Fort Worth, TX

blackchronicle.com

Pittman Is Recipient Of National Group’s Award

State Rep. Ajay Pittman (Dem., Oklahoma City) is the recipient of an award from the National Organization of Black Elected Legislative Women. She was presented a Women’s Spark Award at the recently-held annual conference of NOBEL Women in Hill, Md. She was presented the award at the annual NOBEL...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
blackchronicle.com

Millwood Superintendent Sets New Game Admission Policy

For the remainder of the season, no student without a valid Millwood Public School District I.D. will be admitted to the district’s games and no minor not accompanied by an adult will be admitted to games, said Dr. Cecilia Robinson Woods, superintendent. In addition, Supt. Woods said the district...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
blackchronicle.com

‘Pave Way’ Initiative To Start

LANGSTON—A “Pave-the-Way” initiative is underway in the city of Langston. A news release from the Langston Planning & Economic Development Group said the initiative is a revitalization project that will improve the city’s infrastructure. “Pave-the-Way will get underway on Feb. 1. “The initiative offers residents, local...
LANGSTON, OK

