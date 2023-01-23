JO&JOE’S FIRST IN NORTH AMERICA: London-based Ennismore, along with owner and developer Soda Urbana, have announced the first JO&JOE development in North and Central America — JO&JOE Tulum in Mexico’s Quintana Roo state, which will open at the end of 2024. JO&JOE Tulum will have 84 rooms (300 beds), 45 private rooms, 30 small dorms, nine large dorms, and some suites. The hotel will also feature a bar, restaurant, open kitchen, guest laundry room, locker room and a 50-square-meter meeting room. The hotel will be part of a new mixed-use development that also includes 12 retail stores and a rooftop bar. Ennismore currently has 14 brands representing 103 operating properties with more than 140 in the pipeline, as well as 150 restaurants and bars.

