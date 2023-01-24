Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL stars Jason and Travis Kelce could become the first pair of brothers to play each other in the Super BowlJalyn SmootKansas City, MO
4 Amazing Burger Places in DelawareAlina AndrasDelaware State
NFL Star Swears He's Not A "Diva"OnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
4 Amazing Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Pennsylvania witness reports silent triangle moving over power plantRoger MarshPottstown, PA
Related
tjrwrestling.net
The Undertaker Responds To Bray Wyatt After Raw 30
WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker had a simple three-word response for Bray Wyatt following their ‘passing of the torch’ moment at Raw 30. The 23rd January 2023 edition of Monday Night Raw was a celebration of the stars past and present who had been involved with the red brand over the last three decades. However, LA Knight wanted to make a real name for himself, challenging any of the guests from the past in the back to step up and challenge him.
tjrwrestling.net
Becky Lynch “Buried” At Raw 30 Says Former WWE Writer
According to a former WWE writer, Becky Lynch was “buried” after being beaten down by Damage CTRL on the 30th anniversary edition of Raw. Becky Lynch and Bayley were scheduled to face off against each other in a steel cage match on Raw is XXX, but plans were forced to change, with the match being scrapped at the last minute.
tjrwrestling.net
Lawsuits Mounting Up Against Vince McMahon After WWE Return
A third lawsuit has been launched against Vince McMahon following his shock return to WWE as the company’s Executive Chairman. Vince McMahon stunned the wrestling world in July 2022 when he announced his retirement as WWE Chairman and CEO amid an investigation into alleged sexual misconduct and ‘hush money’ payments made to female former employees of the company.
tjrwrestling.net
Kevin Owens Comments On Stephanie McMahon’s WWE Exit
Kevin Owens has given his thoughts on Stephanie McMahon’s WWE departure as well as how she was to deal with. It’s been a very interesting first month of 2023 for WWE thanks to Vince McMahon re-inserting himself into the company after retiring last July. Vince is back in WWE as the Executive Chairman with an intent to sell the company while his daughter Stephanie McMahon is no longer working there.
tjrwrestling.net
Triple H Gives WWE Star Hard Camera Instructions Live On Raw
Triple H was dishing out the instructions on Raw, telling someone who should know better to stop turning their back to the hard camera in a moment many missed. On the 30th anniversary of Raw many WWE Hall of Famers were in attendance to celebrate the special occasion. The Undertaker made his presence felt when he resurrected the American Badass to confront LA Knight. Knight tried to walk away from The Deadman but he was stopped in his tracks by Bray Wyatt who went on to have a spine-tingling moment in the ring with the legendary star.
sportszion.com
Vince McMahon to sell WWE to The Rock for $6.5 Billion undercutting Saudi’s offer
WWE has been going through bankruptcy, and the authorities are planning on selling it off to some big shots. Although there were some speculations that WWE was being sold to someone from Saudi Arabia it all went downhill when Dwayne Johnson showed his interest in buying the company. World Wrestling...
tjrwrestling.net
Update On WWE Star Following Raw 30 Injury Worries
A new report has shed light on one WWE Superstar’s status following injury concerns for them after their match at the 30th anniversary of Raw. Philadelphia, PA played host to Raw 30 with stars from past and present sharing the screen to celebrate three decades of the red brand. Just like he was for the first episode of Raw in 1993, The Undertaker was on hand for the festivities resurrecting his American Badass character and sharing a spine-tingling moment in the ring with Bray Wyatt.
Decorated Amateur Boxer Donovan Garcia Dead At 15
Decorated amateur boxer Donovan Garcia died at the age of 15.
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Star Thinks The Rock Should Beat Roman Reigns
If The Rock gets to wrestle Roman Reigns then a former WWE superstar thinks that The Rock should win that match. For the past several years since WWE announced that WrestleMania 39 will take place at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, there have been rumors that The Rock might wrestle his cousin Roman Reigns, who is the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Star Talks Vince McMahon’s Return – “We’re All Trying To Remain Optimistic”
A current WWE Superstar has given their thoughts on Vince McMahon returning to the company and says the locker room is “trying to remain optimistic.”. WWE got off to a turbulent 2023 with Vince McMahon forcing his way back onto the Board of Directors before being installed as the company’s Executive Chairman. McMahon is believed to be back to help oversee rights deals as well as a potential sale of WWE, but many in the company feel the “countdown is on” before McMahon is back overseeing the creative direction of the promotion.
