Afghan women would be able to safely return to their aid jobs. Sources within the aid groups told The New Humanitarian that the resumption applies to only a small number of projects and stressed that negotiations with the Taliban's Islamic Emirate government will continue until all female Afghan workers can return to local and international NGOs. With women barred from working in the field and in administrative roles, aside from health-related activities, NGOs have warned that it will be nearly impossible to properly reach half the nation's population. UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed, the highest ranking woman in the UN, led a delegation to Afghanistan this week to press the government to restore women and girls’ access to education and work.
Why so many humanitarian crises are ‘forgotten’, and 5 ideas to change that

Last year, there were almost 100 times more online news articles about the actor Will Smith slapping comedian Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars ceremony than the humanitarian crisis in Malawi. The southern African country is experiencing a prolonged food crisis: 5.4 million people – more than a quarter of the population – are suffering “crisis” levels of hunger or worse due to 70% poverty and weather extremes.
The legal battle to stem the EU’s border pushback boom

Last year, tens of thousands of asylum seekers and migrants were forced back from EU borders by European security forces. Exact numbers – or even meaningful estimates – are hard to come by because the expulsions, known as pushbacks, are often carried out secretly in remote border areas where watchdogs and rights groups have a hard time keeping track.
How Yemen’s war weighs on women-led households

She Said: Women’s lives, women’s voices You’ve heard it before. Women and girls pay a heavy price during humanitarian crises. She Said is an ongoing collection of reporting in which women offer glimpses of their lives, speaking with TNH from COVID-19 lockdowns, situations of conflict and displacement, and other global emergencies.
In brief: Trends driving humanitarian need in 2023

Here’s a quick look at what’s on our minds as we consider the trends fuelling the world’s humanitarian crises in 2023. This list is informed by our coverage from humanitarian hotspots around the globe and by our editors’ research and discussions with analysts, aid workers, and individuals whose lives have been upturned by conflict and disasters. For more details, read Trends driving humanitarian crises in 2023 (and what to do about them).
Meet the women fighting Myanmar’s junta

As the morning fog lifted from Camp Victoria, a resistance camp in the mountains of northwestern Myanmar, a battalion of tailors set to work. Women in fatigues drew chalk lines on camouflage cloth and pressed coal-heated irons over newly stitched trousers; others pedalled their treadles, the hum of sewing machines spilling from the open windows of their compound.
What’s on our aid policy radar in 2023

Here are seven humanitarian policy issues that have our attention. They may not be brand new, but they’re challenging old ways of working, raising new dilemmas, and maybe even nudging the aid sector to evolve – at least a little bit. Two factors speeding up change... The Ukraine...
How to avoid false narratives around DR Congo's M23 conflict

Last November, reports of a massacre in Kishishe, a tiny village in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo began making the rounds on social media. A Rwanda-supported rebel group called the March 23 Movement (M23) was accused of the crime. The massacre quickly sparked controversy. While M23 representatives and Rwanda-based commentators...
How to end hunger: A famine expert’s plan

The man who helped define what famine means wants to push the aid sector to think about how to end it. Nicholas Haan was a young aid worker in Somalia in 1992 when the country was in the middle of a famine that would kill an estimated 220,000 people. Decades later, after five straight failed rainy seasons, Somalia is on the brink of famine again. Haan, who describes himself as an “agitator for solving global hunger”, wants to break the cycle of short-term appeals and responses.
Israeli escalation, journalists under fire, and pressuring the Davos elite: The Cheat Sheet

Our editors’ weekly take on humanitarian news, trends, and developments from around the globe. Israeli airstrikes hit Gaza overnight on 26/27 January, following rocket attacks from inside the blockaded Palestinian enclave – an escalation that came hours after one of the deadliest raids in the occupied West Bank in years. Israeli troops killed nine people in the raid on Jenin. The dead included two civilians, according to Palestinian officials, and seven militants. Around 20 people were also injured in gun battles reported to last for four hours. The Israeli army has been conducting regular raids in the West Bank since last spring in response to a spate of deadly Palestinian attacks on Israelis. Rights Watchdog Amnesty International has described the raids, many of which have been in Jenin, as “collective punishment”. Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was shot dead in the city last May while covering one such raid. Israel has said there is a “high possibility” one of its soldiers killed her by accident; others – including her employer, Al Jazeera, argue that it was deliberate.
Journalism from the heart of crises

