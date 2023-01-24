ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic light restored after morning crash at 2nd and Monroe

SPOKANE, Wash. - A two-vehicle collision at 2nd Ave. and Monroe St. knocked down a traffic light on Wednesday morning. Traffic was narrowed to one lane on each street while crews cleared debris and restored the light. The light was restored and roadway fully reopened within a couple hours. Minor...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Freeman School District delayed 2 hours after vehicle collision knocks out power

ROCKFORD, Wash. - A single-vehicle collision with a powerline pole knocked out electricity for much of the Mica area Friday morning, including the Freeman School District. Around 470 Inland Power customers were affected. Freeman School District announced a two-hour delayed start. Power was restored around 8 a.m., and no further...
MICA, WA
KREM2

2 people rescued after car crashes into West Spokane house

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Two people were rescued after a car breached the split-level house over the top of a basement bedroom in west Spokane late Monday night. According to the Spokane Fire Department (SFD), at approximately 11:56 p.m., on Friday, firefighters responded to the 7100 Block of North Fleming Street for a car crash.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Spokane Police ask for help identifying theft suspect

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Spokane Police are asking for the public's help in locating a man who officers say had multiple stolen guns and fentanyl inside his vehicle. On January 12, officers responded to a reported shoplifting at The General Store. Police say the shoplifting suspect was followed by store employees...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Suspect arrested after threatening to kill 3 workers at local business

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane County Sheriffs Office (SCSO) have arrested one suspect after they threatened to kill three employees at a local business on Monday. According to SCSO, an employee called the police after 30-year-old Justin Toombs assaulted the boss of the business, throwing things and yelling racial slurs.
SPOKANE, WA
Idaho State Journal

Charges dropped against driver in Idaho golf cart crash that killed police officer

Charges were dropped late last month against the 57-year-old woman who crashed a golf cart last summer near Priest Lake killing a Spokane police officer and injuring three others. Julie Nikkola had been charged in October with vehicular manslaughter and four counts of aggravated driving under the influence. Nikkola, Spokane police officers Jeffery Barrington and Jeffery McCollough along with McCollough’s wife, Trina McCollough, and passenger James Allen were in a...
BONNER COUNTY, ID
KHQ Right Now

Spokane Fire Department hosts open house to engage with hopeful hires

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Fire Department (SFD) is looking to find 30 new full-time firefighters to its ranks ahead of the 2023-24 season. To accomplish that, an open house this Saturday will show new recruits what the job entails. Travelling east from the Cascades, SFD is the largest department...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Identity released of WSU student found dead in dorm room

PULLMAN, Wash. - The Whitman County coroner has released the name of the Washington State University (WSU) student found dead in his dorm room on Sunday. Around 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 22, officers responded to a call at Perham Hall to find 19-year-old Luke Tyler deceased at the scene. The details of his death are still being determined, however there are no signs of foul play.
PULLMAN, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane Police Department investigating possible murder-suicide

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department is investigating a possible murder-suicide. SPD says they were dispatched to a home near Highway 195 and East Meadow Lane where two elderly people were found dead. Officers arrived to the scene and called SPD’s Major Crimes Unit (MCU). Initial investigation from SPD says the couple dies from a possible murder-suicide. This is...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Spokane NAACP shares message on death of Tyre Nichols

SPOKANE, Wash. - The president of the Spokane branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) shared a statement Friday afternoon on the death of Tyre Nichols. Kiantha Duncan shared the message ahead of the release of body camera footage from the City of Memphis. That...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Calm start to the week with active weather on the horizon

Tonight will be another dry, cloudy and foggy night in Spokane. Patchy fog will develop overnight and linger until late morning. Wednesday will be another dry day with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 30s. A Winter Weather Advisory will begin at 10:00 PM and expire on Wednesday afternoon for portions of the southern Idaho Panhandle. A system will bring in 1-3 inches of snow during this time period, especially during the early morning hours.
SPOKANE, WA

