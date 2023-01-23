Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
Kraft announces major change to iconic product packaging: ‘900,000 pounds of plastic waste annually’
In a step to reduce plastic waste, the Kraft Heinz Company is shaking up its packaging with the removal of the iconic Shake ‘N Bake “shaker” bag. The packaging change, which will affect all 11 Shake ‘N Bake products, will help eliminate 900,000 pounds of plastic waste annually, according to the company.
csengineermag.com
LAND & WATER PLANT PURCHASES THE FIRST MACHINE OF ITS KIND IN THE UK, TO KEEP UP WITH DEMAND AND HELP CUSTOMERS MEET THEIR ENVIRONMENTAL TARGETS.
Leading specialist plant hire firm Land & Water Plant has made the commitment, alongside the rest of the Land & Water Group, to become Carbon Net Zero by 2030. In order to do this, the firm is expanding its fleet to offer more specialist hybrid and fuel-efficient solutions that fulfill its client’s needs. The firm is thrilled to have recently taken delivery of the first Hitachi ZX130-7 super long reach excavator in the UK.
gcaptain.com
ABS To Support PCL And PaxOcean Decarbonization Journey
Pacific Carriers Limited (PCL) and PaxOcean Holdings Pte Ltd (PaxOcean) are collaborating with ABS on their decarbonization journey. The first step is a recently signed joint development project (JDP) to study methanol as an alternative fuel for the PCL fleet. Under the JDP, ABS will evaluate the means and impact of retrofitting a PCL vessel with a propulsion system powered by methanol as an alternative low-carbon fuel option.
New Master’s Program Targets Women in Bangladesh Garment Sector
The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation (HSBC) and the Asian University for Women (AUW) launched a new program that will help women in Bangladesh acquire the skills needed to land management roles in the fashion industry. The HSBC-AUW School of Apparel and Retail Management offers a one-year program providing training and education in supply chain and brand management, fashion business, merchandising, and occupational health and safety. The curriculum is designed to provide a foundation for employees of Bangladesh’s growing apparel sector to secure high-influence positions within the industry. Former dean of the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University Dr. Dipak...
Hotels Magazine
Briefs: JO&JOE’s first in North America; Accor’s Handwritten Collection debuts in Australia
JO&JOE’S FIRST IN NORTH AMERICA: London-based Ennismore, along with owner and developer Soda Urbana, have announced the first JO&JOE development in North and Central America — JO&JOE Tulum in Mexico’s Quintana Roo state, which will open at the end of 2024. JO&JOE Tulum will have 84 rooms (300 beds), 45 private rooms, 30 small dorms, nine large dorms, and some suites. The hotel will also feature a bar, restaurant, open kitchen, guest laundry room, locker room and a 50-square-meter meeting room. The hotel will be part of a new mixed-use development that also includes 12 retail stores and a rooftop bar. Ennismore currently has 14 brands representing 103 operating properties with more than 140 in the pipeline, as well as 150 restaurants and bars.
accessinternational.media
ERA publishes digitalisation guide for rental
The European Rental Association (ERA) has published its ‘Impact of Digitalisation’ report to help equipment rental companies understand how digital technologies are transforming the industry. The report, which is free to download, aims to raise awareness among all rental companies in Europe, including SMEs and national associations, about...
PV Tech
SolarPower Europe launches best practices platform for building and managing solar projects
European trade body SolarPower Europe (SPE) has launched a Solar Best Practices Platform aimed to award quality badges to PV project developers. With the new digital platform, SPE combines best practice guidelines, checklists and marks as part of the trade body’s solar best practices toolbox for building and managing projects.
BioMar Sources Benson Hill Ingredients to Boost Sustainability of High-Performance Aquafeed
ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 26, 2023-- Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE: BHIL, the “Company” or “Benson Hill”), a food tech company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants, and Denmark-based BioMar, a global leader in sustainable aquaculture feed solutions, today announced a strategic collaboration to leverage Benson Hill soy and further assess its sustainability impact on high-performance aquafeed formulations. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230126005256/en/ BioMar Sources Benson Hill Ingredients to Boost Sustainability of High-Performance Aquafeed (Photo: Business Wire)
kalkinemedia.com
Top container shippers Maersk, MSC to end alliance from 2025
COPENHAGEN, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Denmark's Maersk and Swiss-based MSC, the world's largest container shipping companies, said on Wednesday they had agreed to end a vessel sharing alliance in January 2025, allowing them to pursue individual strategies. The 2M alliance was introduced in 2015 to cope with a glut of...
