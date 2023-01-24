Read full article on original website
KHQ Right Now
Traffic light restored after morning crash at 2nd and Monroe
SPOKANE, Wash. - A two-vehicle collision at 2nd Ave. and Monroe St. knocked down a traffic light on Wednesday morning. Traffic was narrowed to one lane on each street while crews cleared debris and restored the light. The light was restored and roadway fully reopened within a couple hours. Minor...
KHQ Right Now
Freeman School District delayed 2 hours after vehicle collision knocks out power
ROCKFORD, Wash. - A single-vehicle collision with a powerline pole knocked out electricity for much of the Mica area Friday morning, including the Freeman School District. Around 470 Inland Power customers were affected. Freeman School District announced a two-hour delayed start. Power was restored around 8 a.m., and no further...
2 people rescued after car crashes into West Spokane house
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Two people were rescued after a car breached the split-level house over the top of a basement bedroom in west Spokane late Monday night. According to the Spokane Fire Department (SFD), at approximately 11:56 p.m., on Friday, firefighters responded to the 7100 Block of North Fleming Street for a car crash.
KHQ Right Now
Findings on deputy-involved storage unit shooting in north Spokane sent to prosecutor's office
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Prosecutor's Office is set to make a decision on whether it believes a Spokane County sheriff's deputy was legally justified in shooting and killing a suspect at a storage unit August of 2022. On Aug. 21, Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) Sergeant Darin Staley...
KXLY
Spokane Police ask for help identifying theft suspect
SPOKANE, Wash. -- Spokane Police are asking for the public's help in locating a man who officers say had multiple stolen guns and fentanyl inside his vehicle. On January 12, officers responded to a reported shoplifting at The General Store. Police say the shoplifting suspect was followed by store employees...
KHQ Right Now
Convicted felon allegedly fires through wall into occupied apartment in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A convicted felon was arrested Tuesday after allegedly firing through a wall into an occupied neighboring apartment in Spokane Valley, according to a release from the Spokane Valley Police Department (SVPD). The suspect, 29-year-old Luis Garcia, was already legally prohibited from owning firearms before the incident....
FOX 28 Spokane
Suspect arrested after threatening to kill 3 workers at local business
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane County Sheriffs Office (SCSO) have arrested one suspect after they threatened to kill three employees at a local business on Monday. According to SCSO, an employee called the police after 30-year-old Justin Toombs assaulted the boss of the business, throwing things and yelling racial slurs.
Charges dropped against driver in Idaho golf cart crash that killed police officer
Charges were dropped late last month against the 57-year-old woman who crashed a golf cart last summer near Priest Lake killing a Spokane police officer and injuring three others. Julie Nikkola had been charged in October with vehicular manslaughter and four counts of aggravated driving under the influence. Nikkola, Spokane police officers Jeffery Barrington and Jeffery McCollough along with McCollough’s wife, Trina McCollough, and passenger James Allen were in a...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane Fire Department hosts open house to engage with hopeful hires
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Fire Department (SFD) is looking to find 30 new full-time firefighters to its ranks ahead of the 2023-24 season. To accomplish that, an open house this Saturday will show new recruits what the job entails. Travelling east from the Cascades, SFD is the largest department...
Whitman County Coroner Identifies WSU Student Found Dead Inside of Dorm Room Last Weekend
The WSU student found dead inside of his dorm room over the weekend has been identified as 19-year-old Luke Tyler, according to a press release from Whitman County Coroner Annie Pillers. Officers were called to Perham Hall around 1:30 on Sunday afternoon where they found the body of Tyler inside...
KHQ Right Now
'Who steals from kids' – security camera catches little free library theft in North Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. – A family is hopeful security video of a bold theft will help police catch whoever stole a children’s little free library. “Who steals from kids,” the victim, Emily O’Halloran, told our ‘Help Me Hayley.’ “I’m a teacher. I set this up for the kids in our neighborhood.”
KHQ Right Now
Identity released of WSU student found dead in dorm room
PULLMAN, Wash. - The Whitman County coroner has released the name of the Washington State University (WSU) student found dead in his dorm room on Sunday. Around 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 22, officers responded to a call at Perham Hall to find 19-year-old Luke Tyler deceased at the scene. The details of his death are still being determined, however there are no signs of foul play.
Spokane Police Department investigating possible murder-suicide
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department is investigating a possible murder-suicide. SPD says they were dispatched to a home near Highway 195 and East Meadow Lane where two elderly people were found dead. Officers arrived to the scene and called SPD’s Major Crimes Unit (MCU). Initial investigation from SPD says the couple dies from a possible murder-suicide. This is...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane NAACP shares message on death of Tyre Nichols
SPOKANE, Wash. - The president of the Spokane branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) shared a statement Friday afternoon on the death of Tyre Nichols. Kiantha Duncan shared the message ahead of the release of body camera footage from the City of Memphis. That...
q13fox.com
Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger attorney withdrew from representing victim's mom
MOSCOW, Idaho - The Coeur d'Alene defense attorney representing Idaho student murders suspect Bryan Kohberger had until recently been assigned to defend the mother of one of his alleged victims, court records show. Kootenai County Public Defender Anne Taylor had previously been assigned to represent Cara Kernodle, the mother of...
Jury selection for trial of Spokane convicted murderer begins this week
SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane man already sentenced to nearly 32 years in prison for killing his ex-wife could face even more time behind bars. Nathan Beal is accused of killing a man he didn't know for practice before killing his ex-wife. A jury already convicted Beal of first-degree...
KHQ Right Now
'Propane is their safest source of heat': Camp Hope leaders preparing homeless for frigid weekend temperatures
SPOKANE, Wash. - With temperatures reaching well below freezing this weekend, the need for warmth is booming, especially inside Camp Hope. “Go outside, walk from your front door to your car, it's very cold,” Julie Garcia said. “Imagine being out in that for 24 hours.”. Garcia, the head...
Spokane woman arrested, charged with domestic terrorism in relation to Atlanta protests
ATLANTA — Six people were arrested Saturday night when protests over the future site of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center turned violent in Downtown Atlanta, police said. Atlanta Police Department confirmed that five of the six people were arrested were from out of state. One person that was...
KHQ Right Now
Calm start to the week with active weather on the horizon
Tonight will be another dry, cloudy and foggy night in Spokane. Patchy fog will develop overnight and linger until late morning. Wednesday will be another dry day with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 30s. A Winter Weather Advisory will begin at 10:00 PM and expire on Wednesday afternoon for portions of the southern Idaho Panhandle. A system will bring in 1-3 inches of snow during this time period, especially during the early morning hours.
KHQ Right Now
'The tableau changes by the day:' City, Camp Hope near agreement as restraining order stays in place
SPOKANE, Wash. - A temporary restraining order barring Spokane and Spokane County from clearing Camp Hope will remain in place while attorneys for the camp and the city work out the finishing touches on a settlement. During an approximately 15-minute hearing Friday morning, attorneys for Camp Hope, the city, the...
