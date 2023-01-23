Read full article on original website
Related
wonderwall.com
Valerie Bertinelli, 62, goes bare as she welcomes the New Year, more stars without makeup in 2023
Wonderwall.com is rounding up photos of your favorite celebs revealing what they look like without makeup in 2023, starting with this beauty…. "This new year day is coming in so much happier than last year's. From a young age, New Year's Day has been one of my absolute favorite days, for the last 5-6 years it's been one of the saddest. No more," a makeup-free Valerie Bertinelli captioned a video on Instagram that showed her twirling around as Taylor Swift's song "Clean" played on Jan. 1. "There is so much to look forward to now, when before it just looked endlessly sad, scary, lonely and stressful," the actress — who was marking her first New year's Day since getting divorced — continued. "I have no idea what's ahead for me and I'm not worried. I'm free. This new years day, 2023, is the first day of the rest of my life! I wish all of you every bit of joy and happiness and kindness that you claim. It's all yours. Grab it! Happy New Year Love you."
The Woman Photographed In a Sleeping Bag at Twitter HQ Is Now One of the Company's Most 'Influential Leaders.'
After Esther Crawford shared a photo of herself sleeping on the floor, she became one of Elon Musk's insiders.
Apple, Disney, Salesforce: Why are the world’s best companies failing to innovate on the future of work?
Apple's Tim Cook is one of several leading CEOs who say remote work has had a negative effect on innovation. This month, Disney’s CEO Bob Iger demanded that all employees return to the office for at least four days a week. “In a creative business like ours, nothing can replace the ability to connect, observe, and create with peers that comes from being physically together, Iger said.”
hotelnewsme.com
FOUR SEASONS MARKS THE START OF 2023 WITH NEW LEADERSHIP, BRAND EXTENSIONS AND STRATEGIC PORTFOLIO GROWTH
Leading luxury hospitality company Four Seasons continues to expand its development pipeline, elevating its experiential offerings and accelerating bold new ventures that capitalize on the company’s strong business foundation and singular focus on the luxury segment. Through the lens of unmatched guest-centricity and personalization, Four Seasons is investing in a robust commercial strategy, enhancing its ability to meet the growing demand for travel and luxury experiences.
This Amazon Dog Toy With 40,000+ 5-Star Reviews Is Over 50% Off Today — Get It for Just $6
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. There’s just something about Lambchop… Over 41,900 pet parents have taken to the Amazon reviews page of the Multipet Lambchop dog toy to rave about its existence. For some reason, any time Lambchop is introduced to a dog’s toy collection, she becomes the instant favorite. Perhaps it’s her soft, fuzzy fleece. Or maybe it’s her welcoming smile. Whatever it is, all dogs love Lambchop. It’s simply just a fact.
Hotels Magazine
Hilton’s luxury Conrad brand is having its renaissance moment—and putting its name all over the map
Conrad Hotels and Resorts may have started out as a loophole, but its recent growth trajectory, combined with a deeper focus on guest experiences, is cementing the brand’s position in the luxury marketplace. Though the brand still totters between urban business travel hotel and bucket-list luxury resort, the brand...
Hotels Magazine
Unflinching hotel executives embrace changing travel patterns
LOS ANGELES — COVID-19 was a global inflection point, a pivot into a new way of living that is possibly permanent. The remaking of the way people socialize, the way people work, the way people eat have all had an impact on the way people travel, and this is not necessarily a bad thing, according to hotel executives speaking at the Americas Lodging Investment Summit, here at the JW Marriott at LA Live.
Hotels Magazine
Industry vet Eric Danziger behind rebrand of Braintree Hospitality to Resolute Road Hospitality
Eric Danziger, the former CEO of Trump Hotels and other major hospitality brands over a five-decade career in hospitality, has announced the rebranding of Boise, Idaho-based Braintree Hospitality as Resolute Road Hospitality and the expansion into national third-party management services. The new third-party management firm will be a “partner, advocate,...
accessinternational.media
ERA publishes digitalisation guide for rental
The European Rental Association (ERA) has published its ‘Impact of Digitalisation’ report to help equipment rental companies understand how digital technologies are transforming the industry. The report, which is free to download, aims to raise awareness among all rental companies in Europe, including SMEs and national associations, about...
Hotels Magazine
Briefs: JO&JOE’s first in North America; Accor’s Handwritten Collection debuts in Australia
JO&JOE’S FIRST IN NORTH AMERICA: London-based Ennismore, along with owner and developer Soda Urbana, have announced the first JO&JOE development in North and Central America — JO&JOE Tulum in Mexico’s Quintana Roo state, which will open at the end of 2024. JO&JOE Tulum will have 84 rooms (300 beds), 45 private rooms, 30 small dorms, nine large dorms, and some suites. The hotel will also feature a bar, restaurant, open kitchen, guest laundry room, locker room and a 50-square-meter meeting room. The hotel will be part of a new mixed-use development that also includes 12 retail stores and a rooftop bar. Ennismore currently has 14 brands representing 103 operating properties with more than 140 in the pipeline, as well as 150 restaurants and bars.
