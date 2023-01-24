ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

L.A. Weekly

Bratty Recalls Twenty One Pilots

Bratty Recalls Twenty One Pilots: Mexican pop/garage/surf artist Bratty told us about her Twenty One Pilots experience. Bratty: My favorite concert… I couldn’t say I have only one but the most memorable in different ways was in 2019 when I went to see Twenty One Pilots in Guadalajara.

