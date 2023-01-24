Read full article on original website
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin duo arrested on stolen mail charges
JOPLIN, Mo. — Two people from Joplin were arrested Thursday after an investigation into reports of stolen mail, Jasper County authorities said. The search began after Jasper County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a suspicious vehicle stopping in front of houses near Fleece Lane & North Peace Church Ave. in Joplin. The caller provided a license plate number and vehicle description.
fourstateshomepage.com
Galena carjacking suspect arrested after pursuit
GALENA, Kans. — A man who attempted to drive off with a woman’s vehicle at a Galena gas station was arrested after a lengthy foot pursuit, Cherokee County authorities said Thursday. The attempted carjacking happened around 7 AM when a woman pumping gas at the Galena Casey’s said...
koamnewsnow.com
Man charged; Chase caught on KOAM camera exceeded 100 mph
CHEROKEE CO., Kan. / JASPER CO., Mo. (KOAM) - Prosecutors charge a Joplin man after a nearly 16-mile pursuit exceeded 100 mph. KOAM security cameras caught part of the chase that started in Jasper County, Missouri and ended in Cherokee County, Kansas. Arrest/Charges. Johnny S. Green II is in the...
kggfradio.com
Joplin Police Searching For Missing Teen
The Joplin Police Department is seeking your help to locate a missing teen. 14-year-old Alivia D. Hubbard is described as a white female, approximately 5’2 with red and black hair. Hubbard was last seen wearing a black hoodie with jeans in the area of 4th St. & Maiden Lane. If you have any information, please contact the Joplin Police Department at 417-623-3131 x1885 or x1637.
kggfradio.com
Attempted Carjacking in Galena
An attempted carjacking in Galena leads to a lockdown of some Galena schools. Cherokee County Sheriff David Groves says the call came into dispatch at 6:00 a.m. this morning, concerning a man suspected of attempting to steal vehicles. The suspect also allegedly attempted a carjacking at the Casey’s gas station at 7th and Main.
sentineltimes.com
Georgia Homicide Suspect Arrested in Baxter Springs
Baxter Springs, Kansas - On 1/23/23 Cherokee County Communications received a call from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia, reference to a subject that had multiple warrants out of their county and was possibly in Baxter Springs. The offender was a juvenile who had warrants out of Henry County Georgia for Felony Murder, Homicide by vehicle in 1st degree, Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Police Officer for Felony Offense, Felony Theft, and multiple traffic charges. Information was obtained that led officers to believe the juvenile suspect was in a residence located at 1332 Park in Baxter Springs.
sentineltimes.com
Warrant Issued for Kerby’s Arrest
During last week, the Galena Police Department received information of possible sexual abuse to a minor from a family member. As a result of the information received, the Galena Police Department conducted an investigation and requested a warrant through the Cherokee County Attorneys Office. On Friday, January 20th at approximately...
fourstateshomepage.com
Carthage & Webb City teen allegedly behind social media threat
WEBB CITY, Mo. — Authorities make an arrest after a social media threat targeted local schools. Webb City and Carthage Police worked the joint investigation and identified a threat to cause harm at an unspecified campus. They tracked down it to two underage teenagers — a girl who attends...
sentineltimes.com
Meth and Guns Seized in Monday Morning Raid
One suspect is in custody after Cherokee County Sheriff Investigators seized meth and firearms from a rural Baxter Springs home Monday morning. Around 7:30 a.m., a search warrant was executed on Southeast Prairie Road as the result of an ongoing criminal investigation into suspected drug activity. Jason Tessman, age 44,...
sentineltimes.com
Armed Suspect Deceased After Firing at Law Enforcement
Just after 5:00 p.m. on Monday, January 16, 2022, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputies were dispatched southeast of Crestline after receiving a call about a man pointing a firearm at residents. Deputies responded to the area and located the suspect driving a truck. When deputies attempted to stop the suspect, he...
Out-of-state murder suspect arrested in Baxter Springs
BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. - Baxter Springs, Kansas police arrested a juvenile suspect wanted out of Georgia for murder.
kggfradio.com
Independence Police Department Approved for New Scanner System
A more consistent and efficient method of communication is coming to the Independence Police Department. Police Chief Jerry Harrison was approved to convert the police scanner system to UHF-Digital, following a presentation at tonight's city commission meeting. Harrison says that their current system, VHF, is not adequate and creates danger for officers.
Wanted Felon arrested; Weapon and drugs recovered after brief chase
PARSONS, Kan. - The Parsons Police Department arrested a wanted felon after a brief chase led them to discovery of drugs and a pistol.According to the PPD, Officers spotted Deandres Marques Green, 31 of Parsons, walking in the 1800 block…
Nearby suspect puts some Galena schools on lockdown
GALENA, Kan. (KOAM) – A search in Galena led to some of the city’s schools being put on lockdown Thursday morning.
Man accidentally drops wallet, can you I.D. person who pockets it?
JOPLIN, Mo. — JPD Detectives are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect captured on video who picks up a dropped wallet, and keeps it.
kggfradio.com
Woman and Baby Die in Labette County Crash
A woman and baby are dead after a crash in Labette county. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the accident happened four miles west of Parsons on U.S. 400 on Monday. A Buick driven by 30-year-old Valerie Montgomery of Parsons was eastbound on 400, went left of center, and struck a Chevy Silverado head on. The baby was not identified.
WIBW
One killed Monday night in head-on crash in Labette County
PARSONS, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was killed and another person was seriously injured in a head-on crash Monday night in Labette County in southeast Kansas, authorities said. The crash was reported at 8:36 p.m. Tuesday on US-400 highway, about two miles west of Parsons. According to the Kansas Highway...
Teens escape from Welch Skills Center, still on the run
WELCH, Okla. — The Craig County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) says three teen boys who escaped from the Welch Skills Center late Tuesday still have not been found. The Skills center is group home that focuses on therapy, trades training and behavioral programs. Craig County Sheriff Heath Winfrey says...
KTUL
Ottawa, Tulsa County Sheriff's Office will not enforce ATF ruling on stabilizing braces
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Jan. 13, the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms signed rule 2021R-08F which is the "Factoring Criteria for Firearms with Attached Stabilizing Braces," and amends the ATF's regulations to clarify when a rifle is designed, made, and intended to be fired from the shoulder.
koamnewsnow.com
Can you I.D. this individual? Investigators ask for your help
JOPLIN, Mo. — Investigators of the Joplin Police Department are requesting the public assistance to identify a person related to a current investigation. “IDENTIFICATION REQUEST: The Joplin Police Department is requesting public assistance in identifying this person of interest involved with an investigation we are conducting. Any information about...
