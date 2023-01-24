ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five takeaways from Florida's 64-50 loss at No. 5 Kansas State

During Florida's brief reprieve from conference play, UF's propensity for lackadaisical starts and double-digit turnovers returned as the Gators suffered a 64-50 defeat Saturday in Manhattan, Kansas, against the No. 5-ranked Kansas State Wildcats, led by former UF standout forward Keyontae Johnson. The Wildcats led for the entirety of the contest, with the lead reaching 23 before the Gators closed the game on a 14-5 run.
Reactions after Kansas State's 64-50 win against Florida

Kansas State’s best start to a season in 30 years came with only about a four-minute stretch of real intrigue. The Wildcats put the squeeze on Florida to the extent of 31% shooting. The Gators gagged on first-half shooting that saw UF make six baskets. Three came from Myreon Jones and two of those were dialed up from long distance.
Rewind: Kansas State 64, Florida 50

With a group of great players in attendance for Legends Weekend to include Rolando Blackman, Kansas State played a classic first half to run up a 20-point lead on the Florida Gators. Good times were rolling for No. 5-ranked K-State, until a four-minute, second-half mental checkout. The Wildcats exhaled after...
Hoops Walk & Talk: Kansas State cruises in Keyontae Johnson's reunion game with Florida

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts following Kansas State's basketball game:. Kansas State moved to 18-3 on the season with an easy 64-50 victory over Florida in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Saturday in Bramlage Coliseum. Playing against his former team, Keyontae Johnson recorded a double-double in what could be considered an "off" night for the senior, while senior guard Markquis Nowell scored 13 points, but dell short of the school's first triple-double with nine rebounds and eight assists. It was an easy, effecient win for Jerome Tang's Wildcats, who resume Big 12 play on Tuesday at Kansas.