Free Webinar | February 15: How to Build and Elevate A Black-Owned Brand
Join us for this free webinar as executive leader in public relations and brand elevation, Zakiya Larry, shares with us actionable tips to shape and grow a Black-owned brand that stands out and lasts. Register now →
Penske Media Taps Hannah Woodard as Senior Director of Communications
Hannah Woodard has joined Penske Media Corporation as senior director of communications, where she will work with PMC’s roster of entertainment and music brands, including The Hollywood Reporter, Billboard, Rolling Stone and Vibe. Woodard also will advise on and execute brand strategies, collaborate with leadership teams on partnerships and events and implement ideas for development and growth.More from The Hollywood ReporterPenske Media Partners With Hersey Shiga Global to Launch The Hollywood Reporter JapanPenske Media Acquires Contemporary Art Publication ArtforumRazzie Awards Organizers Apologize and Remove 12-Year-Old Ryan Kiera Armstrong From Nominee Ballot After Backlash Based in Los Angeles, Woodard will report to PMC vp public...
gcimagazine.com
School House Adds VP of Brand Strategy to Engage & Elevate Clients
School House has appointed Amber Williams as its first vice president of brand strategy. Williams will provide strategic and inspirational leadership for the creative agency to engage and elevate clients. She will join the agency’s leadership team, which includes Christopher Skinner, principal and founder, and Elizabeth Marvin, who was appointed president in October 2022.
theblock.co
Metaverse training software used by Nike and Carlsberg raises $18 million
Gemba, a company that makes tech for training via VR, has raised $18 million in its Series A round. The raise was led by Lyft and What3words backer Parkway Venture Capital. Gemba, a software developer providing virtual reality training to corporates, raised $18 million in a Series A round led by Parkway Venture Capital. The deal values the business at $60 million.
Retail Technologies for SMBs
The NRF Big Show last week is the retail industry’s largest trade event. It’s a must-attend for the sector’s leading companies — including everyone from Macy’s, Nordstrom and Neiman Marcus to Home Depot, Walmart and Target — and everyone in between. But the NRF Big Show is also a big deal for smaller businesses. In fact, the NRF says 98 percent of all retailers are businesses with less than 50 people.More from WWDSpring 2023: A Whirlwind Fashion Week in New YorkA Look Inside Destree's First StoreWhy the Fiorucci Store Was the Mother of All Retail Concepts For these businesses, the event’s sessions...
salestechstar.com
Multicloud Evolution, Strategic Data Practices, and Commoditization of AI Among Key Trends to Watch in 2023, According to Rackspace Technology
As organizations look ahead to an uncertain 2023, Rackspace Technology, a leading end-to-end multicloud technology solutions company, predicts that the continued evolution of cloud strategies, the adoption of more sophisticated data management models and the commoditization of artificial intelligence (AI) will be among the key trends driving companies’ IT agendas.
Aviation International News
Climate JetClub Eyes Sustainability with Empty-leg App
Geneva, Switzerland-based private jet broker Climate JetClub is rolling out a map-based empty legs app that it hopes will provide a more sustainable approach to what otherwise could be passenger-less flights. Climate JetClub said it was inspired to develop an empty legs marketplace because those flights can contribute to the negative public perception of business aviation’s contribution to greenhouse gas emissions. At the same time, empty legs are usually offered at a discounted price, it added.
gamblingnews.com
Pragmatic Play Delivers Content for Czech Brand Forbes Casino
The new strategic partnership was announced Wednesday and sees the provider deliver its popular games for Forbes Casino customers. The collaboration sees the popular Czech casino brand benefit from accessing 12 of the provider’s top-performing slot games. Those titles include award-winning games such as Wolf Gold and Gates Olympus, as well as popular titles such as Sugar Rush.
salestechstar.com
Conversica Survey Shows Chatbot Customer Experience Significantly Impacts Vendor Evaluation for One-Third of B2B Buyers
B2B Buyers Abandon Traditional Mass-Market Chatbot Conversations Due to Irrelevant, Untimely Responses; Buyers Demand Accuracy, Immediacy, and Relevancy. Conversica, Inc., the leading provider of AI-powered conversation automation solutions for enterprise revenue teams, announced the findings of a new survey titled Chatbot Experience: How Satisfied Are Enterprise Buyers? The study found that while the majority of B2B buyers use chatbots when considering a business purchase (60%), the chat experience does not meet their expectations. With a third of business buyers identifying chat experience as having a major impact on their evaluation of a vendor, companies are losing out on revenue.
Web3: Catalyzing Digital Fashion
New Web3 tools are helping create a new asset class of digital items.
Comments / 0