Related
Black Panther 2 almost had an Iron Man-like subplot
Iron Man may be gone from the MCU, but Riri ‘Ironheart‘ Williams is set to keep Tony Stark’s legacy alive. Debuting in Marvel movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the MCU character has her own TV series in the works, and the studio almost put a fine point on her influences.
Gerard Butler hospitalised Hilary Swank making this rom-com
You’d think Gerard Butler’s most injury-inducing work was as a stranded pilot in new movie Plane, but in a 2007 interview with the Daily Record, the action movie actor revealed that his most dangerous stunt was, apparently, during the filming of rom-com PS I Love You. During the...
Why Sharon Stone loved working with Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci
Aubrey Plaza hosted Saturday Night Live on January 21, with Sam Smith as the musical guest, and it’s been praised as one of the best episodes in a long time. A particularly surprising factor of the night was that Sharon Stone made an appearance during the performance of one of Smith’s songs. In a new interview with Variety and her SNL appearance, Stone talked about valuing listening when acting and receiving direction.
Aubrey Plaza freaked out Robert De Niro when they worked together
After a career full of violent, gritty gangster roles, we can’t imagine many people unnerving the legendary actor Robert De Niro. But of course, Aubrey Plaza managed exactly that when the pair worked together on the comedy movie Dirty Grandpa. The 2016 film stars De Niro as the titular...
Sarah Michelle Gellar protected Buffy cast and crew, says co-star
There are multiple stories of mistreatment on the set of the hit ‘90s TV show Buffy the Vampire Slayer, but apparently the star of the fantasy series, Sarah Michelle Gellar, always did her best to protect the cast and crew from being overworked. Gellar herself has previously told The...
Avatar joins The Godfather and Lord of the Rings with Oscars record
It’s no surprise that Avatar 2 scored big at the Oscars 2023 nominations announcement, as the new movie has been a huge hit across the board in terms of pleasing audiences and also making its way up the highest-grossing movies list. But, in earning a Best Picture nomination, the James Cameron movie joined an elite club in Oscars history.
The Con Air director accidentally imprisoned Steve Buscemi for real
On busy work days, it’s easy for things to fall through the cracks; we all know that. Just ask Simon West, the director of Con Air; he was so busy making one of the best action movies (if not one of the best movies) ever made, that he completely forgot one of his lead actors, Steve Buscemi, was chained up on set.
Avengers 5 will throw new MCU characters “into the fire”
A new movie is on the horizon in the MCU with a fresh movie villain ready to fill Thanos’ big shoes. Avengers 5, titled The Kang Dynasty, will see our favourite MCU characters battling Kang the Conqueror, in what the writer of the upcoming Marvel movie hints will be an intense “generational struggle”.
Adam West turned down playing James Bond, here’s why
Adam West is one of the best Batman actors ever. However, it turns out that the acclaimed star was almost a face in another famous franchise – James Bond. The almost 007 casting came about after George Lazenby pulled out of a seven-picture deal, and producers Harry Saltzman and Albert R Broccoli set their eyes on West as a replacement.
Adam Scott is still bothered by this awkward Boy Meets World moment
With a specific embarrassing moment haunting him for 29 years, Severance star Adam Scott probably could’ve benefitted from some Lumon Industries memory-wiping in real life. Scott revealed all about the faux-pas during an episode of the podcast Pod Meets World, as he reminisced about his recurring role as Griff in ‘90s TV show Boy Meets World. After bad boy Harley Keiner goes to reform school, Griff becomes the new leader of the bullies at John Adams High, terrorising teachers and students alike in season 2 until his lackeys, Joey and Frankie, decide to grow a backbone and not be bullies anymore.
Picard season 3 “feels like” a Next Generation Star Trek movie
When it comes to sci-fi series, Star Trek is one of the most constant and most beloved franchises. It is also an IP that doesn’t seem to be slowing down any time soon. In fact, the TV series Picard season 3 will be continuing the Star Trek legacy in 2023, and according to showrunner and writer Terry Matalas, there is plenty to be excited about.
Agents of SHIELD star Chloe Bennet teases MCU return
Actress Chloe Bennet has been responding to an internet troll on Twitter, and it sounds as though she’s hinting that she will be back in the MCU before long. Bennet played Daisy AKA Skye AKA Quake (she went through a lot) on long-running Marvel series Agents of SHIELD until it was cancelled in 2020.
Oscars Predictions 2023 – who will win at the Academy Awards?
How are the Oscar races shaping up, and what are the best 2023 Oscar predictions? Trying to predict the Oscars is a losing game, and the Academy of motion picture arts and sciences only rarely play into the hands of people looking to bet on the awards. Still, with the...
New Shazam 2 trailer sees the DC hero forced to grow up
Grab your capes and check the skies, because a new trailer for Shazam 2 has just dropped. That is right, our favourite lightning and wizard-blessed hero is coming back, and it is about time we finally see the finalised sneak peek for his new movie. Directed by David F. Sandberg,...
Willem Dafoe cast in Nosferatu movie (again)
It looks like Willem Dafoe will be getting acquainted with Nosferatu once again, more than 20 years after he gave an Oscar-nominated performance of the character in vampire movie Shadow of the Vampire. He’ll be reuniting with director Robert Eggers — who he worked with for The Northman and The...
How to watch Women Talking – can you stream the new Rooney Mara movie?
Here’s how to watch Women Talking, the latest flick starring the likes of Rooney Mara, Jessie Buckley, and Claire Foy. The film also just picked up a couple of Oscar nominations, so you’re going to want to see this one if you’re an awards season completionist. The...
Drew Barrymore cosplays as M3GAN in super awkward interview
Listen, here’s a bit of inside baseball for you. When film studios are trying to promote their new movies, they occasionally have ideas for PR stunts that, well, for lack of a better word, are really f*cking embarrassing. You don’t need to take our word for it, though; just...
Lockwood and Co season 2 release date speculation, cast, and more
When is the Lockwood and co season 2 release date? Based on the books by Jonathan Stroud, Lockwood and Co is the newest TV show from the streaming giant Netflix. Created by Joe Cornish TV series is set in an alternate London where the dead walk the streets and phantoms menace the nights. Thankfully there are teams of dedicated ghost hunters, like our heroes Lucy Carlyle, George Karim, and Anthony Lockwood, who keep the public safe from things that go bump in the night.
How to watch Infinity Pool – can I stream the new Mia Goth movie?
Wondering how to watch Infinity Pool? You might find yourself drowning in confusion, but there’s no need to feel in over your head about it: we’re here to help. After a phenomenal year with 2022 movies like X and Pearl, Mia Goth is once again carrying the horror movie industry on her back as she stars alongside Bill Skarsgard in Infinity Pool.
It’s a miracle that Jaws ever got made, and this is why
It’s hard to overstate the cinematic importance of Jaws. Not only is it one of Steven Spielberg’s best movies, it’s also one of the best movies of all time, period. Released in the mid ‘70s, the thriller movie helped define the blockbuster, and was the highest-grossing movie of all time until the first Star Wars movie came along, two years after.
