Ahead of education-funding bill, supporters of Alaska public schools pitch their case
In a series of hearings at the Capitol, teachers, administrators and concerned parents are making the case for a major increase in Alaska’s per-student funding and for other legislation that they say will help the state’s public schools. The hearings come as the Senate Education Committee prepares to introduce legislation on the topic. The bills […] The post Ahead of education-funding bill, supporters of Alaska public schools pitch their case appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
alaskalandmine.com
Gene Peltola, husband of Rep. Mary Peltola, is trying to get a piece of Alaska’s emerging carbon market
Governor Mike Dunleavy (R – Alaska), who was re-elected in November, has made selling carbon credits as a means to raise new state revenue a main priority for his second term. Members of his administration have been briefing legislators and the press on a “Carbon Management Bill” he plans to soon introduce.
alaskalandmine.com
Dispatches from Juneau: The State of the State
I’ve been confused five or six times now for a legislative staffer, to whom I apparently bear a striking resemblance. It’s happened in various bars, in the elevator, and even by mine own boss, who called me by said staffer’s name and immediately realized his mistake. I’d hoped for journalistic anonymity – the ability to slip from situation to situation without getting noticed – and instead, I’ve gotten this, which is maybe the next best thing.
alaskapublic.org
Feds award $285M for Alaska ferries. But to get it, the state needs to put up money, too.
The U.S. Transportation Department announced this week that it is awarding $285 million to upgrade and modernize Alaska’s ferry system. The money comes mostly from programs Sen. Lisa Murkowski added to last year’s bipartisan infrastructure bill, but the award to Alaska is larger than even she expected. “I’m...
newsfromthestates.com
Police and firefighter pension bill, long sought by unions, is revived in Alaska House
Rep. Andy Josephson, D-Anchorage, speaks on the floor of the Alaska House of Representatives on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska. (James Brooks / Alaska Beacon) A bill that would recreate a state pension plan for firefighters and police officers has been revived in...
FOX 28 Spokane
Bogus commitment order prompts internal Alaska investigation
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska’s statewide law enforcement agency is investigating after two troopers escorted one of Alaska’s top school principals to a hospital for a mental health assessment based upon a bogus court order. A person called 911 claiming they had an order signed by a judge to commit Mary Fulp, who is a principal in Palmer, Alaska. Troopers didn’t commit her but did escort her to the hospital. Days later, it was learned that the commitment order was not issued by any state court. Alaska State Troopers are now investigating their policies and procedures to make sure a similar incident doesn’t happen again. Fulp says she’s consulting legal counsel.
alaskapublic.org
Disgraced former Anchorage health director accused of defrauding state militia
The state of Alaska wants more than $60,000 back from Anchorage’s disgraced former health director, saying he fraudulently claimed a higher military rank than he actually had when he joined the Alaska State Defense Force. Former Anchorage Health Director Joe Gerace has been charged with one civil count of...
kinyradio.com
State Board of Education votes to open public comment period for Alaska Reads Act Regulations
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - During a virtual special meeting Wednesday, the Alaska State Board of Education and Early Development voted to send regulations out for public comment pertaining to the Alaska Reads Act, approved a Teacher Apprentice Program board resolution, and modified the board's 2023 meeting dates to accommodate Commissioner interviews and approval of Alaska Reads Act regulations.
kinyradio.com
Alaska Law Enforcement seizes millions of doses of fentanyl in 2022
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Department of Public Safety’s Statewide Drug Enforcement Unit (SDEU) has released its annual drug report highlighting trends in illegal narcotics trafficking in Alaska. The annual report presented to the Alaska Legislature details reported street prices for illicit drugs, the impressive number of illicit...
Dunleavy pledges to fight feds, fentanyl in State of the State address
(The Center Square) - Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy said he would fight the federal government and outside interests that are restricting the state from capitalizing on its natural resources. "No less than 41 executive actions – 41 – have been taken by the current administration to strangle Alaska’s promises of statehood," Dunleavy said. "Few other states have this challenge. For example, I’ve never heard an Alaskan worry about what they’re doing in Arkansas, or Rhode Island, or Delaware." ...
Lawsuit says Alaska statute allowing public funding to go to private schools is unconstitutional
The question is resurfacing, but this time in a lawsuit: Can families enrolled in a state-funded correspondence program use their allotment to pay for private school classes? Last June, the Alaska Department of Education and Early Development didn’t know the answer so they asked the state’s attorney general’s office, which offered a response that drew […] The post Lawsuit says Alaska statute allowing public funding to go to private schools is unconstitutional appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
alaskafish.news
AK Governor comments on bycatch review task force
Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy gave his “State of the State” address to the Legislature on Monday, January 23, and the Bycatch Review Task Force work was highlighted in his speech. “We know the administration is meeting this week to discuss next steps regarding bycatch in relation to the...
No logging for Alaska: Biden finalizes re-lockdown of Tongass
In a reversal, the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service issued a final repeal of the 2020 Alaska Roadless Rule. The move reinstates the 2001 Roadless Area Conservation Rule on the Tongass National Forest, effectively prohibiting timber harvest, road construction and reconstruction within designated Inventoried Roadless Areas. “This decision is...
Washington Examiner
Push to reverse Alaska's ranked choice voting system gains traction
Alaska Republicans are getting behind a push to scrap the state's new ranked choice voting system following bruising defeats in the midterm elections that saw former Gov. Sarah Palin and GOP Senate nominee Kelly Tshibaka fall to their opponents. Alaska Lt. Gov. Nancy Dahlstrom recently certified an application for a...
alaskapublic.org
Signature drive begins to rid Alaska of ranked choice voting
Alaska Lt. Gov. Nancy Dahlstrom has certified an application for a petition that, if successful, would get rid of the state’s ranked choice voting system and non-partisan primary. Sponsor Art Mathias wants to go back to the traditional election, where a candidate from each officially recognized party has a...
kmxt.org
Midday Report January 25, 2023
On today’s Midday Report with host Terry Haines:Southeast Alaska is looking ahead to the next drought. Governor Dunleavy outlines his agenda in the State of the State address. And Anchorage mayor Bronson keeps quiet.
kmxt.org
Alaska Fisheries Report 26 January 2023
This week on the Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: Oceana’s Jon Warrenchuk makes a case for a freezing the footprint of bottom trawling in the Gulf of Alaska, plus KMXT’s Kirsten Dobroth with a tanner crab stand down update.
kinyradio.com
The other side: Forest Service restoring restrictions in Tongass blocks economic development in Southeast
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - In a reversal, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Forest Service issued a final repeal of the 2020 Alaska Roadless Rule. The move reinstates the 2001 Roadless Area Conservation Rule on the Tongass National Forest, effectively prohibiting timber harvest, road construction and reconstruction within designated Inventoried Roadless Areas (IRAs).
tananachiefs.org
Janessa Newman – New Outreach Coordinator
As the the rising concern over the decline of salmon populations in Alaska’s river systems becomes a priority for Tanana Chiefs Conference (TCC), the Tribal Resource Stewardship Program (TRSP) recently hired an Outreach Coordinator. Janessa Newman, from Rampart, brings a lifetime of experience working her family’s fish camp, and witnessing the decline of Yukon River salmon over the years.
webcenterfairbanks.com
Winners drawn in the 4th Annual PFD Education Raffle
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The 4th Annual Permanent Fund Dividend Education Raffle took place today, Wednesday, Jan. 25, with a first place prize of just over $56,000. This year, 8,740 people participated in the raffle. The total amount to be split between four people is $105,687.16. The remaining balance will...