Carbios Strengthens Executive Committee in Pivotal Year for Industrial and Commercial Development
CLERMONT-FERRAND, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 26, 2023-- Regulatory News: This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230125005432/en/ (L-R): Martine BRISSET (General Manager Biodegradation Division, Senior Vice President of Carbios Group, and Executive Committee Member) and Delphine DENOIZE (Innovation Programs Funding, Regulation and LCA Director, and Executive Committee Member)
Aviation International News
Climate JetClub Eyes Sustainability with Empty-leg App
Geneva, Switzerland-based private jet broker Climate JetClub is rolling out a map-based empty legs app that it hopes will provide a more sustainable approach to what otherwise could be passenger-less flights. Climate JetClub said it was inspired to develop an empty legs marketplace because those flights can contribute to the negative public perception of business aviation’s contribution to greenhouse gas emissions. At the same time, empty legs are usually offered at a discounted price, it added.
Hotels Magazine
Unflinching hotel executives embrace changing travel patterns
LOS ANGELES — COVID-19 was a global inflection point, a pivot into a new way of living that is possibly permanent. The remaking of the way people socialize, the way people work, the way people eat have all had an impact on the way people travel, and this is not necessarily a bad thing, according to hotel executives speaking at the Americas Lodging Investment Summit, here at the JW Marriott at LA Live.
Why seaweed farming could be the next big thing in sustainability
Underwater split shot of the seaweed garden on the island of Nusa Penida, Bali, Indonesia. Dudarev MikhailExpanding seaweed farming could really help people and the planet, says new study.
Phys.org
Small-scale octopus fisheries can provide sustainable source of vital nutrients for tropical coastal communities
Undernourished coastal communities in the tropics—where children's growth can be stunted by a lack of micronutrients—can get the vitamins and minerals they need from sustainable small-scale octopus fisheries, say researchers. Research led by Cambridge scientists, and published today in Nature Food, shows that tropical small-scale octopus fisheries offer...
csengineermag.com
Four predictions for the architecture industry in 2023
From digital and business transformation to climate resilience and collective intelligence: what are some of the key challenges and opportunities for the architecture sector that we can expect to see in 2023? Read on to see our predictions for the industry this year. Form follows performance. Buildings are required to...
aircargonews.net
Carbon offsetting platform helps BIFA guide on green issues
The British International Freight Association (BIFA) is cooperating with integrated carbon measurement and offsetting platform Pledge to help its members better understand and address the environmental issues that affect how they manage international supply chains. Pledge will provide BIFA with resources that will help support members carry out operations that...
TechCrunch
Danish startup Kanpla wants to help canteens cut food waste
While there are a multitude of social, cultural, and even technological reasons for these staggering statistics, we’ve seen a slew of startups emerge with propositions on how to solve the food-waste problem. Last year, Choco hit the much-coveted unicorn status for software that digitizes the ordering, supply chain and communications processes for suppliers and restaurants. Elsewhere, there are companies serving AI-powered forecasting smarts to help retailers optimize their stock replenishment, while others have built marketplaces for selling surplus or imperfect produce. There’s even a company setting out to transform food waste into food containers.
Half of global GDP relies on nature–but it’s being wiped out. Here’s the business case for investing in biodiversity
A worker harvests palm oil fruit at a plantation in West Java, Indonesia. Asia is estimated to have lost 55% of its natural capital in the last 50 years. Carbon emissions get much of the attention in the climate discussion, but the planet’s biological diversity is shrinking so rapidly that it threatens to undermine the broader climate agenda.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Best practices and guiding strategies for playing the solar procurement game
In a volatile, supply-constrained environment, pricing and availability can change in an instant, sending buyers right back to the starting point. Ask a large energy buyer how to manage the solar procurement timeline, and the answer might go something like this: “Recently, if panels are available, we and our competitors are buying them within hours of hearing about the availability.”
Comments / 0