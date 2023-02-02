ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No Powerball winner: Jackpot jumps to $700 million for Saturday drawing

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 6 days ago
There was no grand prize winner in Wednesday’s Powerball lottery jackpot drawing, setting up a $700 million prize for the game’s next drawing.

If the jackpot does not increase before Saturday’s drawing, the cash value will be $375.7 million.

Wednesday’s winning numbers were: 31-43-58-59-66. The Powerball was 09. The Power Play multiplier was 2.

How much money will you get after taxes if you win the Powerball jackpot?

The $700 million prize is the 10th largest in Powerball history.

The odds of a single ticket winning the Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292 million.

$754.6 million Powerball jackpot won by a single ticket

One person in Washington has won the Powerball jackpot prize of $754.6 million -- the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot and the ninth-largest U.S. lottery jackpot in history, according to Powerball. If the winner chooses to receive their winnings in a lump sum payment, they will receive a total $407.2 million. The winning numbers for the jackpot were 5, 11, 22, 23, 69 and the Powerball 7. Five tickets -- two in Michigan and three in New York -- matched all five white balls to win the $1 million prize. One ticket in Texas won $2 million with the Power Play option. There were also 58 tickets nationwide that won $50,000 prizes and 16 tickets that won $100,000 prizes.
