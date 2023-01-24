With a specific embarrassing moment haunting him for 29 years, Severance star Adam Scott probably could’ve benefitted from some Lumon Industries memory-wiping in real life. Scott revealed all about the faux-pas during an episode of the podcast Pod Meets World, as he reminisced about his recurring role as Griff in ‘90s TV show Boy Meets World. After bad boy Harley Keiner goes to reform school, Griff becomes the new leader of the bullies at John Adams High, terrorising teachers and students alike in season 2 until his lackeys, Joey and Frankie, decide to grow a backbone and not be bullies anymore.

