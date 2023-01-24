Read full article on original website
Related
Outbreaks to watch: Vaccine-preventable diseases surge post-pandemic
The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the importance of immunisation, but it also caused huge disruption to routine vaccination programmes across the globe. As countries focused on fighting the new virus, efforts to eliminate or control older diseases were put on hold. Between 2019 and 2021, the world saw “the largest sustained...
US Fighters Supposedly Battled a Goliath Red Haired Humanoid in the Mountains of Afghanistan
In 2002, a US special forces team purportedly experienced and killed a huge humanoid in Afghanistan. Named the Kandahar Monster, the monster was not just said to overshadow the warriors at 13 feet in height, but additionally had six fingers on each hand and two arrangements of teeth.
In Afghanistan’s battered healthcare system, power cuts can prove fatal
Every time Dr. Noor Ahmad Jamal buys heart monitors, ECG machines, and ultrasound scanners for his Kabul cardiology hospital, he must spend thousands of extra dollars to make sure each device stays powered through Afghanistan’s all-too-regular blackouts. “I can spend tens – or hundreds – of thousands of dollars...
Afghanistan’s female NGO workers, coping with climate shocks, and Tigray’s death toll: The Cheat Sheet
Our editors’ weekly take on humanitarian news, trends, and developments from around the globe. INGOs restart health efforts as some Afghan women aid workers return. At least three international NGOs have resumed some services in Afghanistan after suspending operations following the Taliban’s 24 December announcement barring Afghan women from working for NGOs. This week, Save the Children, CARE International, and the International Rescue Committee announced that they would restart some health-related efforts after assurances from the ministry of public health that Afghan women would be able to safely return to their aid jobs. Sources within the aid groups told The New Humanitarian that the resumption applies to only a small number of projects and stressed that negotiations with the Taliban's Islamic Emirate government will continue until all female Afghan workers can return to local and international NGOs. With women barred from working in the field and in administrative roles, aside from health-related activities, NGOs have warned that it will be nearly impossible to properly reach half the nation's population. UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed, the highest ranking woman in the UN, led a delegation to Afghanistan this week to press the government to restore women and girls’ access to education and work.
Why so many humanitarian crises are ‘forgotten’, and 5 ideas to change that
Last year, there were almost 100 times more online news articles about the actor Will Smith slapping comedian Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars ceremony than the humanitarian crisis in Malawi. The southern African country is experiencing a prolonged food crisis: 5.4 million people – more than a quarter of the population – are suffering “crisis” levels of hunger or worse due to 70% poverty and weather extremes.
The legal battle to stem the EU’s border pushback boom
Last year, tens of thousands of asylum seekers and migrants were forced back from EU borders by European security forces. Exact numbers – or even meaningful estimates – are hard to come by because the expulsions, known as pushbacks, are often carried out secretly in remote border areas where watchdogs and rights groups have a hard time keeping track.
Editors’ Picks: Read these stories now to be ready for 2023
While you may have a bit of end-of-year time on your hands, here are a few stories our editors would hate for you to have missed, along with their thoughts on why they will still matter in 2023. They include a Dalit journalist’s look at caste discrimination in Indian disaster...
How Yemen’s war weighs on women-led households
She Said: Women’s lives, women’s voices You’ve heard it before. Women and girls pay a heavy price during humanitarian crises. She Said is an ongoing collection of reporting in which women offer glimpses of their lives, speaking with TNH from COVID-19 lockdowns, situations of conflict and displacement, and other global emergencies.
How writing became my refuge as a woman escaping South Sudan’s war
It was only a few days after I had arrived at a Ugandan refugee camp with my family in mid-2016 that I received the devastating news: Our house back home in South Sudan had been broken into, burgled, and destroyed. I had just endured a terrifying few weeks. Our hometown...
As the Philippines touts civil war progress, activists point to civilian abuses and ‘fake surrenders’
Community campaigners Janet Villamar and Christine Vidaya have never held a firearm, much less fought in the Philippines’ ongoing civil war. Yet they say police and soldiers tried to get them to publicly admit to being rebels of the New People’s Army, or NPA. Villamar and Vidaya are...
As violence subsides in Tigray, Ethiopia’s Oromia conflict flares
The war in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region has cooled down since the signing of a peace deal on 2 November. But a separate conflict is intensifying further south in Oromia, where civilians are suffering as anti-government rebels step up attacks. Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) rebels were previously confined to...
In brief: Trends driving humanitarian need in 2023
Here’s a quick look at what’s on our minds as we consider the trends fuelling the world’s humanitarian crises in 2023. This list is informed by our coverage from humanitarian hotspots around the globe and by our editors’ research and discussions with analysts, aid workers, and individuals whose lives have been upturned by conflict and disasters. For more details, read Trends driving humanitarian crises in 2023 (and what to do about them).
Meet the women fighting Myanmar’s junta
As the morning fog lifted from Camp Victoria, a resistance camp in the mountains of northwestern Myanmar, a battalion of tailors set to work. Women in fatigues drew chalk lines on camouflage cloth and pressed coal-heated irons over newly stitched trousers; others pedalled their treadles, the hum of sewing machines spilling from the open windows of their compound.
Why these 10 humanitarian crises demand your attention now
The myopic fixation with Russia’s war in Ukraine makes it even more important than usual this year to remember the many other crises – of less geopolitical importance – that are too easily forgotten by the media and neglected by aid donors. According to the latest figures,...
What’s on our aid policy radar in 2023
Here are seven humanitarian policy issues that have our attention. They may not be brand new, but they’re challenging old ways of working, raising new dilemmas, and maybe even nudging the aid sector to evolve – at least a little bit. Two factors speeding up change... The Ukraine...
How to avoid false narratives around DR Congo's M23 conflict
Last November, reports of a massacre in Kishishe, a tiny village in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo began making the rounds on social media. A Rwanda-supported rebel group called the March 23 Movement (M23) was accused of the crime. The massacre quickly sparked controversy. While M23 representatives and Rwanda-based commentators...
How to end hunger: A famine expert’s plan
The man who helped define what famine means wants to push the aid sector to think about how to end it. Nicholas Haan was a young aid worker in Somalia in 1992 when the country was in the middle of a famine that would kill an estimated 220,000 people. Decades later, after five straight failed rainy seasons, Somalia is on the brink of famine again. Haan, who describes himself as an “agitator for solving global hunger”, wants to break the cycle of short-term appeals and responses.
Israeli escalation, journalists under fire, and pressuring the Davos elite: The Cheat Sheet
Our editors’ weekly take on humanitarian news, trends, and developments from around the globe. Israeli airstrikes hit Gaza overnight on 26/27 January, following rocket attacks from inside the blockaded Palestinian enclave – an escalation that came hours after one of the deadliest raids in the occupied West Bank in years. Israeli troops killed nine people in the raid on Jenin. The dead included two civilians, according to Palestinian officials, and seven militants. Around 20 people were also injured in gun battles reported to last for four hours. The Israeli army has been conducting regular raids in the West Bank since last spring in response to a spate of deadly Palestinian attacks on Israelis. Rights Watchdog Amnesty International has described the raids, many of which have been in Jenin, as “collective punishment”. Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was shot dead in the city last May while covering one such raid. Israel has said there is a “high possibility” one of its soldiers killed her by accident; others – including her employer, Al Jazeera, argue that it was deliberate.
The New Humanitarian
Washington, DC
392
Followers
914
Post
28K+
Views
ABOUT
Journalism from the heart of criseshttps://www.thenewhumanitarian.org
Comments / 0