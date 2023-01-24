ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

2 Georgia Bulldogs given first-round NFL draft grades

By J.C. Shelton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vRssG_0kPdN0Kb00

ESPN’s Matt Miller released a list of all players with first-round 2023 NFL draft grades along with comparisons to pro players.

Two Georgia Bulldogs made the list.

All-American defensive tackle Jalen Carter is listed as the No. 3 pick in the draft and is compared to Fletcher Cox, who is a four-time All-Pro selection and six-time Pro Bowl selection.

“The 2021 Georgia defense had five players selected in the first round of the 2022 draft, and Carter (not eligible in that draft) might have actually been the best defender on the team. At 6-3 and 310 pounds, he has great first-step quickness and a powerful frame that can split double teams. Carter battled ankle and knee injuries this season and platooned on a deep Georgia defense last year, but he still accumulated six sacks and 16.5 tackles for loss over the past two seasons.”

First-team All-SEC left tackle Broderick Jones is listed as the No. 16 pick in the draft and is compared to Dion Dawkins, a 2021 Pro Bowl selection.

“A former five-star recruit, Jones emerged in his first year as a starter and became one of the nation’s best left tackles. He has a level of toughness and strength to his game that’s hard to find, but he also shows the recovery agility and balance to compete with speedy outside pass-rushers. His game is raw given limited reps (19 starts), but his upside is through the roof. At 6-4 and 315 pounds, there might be arm length questions, but his tape is Round 1-caliber. Jones allowed zero sacks this season for Georgia.”

UGA tight end Darnell Washington may also have a chance at being selected in the first-round. The 6-foot-7, 260-pound prospect is rated the No. 2 tight end by ESPN’s Jordan Reid and Matt Miller and the No. 3 tight end by ESPN’s Todd McShay.

All-SEC second-team cornerback Kelee Ringo is one of the top corners in the draft. The former five-star recruit is rated the No. 3 corner by McShay and Reid, and the No. 4 corner by Miller.

Georgia set an NFL draft record last year with 15 players selected, including five in the first round.

The draft will be held on April 27-29 in Kansas City.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Joe Burrow reacts to horrible Bengals news

When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday night, they’ll be doing it without three of their starting offensive linemen as La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams will all be sidelined from the game with injuries. The three...
CINCINNATI, OH
247Sports

Georgia football enrollee Raylen Wilson earns five-star status on 247Sports

On Thursday 247Sports unveiled its final Top247 for the 2023 class and Tallahassee (Fla.) Lincoln linebacker and Georgia early enrollee Raylen Wilson saw his ranking change from No. 55 overall to the No. 12 overall prospect in the country. In doing so, he saw his rating change from a 97 to a 98, earning him five-star status on 247Sports. Wilson is the nation's No. 2 linebacker and the No. 5 overall recruit in the state of Florida on 247Sports. He committed to Georgia back in July, choosing the Dawgs over Michigan, the program that held his verbal pledge until he de-committed on June 28, Florida, and 32 other offers.
ATLANTA, GA
On3.com

Three reasons Georgia won't '3-peat' in 2023

Georgia is looking to make history in 2023. It will be favored to win a third-straight National Championship but we all know how tough it will be. DawgsHQ is digging in early and we've taken on the task of finding a few reasons why Georgia won't three-peat. Check'em out...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Everyone's Making Same Joke About Ohio State On Thursday

A new rule introduced by the Associated Press' AP Stylebook has tons of sports fans having a laugh at Ohio State this week.  On Thursday, the AP Stylebook announced that it is discouraging writers from using the word "the" as a general descriptor of groups of people since it can be seen as a ...
COLUMBUS, OH
On3.com

LOOK: Lane Kiffin comments on Jeremy Pruitt buying a truck in Alabama

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin is up to his standard Twitter antics, quote-tweeting a post showing former Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt purchasing a truck from a Ford dealership located just a few hours from Tuscaloosa. Pruitt is reportedly a potential candidate to return to his old position and fill Alabama’s defensive coordinator vacancy.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
OnlyHomers

Current Wrestling Champion Dies

Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
thecomeback.com

Alabama could hire former NFL head coach

The Alabama Crimson Tide football team has been in the news a lot recently mainly because both their defensive and offensive coordinators departed. One name that has popped up recently in the offensive coordinator search is former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury. Kingsbury, who was fired by the Cardinals,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

49ers fans hilariously troll the entire city of Philadelphia by turning the Rocky statue into 'Brocky'

The San Francisco 49ers are going to have to be careful just how amped up they get for Sunday’s NFC championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Keeping in boxing theme with the Eagles listening to Creed to prepare for the big game, the 49ers contingent in Philly has decided to troll the city’s beloved Rocky statue by adorning it with a San Francisco jersey.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Panthers didn't ask Steve Wilks to be a part of Frank Reich's coaching staff

Well, at least the Carolina Panthers are treating this situation with some respect for everyone involved. Thursday afternoon brought some disappointing news for Steve Wilks, as the franchise he revived from the depths of despair this past season dumped him. The Panthers, instead, hired Frank Reich as their new head coach—effectively ending Wilks’ hopes of becoming the full-time leader of his hometown team.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2026 QB Brady Smigiel is already drawing buzz in recruiting circles

Brady Smigiel is attracting a lot of attention. The 6-foot-5, 190-pound Newbury Park (CA) quarterback is coming off an impressive season as a freshman with 3,479 passing yards, completing 65.9 percent of his passes for 46 TDs against 11 interceptions. He also rushed for 182 yards and five more scores. Smigiel already has Power Five offers from Arizona, Georgia, Indiana, Florida State, Colorado and Penn State at 15 years old.
NEWBURY PARK, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

210K+
Followers
261K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy