A historic Winston-Salem home is now an in-demand dining spot
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One of the oldest homes in Winston-Salem is now offering a new dining option for people in the city. Founders Restaurant has quickly become a hot spot since opening in late 2022. It sits inside the historic Shaffner Inn. The home was built right outside Old Salem in 1907. Over the years, […]
WRAL
New & Exciting at the North Carolina Estuarium
The North Carolina Estuarium has been working on updates and has some exciting things planned for 2023! If you’re not familiar with the Estuarium, it is the world’s first of its kind, and one of North Carolina’s most innovative environmental centers that celebrates our estuary and coastal waterways.
theappalachianonline.com
Students vicious to attend biscuit shop opening
Monday morning brought a day of wind and snow to Boone, but the weather didn’t put a stop to the buzz around town as breakfast fanatics anticipated the opening of Vicious Biscuit, open Monday-Friday 7 a.m.-3 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m.-3 p.m. The biscuit shop, located where the iHop used to be at 702 Blowing Rock Road, hosted a formal opening at 7 a.m. Monday. Preceding the formal opening was a soft opening with family and friends hosted Jan. 22.
ourstate.com
The Weekend Crowd at JD’s Smokehouse
Jim Goare didn’t care for retirement. After 20 years in the restaurant business, he realized that a slower pace of life didn’t suit him. “I’d see my neighbors go to work, and I’d get depressed,” he says. “I needed something to do.” That’s what brought him and his wife, Debbie, to the foothills to visit family members who were living around Rutherford College — a one-traffic-light town off Interstate 40 — in 2010. They’d spent a year and a half combing the Carolinas and Georgia (where they’d lived for about 25 years) for the perfect place to open a little barbecue restaurant.
North Carolina Teacher Named to Curriculum Associates’ 2023 Class of Extraordinary Educators™
NORTH BILLERICA, Mass., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Curriculum Associates has named Felecia Young of Knox Middle School in Salisbury, NC to its 2023 class of Extraordinary Educators, an annual program that celebrates and connects exemplar teachers in Grades K–8 from around the country. Chosen from hundreds of nominations, Young is among 30 educators from […]
ourstate.com
Carolina Candy Land
Named for North Carolina’s state bird, the cardinal, these soft, crumbly, melt-in-your-mouth mints have been made by Piedmont Candy Company since 1933, when founder Edward Ebelein revived the brand from his previous business. Piedmont Candy remained in Ebelein’s family until 1987, when another Tar Heel family took on the mantle of making the sweets.
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Middle School Theater Group Appears On The Today Show
So, here we were just casually watching the Today Show as we do every morning. Then, up pops a North Carolina Middle School theater group on the Plaza live with Hoda, Savannah and Al Roker. The Marvin Ridge Middle School theater group performed a song they prepared from the Legally Blonde musical. It was that moment that you jump up and say, “hey, those kids are from here! We probably know some of them.” Legally Blonde is a 2007 musical based on the novel and the 2001 film of the same name. Of course, we all remember the film starring Reese Witherspoon. The show relates the story of “Elle Woods, ” a sorority girl who enrolls in Harvard Law School to win back her ex. The Marvin Ridge Middle School group performed the iconic number “Omigod You Guys” from the production. They did an outstanding job! And, it was so exciting seeing a North Carolina Middle School on Today!
Rowan County has a positive case of HPAI
RALEIGH — Rowan County has an emu that tested positive for High Path Avian Influenza. The positive sample was identified by the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Veterinary Diagnostic Lab in Raleigh. This is the first confirmed positive in Rowan County. In late spring and early summer,...
lakenormanpublications.com
What Board of Adjustment decision means for Josh’s Farmers Market
MOORESVILLE – The town’s board of adjustment has upheld planning department actions that, ultimately, led to the relocation of Josh’s Farmers Market, but owner Josh Graham has indicated intent to appeal at the Superior Court level. On Jan. 17, in the final chapter of a twice-continued board...
Winston-Salem chef, new Triad burger restaurant among 2023 James Beard semi-finalists
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem is picking up big honors in the food world. The James Beard Foundation announced the semi-finalists for the 2023 James Beard Awards on Wednesday, and North Carolina was well represented in numerous categories. “Congratulations to all our 2023 James Beard Award Semifinalists! This is always an exhilarating moment as we […]
More than 100 years of history burned in Eden
EDEN, N.C. — The history of the Spray Cotton Mills dates back more than 100 years before Eden was even a city. It was one of many mills that fed the boom of the Triad textile industry. WFMY News 2's Hannah Jefferies sat down with a historian, detailing its...
WBTV
Utility company raising the water rate in Iredell County
Union County board approves updated academic calendar for 2023-2024 school year. During a special-called meeting Friday morning, the board voted to rescind the previous academic calendar that was approved on Dec. 13, 2022. ‘Express Stops’ to reduce bus ride times for some Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools students. Updated: 20 minutes ago.
North Carolina Shelter Requests Dry Food Donations
Winter months means a flood of additional animals to shelters. Whether they’re outdoor pets that no longer have a place to stay or former holiday gifts, the unfortunate reality is many dogs end up in the shelter during the cold months. For rural shelters, it can be even harder to adopt out this influx of […] The post North Carolina Shelter Requests Dry Food Donations appeared first on DogTime.
publicradioeast.org
North Carolina Ferry Division hiring for a range of jobs from general utility worker to experienced boat captains
The North Carolina Ferry Division is hosting four career events to find qualified applicants to staff its ferries, terminals and shipyard. State Ferry Division Director Harold Thomas said they want to show potential applicants that there is a wide range of career opportunities beyond piloting boats, including trades like welders, electricians, pipefitters and painters.
This Is The Best Chocolate Cake In North Carolina
Eat This, Not That! found the best slice of chocolate cake in each state, including this decadent dessert in North Carolina.
woodworkingnetwork.com
Sherrill Furniture invests in new upholstery plant
Sherrill Furntiure has continued to invest substantially in its upholstery plant in Conover, N.C. The luxury furniture maker is continuing to make strategic moves and investments like workforce expansion and a new upholstery operation to meet the demand among high-end retailers and designers, according to their LinkedIn site. In 2021,...
Summerfield Farms development project moves forward
SUMMERFIELD, N.C. — A Guilford County development project moves forward tonight despite intense debate. The owner of Summerfield Farms wants to bring hundreds of homes and develop nearly one-thousand acres. However, he needed approval to change zoning laws, and Thursday night he got it. WFMY News 2's Grace Holland...
If Beth Wood vacates her role, how would a new North Carolina state auditor be chosen?
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — State Auditor Beth Wood did not appear in Wake County court Thursday. Instead, her attorney was present. Wood is accused in a hit-and-run that took place in December. The Raleigh Police Department says she crashed her state-owned car into a parked car. Video from a bystander shortly after the crash appears […]
WDBJ7.com
Christiansburg business shows no signs of closing despite building listed for sale
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Christiansburg business is addressing community concerns over its building being sold. The Bear Dance Market opened in Christiansburg in 2019. The current owner of the building has listed the property for sale. Owners of the business say they have no plans to shut down, even...
Charlotte Stories
America’s Largest Car Show Coming To Concord
a Warner Bros. Discovery company, today announced the 2023 HOT ROD Power Tour in celebration of HOT ROD’s 75th anniversary. The HOT ROD Power Tour Driven By Continental Tire will be heading to Concord this coming June. As America’s largest traveling car show, more than 6,000 cars and trucks of all years, makes and models will be on display for tens of thousands of automotive enthusiasts. The tour will feature over 1,000 miles of driving, with high-octane events such as drag racing, autocross and live entertainment.
