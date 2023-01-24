GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts following Kansas State's basketball game:. Kansas State moved to 18-3 on the season with an easy 64-50 victory over Florida in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Saturday in Bramlage Coliseum. Playing against his former team, Keyontae Johnson recorded a double-double in what could be considered an "off" night for the senior, while senior guard Markquis Nowell scored 13 points, but dell short of the school's first triple-double with nine rebounds and eight assists. It was an easy, effecient win for Jerome Tang's Wildcats, who resume Big 12 play on Tuesday at Kansas.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 12 HOURS AGO