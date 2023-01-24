It’s WWE Royal Rumble time with the Men’s and Women’s Rumble matches, plus Roman Reigns facing Kevin Owens and a whole lot more. John: I am pretty excited about this year’s Royal Rumble taking place in San Antonio. It’s the first time in 35 years of the Royal Rumble that Vince McMahon isn’t booking because after his July “retirement” it’s Triple H calling the shots even though Vince is back as the Executive Chairman of WWE. I think a lot of things, booking-wise, have been better since Triple H has been booking. Just look at long-term storytelling as an example. The Bloodline angle is awesome and will probably have a major impact on this show when it comes to the Roman Reigns-Kevin Owens match as well as the Men’s Royal Rumble considering Sami Zayn’s potential role with some people considering him a favorite to win. There’s also the intrigue of Cody Rhodes coming back for his first match since early June when he tore his pectoral muscle. I’m excited to see Cody back. Plus, what about the potential rumored surprises? That’s always fun.

