Georgia football QB Stetson Bennett wins Manning Award

Stetson Bennett leaves the University of Georgia as the program’s most decorated quarterback in its storied history.

A former walk-on, Bennett won two national championships and was named MVP of all four College Football Playoff games he appeared in.

On Monday, he added another accomplishment, the Manning Award, to his resume. The award, judged by the Sugar Bowl, is given to the nation’s top quarterback. It takes into account bowl performances as well.

In Bennett’s two bowl games this year, he threw for 702 yards, accounted for 10 total touchdowns and threw only one interception.

“We started the Manning Award 19 years ago as a way to recognize the country’s top quarterback for the full season, including the postseason,” Archie Manning said. “I’m not sure we’ve ever had an honoree who showcased his ability and proved his worth all the way through the postseason like Stetson did this year. We’re thrilled to recognize him as this year’s Manning Award winner. “On behalf of the entire Manning family, I want to again thank the Sugar Bowl Committee for its long-standing support of the Manning Award. The Bowl’s role in making this possible each year is greatly appreciated.”

Bennett began his career as a walk-on at Georgia in 2017, and he redshirted his freshman season. Prior to the 2018 season, he transferred to Jones Community College. He came back in 2019 to finish what he started.

In 2020, Bennett started five games but was nowhere close to being the Bulldogs’ trusted guy at quarterback. Come 2021, Bennett earned the starting job early in the season after an injury to J.T. Daniels. He guided his team to a national championship win over Alabama in the 2021 season to bring home Georgia’s first trophy since 1980.

Bennett opted to return to UGA in 2022 and he led the Bulldogs to a 15-0 record, including an SEC championship and a second consecutive national title. He finished fourth in Heisman voting. In 2022, Bennett threw for 4,127 yards, 27 touchdowns and 7 interceptions. He rushed for an additional 10 touchdowns.

Bennett’s career stats read 601 of 923, 65.1%, 8,428 yards, 66 touchdowns, 21 interceptions, 530 rushing yards and 14 rushing touchdowns.