tjrwrestling.net
How WWE Views Bray Wyatt’s Position On SmackDown
A new report has shed light on how WWE views Bray Wyatt internally amid discussion of him as a potential WrestleMania challenger for Roman Reigns. Bray Wyatt returned to WWE at Extreme Rules in October 2022 after over a year out of the company following his release from the company in the summer of 2021. He is set for his first televised match back in the company at the Royal Rumble when he takes on LA Knight in a Mountain Dew Pitch Black match.
tjrwrestling.net
Chris Jericho Explains Why Tony Khan Pulls AEW Stars Off TV
Chris Jericho says there’s a simple explanation why some AEW stars aren’t seen every week. AEW boasts a massive roster; as of this writing, the company has 119 male wrestlers signed, 34 female wrestlers signed, and ten managers that make TV appearances. With a roster this big, it’s unrealistic to expect to see everyone ever week.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Unveils WrestleMania 39 Sign, Raw 30 Behind The Scenes Video
The official WrestleMania 39 sign has been unveiled by WWE on the eve of this year’s Royal Rumble event. There are many people that believe that WrestleMania season doesn’t officially kick off until the Royal Rumble and now, just one day before the Rumble takes place, WWE has unveiled what this year’s WrestleMania logo looks like.
tjrwrestling.net
The WWE Office Routine Of Vince McMahon Is Different Than What It Used To Be
Vince McMahon is back in WWE offices, but the time he spends there is a lot less compared to what it used to be. When Vince McMahon was running WWE from the early 1980s prior to his summer 2022 “retirement” which really didn’t last that long, he spend a lot of hours working out the company’s headquarters in Stamford, CT that sometimes are referred to as Titan Towers.
tjrwrestling.net
Chris Jericho Names Unexpected AEW Ratings Draw
Chris Jericho has pointed out that there’s an AEW wrestler that has become a pretty good draw as far as television ratings go. When it comes to being a big name in the pro wrestling business, Chris Jericho knows a thing or two. After all, Jericho was part of the infamous Monday Night Wars era on both sides from when he was in WCW in the late 1990s leading to his WWE debut in 1999 which would see him become a main event player in the years that followed.
tjrwrestling.net
Mercedes Moné Talks About Preparing For Her NJPW Debut Match
Mercedes Mone is working very hard as she prepares for her upcoming NJPW debut match. It was at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4th when Mercedes Mone made her debut in NJPW as she confronted and dropped the IWGP Women’s Champion KAIRI. Mercedes Mone will make her NJPW in-ring...
tjrwrestling.net
Bianca Belair Talks Amazing Fan Support For Women’s Wrestling
When it comes to superstar performers in the WWE women’s division, it doesn’t get much better than the current Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair. Bianca Belair has been one of the top female superstars in WWE over the last two years. In 2021, she won the Royal Rumble for the first time at the only Royal Rumble event with no fans in attendance. From there, she went on to win her first major title when she defeated Sasha Banks at WrestleMania 37 to become the Smackdown Women’s Champion in a match that saw two black women main event a WrestleMania for the first time.
tjrwrestling.net
NJPW Donates 3 Million Yen To Seriously Injured Star
NJPW has shown a kind gesture to a wrestler in dire need of help. On April 10th, 2022, NJPW and WCW alumnus Shinjiro Otani challenged Pro Wrestling NOAH’s Takashi Sugiura for the Zero1 World Heavyweight Championship. At some point in the match, Sugiura German suplexed Otani into a turnbuckle which broke Otani’s neck in the process.
tjrwrestling.net
Charlotte Flair Gives Candid Thoughts On WWE Sale
The prospect of WWE being has led to a wide range of opinions, including those from Charlotte Flair. Rumors of a possible sale of WWE to another company continue to circulate. Because of that, different people within the wrestling industry have given their thought on what they think would happen. Additionally, some wrestlers employed by WWE have also commented on how such a sale would impact their careers.
tjrwrestling.net
TJRWrestling WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Preview
It’s WWE Royal Rumble time with the Men’s and Women’s Rumble matches, plus Roman Reigns facing Kevin Owens and a whole lot more. John: I am pretty excited about this year’s Royal Rumble taking place in San Antonio. It’s the first time in 35 years of the Royal Rumble that Vince McMahon isn’t booking because after his July “retirement” it’s Triple H calling the shots even though Vince is back as the Executive Chairman of WWE. I think a lot of things, booking-wise, have been better since Triple H has been booking. Just look at long-term storytelling as an example. The Bloodline angle is awesome and will probably have a major impact on this show when it comes to the Roman Reigns-Kevin Owens match as well as the Men’s Royal Rumble considering Sami Zayn’s potential role with some people considering him a favorite to win. There’s also the intrigue of Cody Rhodes coming back for his first match since early June when he tore his pectoral muscle. I’m excited to see Cody back. Plus, what about the potential rumored surprises? That’s always fun.
Comments / 0